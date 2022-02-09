BANGKOK TEST & GO

Отель Royal Rattanakosin - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
оценка с
1024
Обновление March 22, 2022
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 100 Спальни
Партнерская больница Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Royal Rattanakosin Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Расположен в 5 минутах ходьбы от улицы Каосан Роуд. Отель Royal Rattanakosin предлагает гостиничные номера в районе Старого города Бангкока. В отеле есть 2 ресторана и открытый бассейн. Предоставляется бесплатный Wi-Fi.

Все номера оснащены кабельным телевидением, кондиционером и холодильником. В каждом номере есть ванная комната с феном и бесплатными туалетно-косметическими принадлежностями.

В отеле Royal Rattanakosin работает круглосуточная стойка регистрации и работает бригада медсестер.

Он находится менее чем в 1 км от Большого дворца и реки Чао Прайя. Международный аэропорт Суварнабхуми находится в 35 минутах езды.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Covid-19 тестирование ОТ-ПЦР
  • Круглосуточная медсестра и скорая помощь
  • Консультация врача по ВИДЕО звонку во время карантина
  • Ежедневное питание на выбор (доступно вегетарианское меню)
  • Аэропорт Донмуанг / Суварнабхуми Трансфер в отель
  • Отдельный WIFI-роутер в номере Высокоскоростной Интернет
Счет
4.0/5
Очень хороший
На основе 16 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
6
Очень хороший
8
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
2
🇦🇺Ian Sharkey

Проверено на 09/02/2022
Прибыл 24/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Well organized
  • Friendly staff
  • Good food
  • Comfortable room
Отрицательные
  • No negatives

Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.

🇬🇧david john roberts

Проверено на 05/01/2022
Прибыл 19/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • staff were very helpful
  • food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
Отрицательные
  • not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani

all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife

🇬🇧Gavin John McClean

Проверено на 27/12/2021
Прибыл 09/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • very quick from the airport to the room
Отрицательные
  • food was not the best

the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass

🇮🇱Ronen katabi

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 05/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room

Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel

🇨🇦Barbara Chipperfield

Проверено на 20/12/2021
Прибыл 04/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
Отрицательные
  • The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good

Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process

🇬🇧Ryan Bates

Проверено на 08/12/2021
Прибыл 21/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room

Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too

🇸🇪Thomas Tage Lidbom

Проверено на 05/12/2021
Прибыл 07/11/2021
3.7 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Awesome green curry soup
Отрицательные
  • Nothing really

Helpful and friendly staff Good food Good clean rooms Wi-Fi worked good Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest

🇮🇹Marco Giuseppe Calandri

Проверено на 27/11/2021
Прибыл 11/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Only one day quarantine
Отрицательные
  • Nothing

Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room. Also in bkk great job. Thanks

🇹🇭Nattaya

Проверено на 20/11/2021
Прибыл 06/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
  • The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
  • The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
Отрицательные
  • Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.

I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them) Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand

🇨🇿Zdenek Cejnar

Проверено на 15/11/2021
Прибыл 15/10/2021
0.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Nothing
Отрицательные
  • All

Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.

🇷🇺Roman Bezugomonnov

Проверено на 10/10/2021
Прибыл 08/01/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Strong wifi
  • Friendly stuff
  • Bathroom
  • Cheap
  • Space outside the room for walking
Отрицательные
  • Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
  • No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
  • Sometimes noisy

You will get want you expect for such money. Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well. For western people some asian food can be surprising :) Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.

I recommend hotel if you very demanding.

🇮🇷Saghar Radfar

Проверено на 25/08/2021
Прибыл 08/08/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
Отрицательные
  • The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.

The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.

🇺🇸Abbie Lyn Swanson

Проверено на 23/06/2021
Прибыл 05/06/2021
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Довольно средний
Отрицательные
  • Кровать была неудобной, и еда была хорошей.

Я бы не остановился здесь снова, если только это не будет отель без карантина. Это было дорого, но это было в хорошем районе Бангкока.

🇫🇷Léa Decool

Проверено на 22/04/2021
Прибыл 04/04/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • ЧИСТЫЙ
Отрицательные
  • /

У меня нет комментариев, хороший отель ASQ.

🇺🇸Riki Kongtong

Проверено на 20/04/2021
Прибыл 03/04/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Диван
  • Wi-Fi роутер
  • Еда была хорошо приправленной и обильной
Отрицательные
  • слишком твердая кровать (для меня)
  • нет чая, только кофе
  • доставка ужина была нерегулярной, с 5:30 до 6:30

Я думаю, это было настолько приятным пребыванием, насколько это вообще возможно, хотя было бы неплохо зарезервировать время, чтобы выйти на улицу. Диван был большим плюсом, так как давал больше разнообразия для сидения (я не люблю сидеть на кровати). Поставок в номере (вода, туалетная бумага, кофе, сливки) было достаточно. Было приятно иметь вегетарианский вариант (хотя мне бы понравилось, если бы повар сделал его вегетарианцем, а не веганом - или хотя бы добавил в еду лук и чеснок). Они также очень хорошо доставляли мне вещи, которые моя семья оставила на столе. Все было очень хорошо организовано, с того момента, как меня встретили в аэропорту, до регистрации и заселения в номер. Я обязательно воспользуюсь им в следующий раз.

🇺🇸David Russell Peterson

Проверено на 10/04/2021
Прибыл 18/03/2021
0.9 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Некоторые сотрудники очень дружелюбны.
Отрицательные
  • Грязный и старый отель
  • Постоянно слышите своих соседей
  • Порции еды маленькие
  • Еда невкусная
  • Недостаточно бутилированной воды

Я понимаю, что это один из самых дешевых отелей ASQ, но этому отелю кажется, что ему уже 50 лет. Порции еды для меня маленькие (я парень ростом 200 см), и еда не очень вкусная. Отель не предоставил мне достаточно воды в бутылках. Всего 30 литров бутилированной воды на 14 дней. Я пью 4 литра воды в день, мне нужно 56 литров. Когда я попросил на стойке регистрации еще воды, они сказали, что нужно купить 1,5-литровую бутылку за 20 бат. По большей части Таиланда 1,5 литра стоит всего 12-14 бат. Wi-Fi был ужасен. В целом, этот отель ASQ по-прежнему завышен. Несколько сотрудников были очень хорошими.

