合計AQホテルの部屋 100 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
カオサンロードから徒歩5分の場所にあります。
Royal Rattanakosin Hotelは、バンコクの旧市街エリアにあるホテルの客室を提供しています。
ホテルには2軒のレストランと屋外プールがあります。無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。
全室にケーブルテレビ、エアコン、冷蔵庫が備わっています。
全室にバスルーム、ヘアドライヤー、無料バスアメニティが付いています。
ロイヤルラタナコンシンホテルには、24時間対応のフロントデスクと病院の看護師チームによるサポートがあります。
王宮とチャオプラヤー川から徒歩0.6マイル未満です。
スワンナプーム国際空港まで車で35分です。
アメニティ/機能
- Covid-19テストRT-PCR
- 24時間の看護師と救急車サービス
- 検疫中のビデオ通話による医師の相談
- 選択のある毎日の食事（ベジタリアンの食事が利用可能）
- ドンムアン/スワンナプーム空港ホテルへの送迎
- 客室内のプライベートWIFIルーター高速インターネット
スコア
4.0/5
とても良い
に基づく 16 レビュー
ロイヤルラタナコンシンホテル
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ロイヤルラタナコンシンホテルすべてのレビューを見る
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Well organized
- Friendly staff
- Good food
- Comfortable room
Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- staff were very helpful
- food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
- not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani
all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- very quick from the airport to the room
the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass
5.0 Deluxe Room
Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
- The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good
Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process
3.8 Deluxe Room
Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too
3.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
Helpful and friendly staff
Good food
Good clean rooms
Wi-Fi worked good
Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room.
Also in bkk great job.
Thanks
3.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
- The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
- The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
- Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.
I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them)
Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand
0.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Strong wifi
- Friendly stuff
- Bathroom
- Cheap
- Space outside the room for walking
- Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
- No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
- Sometimes noisy
You will get want you expect for such money.
Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well.
For western people some asian food can be surprising :)
Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.
I recommend hotel if you very demanding.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
- The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.
The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
検疫されていないホテルでない限り、私はここに再び滞在することはありません。それは高価でしたが、それはバンコクの良いエリアにありました。
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
コメントはありません、良いASQホテルです。
4.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- ソファー
- Wifiルーター
- 食べ物は風味がよく、十分でした
- 過度に固いベッド（私にとって）
- お茶なし、コーヒーのみ
- 夕食の配達は5:30から6:30の範囲で不規則でした
外に出る時間を確保しておけばよかったのに、ASQと同じくらい楽しい滞在だったと思います。ソファは座席のバリエーションが多いので大きなプラスでした（私はベッドに座るのが好きではありません）。部屋の備品（水、トイレットペーパー、コーヒー、クリーマー）は十分でした。ベジタリアンのオプションがあるのは良かったです（ただし、料理人がビーガンではなくベジタリアンにすることができれば、または少なくともタマネギとニンニクを食べ物に入れることができれば、私はそれが好きでした）。彼らはまた、私の家族が机に残したものを私に届けるのがとても上手でした。空港で迎えに来てからチェックインして部屋に落ち着くまで、すべてがとてもよく整理されていました。次回は絶対にまた使います。
0.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
- 汚くて古いホテル
- 常にあなたの隣人を聞くことができます
- 食べ物の部分が少ない
- 食べ物は美味しくない
- ボトル入りの水が足りません
ASQで最も安いホテルのひとつだと思いますが、このホテルは築50年のホテルです。食べ物の部分は私には小さく（私は身長200cmの男です）、食べ物はあまり美味しくありません。ホテルは私に十分なボトル入りの水を提供しませんでした。 14日間でわずか30リットルのボトル入り飲料水。私は1日に4リットルの水を飲むので、56リットルが必要になります。私がレセプションにもっと水を頼んだとき、彼らは20バーツで1.5リットルのボトルを買うと言いました。タイのほとんどの地域で1.5リットルはわずか12-14バーツです。 Wi-Fiはひどいものでした。全体として、このASQホテルはまだそれが何であるかに対して高値です。何人かの従業員はとても親切でした。