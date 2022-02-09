총 AQ 호텔 객실 100 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Royal Rattanakosin Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
카오산로드에서 도보로 5 분 거리에 위치한
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel은 방콕의 구시 가지 지역에서 호텔 객실을 제공합니다.
호텔은 2 개의 구내 레스토랑과 야외 수영장을 자랑합니다. 무료 Wi-Fi가 제공됩니다.
모든 객실은 케이블 TV, 에어컨 및 냉장고를 갖추고 있습니다.
모든 객실은 욕실, 헤어 드라이어 및 무료 세면 도구를 갖추고 있습니다.
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel은 24 시간 프런트 데스크와 병원 간호사 팀 지원을 제공합니다.
왕궁과 차오 프라야 강은 도보로 1km 이내의 거리에 있습니다.
수완 나품 국제 공항은 차로 35 분 거리에 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Covid-19 테스트 RT-PCR
- 24 시간 간호사 및 구급차 서비스
- 검역 중 VIDEO Call을 통한 의사 상담
- 선택 가능한 일일 식사 (채식 식사 가능)
- Donmuang / Suvarnabhumi 공항에서 호텔로 이동
- 객실 내 개인 WIFI- 라우터 고속 인터넷
로얄 라 타나 코신 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 로얄 라 타나 코신 호텔모든 리뷰보기
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Well organized
- Friendly staff
- Good food
- Comfortable room
Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- staff were very helpful
- food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
- not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani
all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- very quick from the airport to the room
the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass
5.0 Deluxe Room
Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
- The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good
Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process
3.8 Deluxe Room
Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too
3.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
Helpful and friendly staff
Good food
Good clean rooms
Wi-Fi worked good
Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room.
Also in bkk great job.
Thanks
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
- The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
- The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
- Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.
I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them)
Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand
0.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Strong wifi
- Friendly stuff
- Bathroom
- Cheap
- Space outside the room for walking
- Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
- No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
- Sometimes noisy
You will get want you expect for such money.
Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well.
For western people some asian food can be surprising :)
Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.
I recommend hotel if you very demanding.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
- The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.
The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
격리되지 않은 호텔이 아니라면 다시 여기에 머물지 않을 것입니다. 비싸지 만 방콕의 좋은 지역에있었습니다.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
나는 코멘트가 없습니다, 좋은 ASQ 호텔.
4.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 소파
- 와이파이 라우터
- 음식은 맛이 좋고 충분했습니다.
- 지나치게 단단한 침대 (나를 위해)
- 차없이 커피 만
- 저녁 식사 배달은 5:30부터 6:30까지 불규칙했습니다.
외부로 나가는 시간을 예약하는 것이 좋았을 텐데 ASQ만큼 즐거운 시간이었습니다. 소파는 앉을 때 더 다양한 좌석을 제공했기 때문에 큰 장점이었습니다 (나는 침대에 앉아있는 것을 좋아하지 않습니다). 방에있는 물품 (물, 화장지, 커피, 크리머)은 충분했습니다. 채식주의 자 옵션이있는 것이 좋았습니다 (요리사가 채식주의자가 아닌 채식주의 자로 만들거나 적어도 음식에 양파와 마늘을 넣을 수 있다면 좋았을 것입니다). 그들은 또한 책상에 우리 가족이 남긴 것들을 나에게 전달하는 데 매우 능숙했습니다. 내가 공항에서 픽업을 받았을 때부터 체크인과 내 방으로의 정착을 통해 모든 것이 매우 잘 정리되었습니다. 다음에 꼭 다시 사용하겠습니다.
0.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
- 더럽고 오래된 호텔
- 이웃의 소리를 끊임없이들을 수 있습니다.
- 음식 부분이 적다
- 음식 맛이 좋지 않습니다
- 생수 부족
나는 이것이 가장 저렴한 ASQ 호텔 중 하나라는 것을 알고 있지만이 호텔은 50 년 된 것처럼 보이고 느껴집니다. 음식 부분이 적고 (나는 키가 200cm 인 남자) 음식이 너무 맛있지 않습니다. 호텔은 충분한 생수를 제공하지 않았습니다. 생수는 14 일 동안 30 리터뿐입니다. 나는 하루에 4 리터의 물을 마시기 때문에 56 리터가 필요했습니다. 리셉션에 물을 더달라고 물었을 때 그들은 20 THB에 1.5 리터 병을 사라고 말했습니다. 태국 대부분의 지역 1.5 리터는 12-14 바트에 불과합니다. Wi-Fi는 끔찍했습니다. 전반적으로이 ASQ 호텔은 여전히 가격이 비싸다. 몇몇 직원은 매우 친절했습니다.