BANGKOK TEST & GO

โรงแรมรอยัลรัตนโกสินทร์ - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
คะแนนจาก
1024
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel - Image 0
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel - Image 1
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel - Image 2
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel - Image 3
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel - Image 4
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel - Image 5
+2 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
16 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 100 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Royal Rattanakosin Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากถนนข้าวสารโดยใช้เวลาเดิน 5 นาที โรงแรมรอยัลรัตนโกสินทร์ให้บริการห้องพักในย่านเมืองเก่าของกรุงเทพฯ โรงแรมมีห้องอาหารในสถานที่ 2 แห่งและสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี

ห้องพักทุกห้องมีเคเบิลทีวีเครื่องปรับอากาศตู้เย็น ทุกห้องมีห้องน้ำเครื่องเป่าผมและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี

โรงแรมรอยัลรัตนโกสินทร์มีแผนกต้อนรับตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงและทีมพยาบาลของโรงพยาบาล

ห่างจากพระบรมมหาราชวังและแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยาโดยใช้เวลาเดินไม่ถึง 1 กม. สนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ 35 นาที

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • ตรวจโควิด-19 RT-PCR
  • บริการพยาบาลและรถพยาบาลตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
  • ปรึกษาแพทย์ผ่าน VIDEO Call ระหว่างการกักกัน
  • มีอาหารให้เลือกทุกวัน (มีอาหารมังสวิรัติ)
  • รับส่งสนามบินดอนเมือง / สุวรรณภูมิไปโรงแรม
  • ส่วนตัวในห้อง WIFI-router อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูง
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 16 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
6
ดีมาก
8
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
2
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมรอยัลรัตนโกสินทร์ ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมรอยัลรัตนโกสินทร์
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇦🇺Ian Sharkey

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Well organized
  • Friendly staff
  • Good food
  • Comfortable room
เชิงลบ
  • No negatives

Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.

🇬🇧david john roberts

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • staff were very helpful
  • food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
เชิงลบ
  • not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani

all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife

🇬🇧Gavin John McClean

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • very quick from the airport to the room
เชิงลบ
  • food was not the best

the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass

🇮🇱Ronen katabi

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room

Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel

🇨🇦Barbara Chipperfield

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
เชิงลบ
  • The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good

Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process

🇬🇧Ryan Bates

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room

Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too

🇸🇪Thomas Tage Lidbom

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/11/2021
3.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Awesome green curry soup
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing really

Helpful and friendly staff Good food Good clean rooms Wi-Fi worked good Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest

🇮🇹Marco Giuseppe Calandri

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Only one day quarantine
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room. Also in bkk great job. Thanks

🇹🇭Nattaya

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
  • The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
  • The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
เชิงลบ
  • Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.

I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them) Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand

🇨🇿Zdenek Cejnar

รีวิวเมื่อ 15/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/10/2021
0.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Nothing
เชิงลบ
  • All

Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.

🇷🇺Roman Bezugomonnov

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/01/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • Strong wifi
  • Friendly stuff
  • Bathroom
  • Cheap
  • Space outside the room for walking
เชิงลบ
  • Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
  • No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
  • Sometimes noisy

You will get want you expect for such money. Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well. For western people some asian food can be surprising :) Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.

I recommend hotel if you very demanding.

🇮🇷Saghar Radfar

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/08/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
เชิงลบ
  • The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.

The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.

🇺🇸Abbie Lyn Swanson

รีวิวเมื่อ 23/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/06/2021
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • ค่อนข้างธรรมดา
เชิงลบ
  • เตียงนอนไม่สบายและอาหารก็โอเค

ฉันจะไม่พักที่นี่อีก เว้นแต่จะเป็นโรงแรมที่ไม่กักกัน มันแพ่ง แต่มันอยู่ในพื้นที่ที่ดีของกรุงเทพฯ

🇫🇷Léa Decool

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/04/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/04/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • ทำความสะอาด
เชิงลบ
  • /

ฉันไม่มีความคิดเห็นโรงแรม ASQ ที่ดี

🇺🇸Riki Kongtong

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/04/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/04/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • โซฟา
  • เราเตอร์ไร้สาย
  • อาหารรสชาติดีและเพียงพอ
เชิงลบ
  • เตียงที่แน่นเกินไป (สำหรับฉัน)
  • ไม่มีชากาแฟเท่านั้น
  • การจัดส่งอาหารมื้อเย็นไม่สม่ำเสมอตั้งแต่เวลา 05.30 - 06.30 น

นี่เป็นความสุขในการเข้าพักเท่าที่ ASQ จะเป็นได้ฉันคิดว่าแม้ว่าจะเป็นการดีที่ได้จองเวลาออกไปข้างนอก โซฟาเป็นข้อดีมากเพราะให้ที่นั่งได้หลากหลายกว่า (ฉันไม่ชอบนั่งบนเตียง) ของใช้ในห้อง (น้ำกระดาษชำระกาแฟครีมเทียม) ก็เหลือเฟือ เป็นเรื่องดีที่มีตัวเลือกมังสวิรัติ (แม้ว่าฉันจะชอบมันถ้าแม่ครัวสามารถทำให้เป็นมังสวิรัติไม่ใช่มังสวิรัติ - หรืออย่างน้อยก็ใส่หัวหอมและกระเทียมในอาหาร) พวกเขายังส่งของให้ฉันที่ครอบครัวของฉันทิ้งไว้ที่โต๊ะทำงานได้ดีมาก ทุกอย่างได้รับการจัดระเบียบอย่างดีตั้งแต่ตอนที่ไปรับที่สนามบินจนถึงการเช็คอินและเข้าพักในห้องของฉัน ฉันจะใช้มันอีกครั้งในครั้งต่อไป

🇺🇸David Russell Peterson

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/04/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/03/2021
0.9 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • พนักงานบางคนเป็นมิตรมาก
เชิงลบ
  • โรงแรมสกปรกและเก่า
  • สามารถได้ยินเพื่อนบ้านของคุณได้ตลอดเวลา
  • ส่วนอาหารมีขนาดเล็ก
  • อาหารรสชาติไม่ดี
  • น้ำดื่มบรรจุขวดไม่เพียงพอ

ฉันเข้าใจว่านี่เป็นหนึ่งในโรงแรม ASQ ที่ถูกที่สุด แต่โรงแรมแห่งนี้ดูและให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนอายุ 50 ปี ส่วนอาหารมีน้อยสำหรับฉัน (ฉันเป็นผู้ชายสูง 200 ซม.) และอาหารก็ไม่ได้รสชาติดีเกินไป โรงแรมให้น้ำดื่มบรรจุขวดไม่เพียงพอ น้ำดื่มบรรจุขวด 30 ลิตรใช้ได้ 14 วันเท่านั้น ฉันดื่มน้ำวันละ 4 ลิตรดังนั้นฉันต้องการ 56 ลิตร เมื่อฉันขอน้ำเพิ่มพวกเขาบอกว่าให้ซื้อขวด 1.5 ลิตรในราคา 20 บาท ทั่วประเทศไทย 1.5 ลิตรเพียง 12-14 บาท Wi-Fi แย่มาก โดยรวมแล้วโรงแรม ASQ แห่งนี้ยังคงราคาแพงเกินไปสำหรับสิ่งที่เป็นอยู่ พนักงานสองสามคนน่ารักมาก

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

คาซ่าวิมายากรุงเทพ
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2894 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซ่านิทรากรุงเทพ
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2267 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส
6.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1940 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิท
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3407 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ฮอลิเดย์อินน์เอ็กซ์เพรสกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
847 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมสลิลสุขุมวิท - ซ. ทองหล่อ 1
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
509 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะสลิลสุขุมวิท 57 - ทองหล่อ
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
403 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Legacy Hotel
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
597 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

วิลล่าเดอข้าวสาร
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2884 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไอบิสสไตล์กรุงเทพข้าวสารเวียงใต้
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2574 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ชิลแล็กซ์เฮอริเทจโฮเทลข้าวสาร
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4958 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Navalai River Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3292 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมนิวซิตี้
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ฮอลิเดย์อินน์เอ็กซ์เพรสกรุงเทพสยาม
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2217 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโอโซนสามย่านกรุงเทพมหานคร
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
143 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเบลล่าบีออลสวีท
7.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
55 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU