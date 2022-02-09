รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 100 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากถนนข้าวสารโดยใช้เวลาเดิน 5 นาที
โรงแรมรอยัลรัตนโกสินทร์ให้บริการห้องพักในย่านเมืองเก่าของกรุงเทพฯ
โรงแรมมีห้องอาหารในสถานที่ 2 แห่งและสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี
ห้องพักทุกห้องมีเคเบิลทีวีเครื่องปรับอากาศตู้เย็น
ทุกห้องมีห้องน้ำเครื่องเป่าผมและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี
โรงแรมรอยัลรัตนโกสินทร์มีแผนกต้อนรับตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงและทีมพยาบาลของโรงพยาบาล
ห่างจากพระบรมมหาราชวังและแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยาโดยใช้เวลาเดินไม่ถึง 1 กม.
สนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ 35 นาที
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- ตรวจโควิด-19 RT-PCR
- บริการพยาบาลและรถพยาบาลตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
- ปรึกษาแพทย์ผ่าน VIDEO Call ระหว่างการกักกัน
- มีอาหารให้เลือกทุกวัน (มีอาหารมังสวิรัติ)
- รับส่งสนามบินดอนเมือง / สุวรรณภูมิไปโรงแรม
- ส่วนตัวในห้อง WIFI-router อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูง
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 16 บทวิจารณ์
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Well organized
- Friendly staff
- Good food
- Comfortable room
Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- staff were very helpful
- food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
- not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani
all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- very quick from the airport to the room
the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass
5.0 Deluxe Room
Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
- The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good
Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process
3.8 Deluxe Room
Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too
3.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
Helpful and friendly staff
Good food
Good clean rooms
Wi-Fi worked good
Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room.
Also in bkk great job.
Thanks
3.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
- The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
- The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
- Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.
I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them)
Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand
0.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Strong wifi
- Friendly stuff
- Bathroom
- Cheap
- Space outside the room for walking
- Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
- No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
- Sometimes noisy
You will get want you expect for such money.
Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well.
For western people some asian food can be surprising :)
Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.
I recommend hotel if you very demanding.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
- The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.
The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- เตียงนอนไม่สบายและอาหารก็โอเค
ฉันจะไม่พักที่นี่อีก เว้นแต่จะเป็นโรงแรมที่ไม่กักกัน มันแพ่ง แต่มันอยู่ในพื้นที่ที่ดีของกรุงเทพฯ
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
ฉันไม่มีความคิดเห็นโรงแรม ASQ ที่ดี
4.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- โซฟา
- เราเตอร์ไร้สาย
- อาหารรสชาติดีและเพียงพอ
- เตียงที่แน่นเกินไป (สำหรับฉัน)
- ไม่มีชากาแฟเท่านั้น
- การจัดส่งอาหารมื้อเย็นไม่สม่ำเสมอตั้งแต่เวลา 05.30 - 06.30 น
นี่เป็นความสุขในการเข้าพักเท่าที่ ASQ จะเป็นได้ฉันคิดว่าแม้ว่าจะเป็นการดีที่ได้จองเวลาออกไปข้างนอก โซฟาเป็นข้อดีมากเพราะให้ที่นั่งได้หลากหลายกว่า (ฉันไม่ชอบนั่งบนเตียง) ของใช้ในห้อง (น้ำกระดาษชำระกาแฟครีมเทียม) ก็เหลือเฟือ เป็นเรื่องดีที่มีตัวเลือกมังสวิรัติ (แม้ว่าฉันจะชอบมันถ้าแม่ครัวสามารถทำให้เป็นมังสวิรัติไม่ใช่มังสวิรัติ - หรืออย่างน้อยก็ใส่หัวหอมและกระเทียมในอาหาร) พวกเขายังส่งของให้ฉันที่ครอบครัวของฉันทิ้งไว้ที่โต๊ะทำงานได้ดีมาก ทุกอย่างได้รับการจัดระเบียบอย่างดีตั้งแต่ตอนที่ไปรับที่สนามบินจนถึงการเช็คอินและเข้าพักในห้องของฉัน ฉันจะใช้มันอีกครั้งในครั้งต่อไป
0.9 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- โรงแรมสกปรกและเก่า
- สามารถได้ยินเพื่อนบ้านของคุณได้ตลอดเวลา
- ส่วนอาหารมีขนาดเล็ก
- อาหารรสชาติไม่ดี
- น้ำดื่มบรรจุขวดไม่เพียงพอ
ฉันเข้าใจว่านี่เป็นหนึ่งในโรงแรม ASQ ที่ถูกที่สุด แต่โรงแรมแห่งนี้ดูและให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนอายุ 50 ปี ส่วนอาหารมีน้อยสำหรับฉัน (ฉันเป็นผู้ชายสูง 200 ซม.) และอาหารก็ไม่ได้รสชาติดีเกินไป โรงแรมให้น้ำดื่มบรรจุขวดไม่เพียงพอ น้ำดื่มบรรจุขวด 30 ลิตรใช้ได้ 14 วันเท่านั้น ฉันดื่มน้ำวันละ 4 ลิตรดังนั้นฉันต้องการ 56 ลิตร เมื่อฉันขอน้ำเพิ่มพวกเขาบอกว่าให้ซื้อขวด 1.5 ลิตรในราคา 20 บาท ทั่วประเทศไทย 1.5 ลิตรเพียง 12-14 บาท Wi-Fi แย่มาก โดยรวมแล้วโรงแรม ASQ แห่งนี้ยังคงราคาแพงเกินไปสำหรับสิ่งที่เป็นอยู่ พนักงานสองสามคนน่ารักมาก