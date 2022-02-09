Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 100 Спальни
Партнерская больница Piyavate Hospital
Расположен в 5 минутах ходьбы от улицы Каосан Роуд.
Отель Royal Rattanakosin предлагает гостиничные номера в районе Старого города Бангкока.
В отеле есть 2 ресторана и открытый бассейн. Предоставляется бесплатный Wi-Fi.
Все номера оснащены кабельным телевидением, кондиционером и холодильником.
В каждом номере есть ванная комната с феном и бесплатными туалетно-косметическими принадлежностями.
В отеле Royal Rattanakosin работает круглосуточная стойка регистрации и работает бригада медсестер.
Он находится менее чем в 1 км от Большого дворца и реки Чао Прайя.
Международный аэропорт Суварнабхуми находится в 35 минутах езды.
Удобства / Особенности
- Covid-19 тестирование ОТ-ПЦР
- Круглосуточная медсестра и скорая помощь
- Консультация врача по ВИДЕО звонку во время карантина
- Ежедневное питание на выбор (доступно вегетарианское меню)
- Аэропорт Донмуанг / Суварнабхуми Трансфер в отель
- Отдельный WIFI-роутер в номере Высокоскоростной Интернет
Счет
4.0/5
Очень хороший
На основе 16 отзывы
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Well organized
- Friendly staff
- Good food
- Comfortable room
Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- staff were very helpful
- food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
- not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani
all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- very quick from the airport to the room
the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass
5.0 Deluxe Room
Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
- The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good
Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process
3.8 Deluxe Room
Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too
3.7 Deluxe Room
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
Helpful and friendly staff
Good food
Good clean rooms
Wi-Fi worked good
Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest
5.0 Deluxe Room
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room.
Also in bkk great job.
Thanks
3.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
- The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
- The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
- Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.
I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them)
Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand
0.5 Deluxe Room
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Strong wifi
- Friendly stuff
- Bathroom
- Cheap
- Space outside the room for walking
- Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
- No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
- Sometimes noisy
You will get want you expect for such money.
Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well.
For western people some asian food can be surprising :)
Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.
I recommend hotel if you very demanding.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
- The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.
The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
- Кровать была неудобной, и еда была хорошей.
Я бы не остановился здесь снова, если только это не будет отель без карантина. Это было дорого, но это было в хорошем районе Бангкока.
5.0 Deluxe Room
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
У меня нет комментариев, хороший отель ASQ.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Диван
- Wi-Fi роутер
- Еда была хорошо приправленной и обильной
- слишком твердая кровать (для меня)
- нет чая, только кофе
- доставка ужина была нерегулярной, с 5:30 до 6:30
Я думаю, это было настолько приятным пребыванием, насколько это вообще возможно, хотя было бы неплохо зарезервировать время, чтобы выйти на улицу. Диван был большим плюсом, так как давал больше разнообразия для сидения (я не люблю сидеть на кровати). Поставок в номере (вода, туалетная бумага, кофе, сливки) было достаточно. Было приятно иметь вегетарианский вариант (хотя мне бы понравилось, если бы повар сделал его вегетарианцем, а не веганом - или хотя бы добавил в еду лук и чеснок). Они также очень хорошо доставляли мне вещи, которые моя семья оставила на столе. Все было очень хорошо организовано, с того момента, как меня встретили в аэропорту, до регистрации и заселения в номер. Я обязательно воспользуюсь им в следующий раз.
0.9 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Некоторые сотрудники очень дружелюбны.
- Грязный и старый отель
- Постоянно слышите своих соседей
- Порции еды маленькие
- Еда невкусная
- Недостаточно бутилированной воды
Я понимаю, что это один из самых дешевых отелей ASQ, но этому отелю кажется, что ему уже 50 лет. Порции еды для меня маленькие (я парень ростом 200 см), и еда не очень вкусная. Отель не предоставил мне достаточно воды в бутылках. Всего 30 литров бутилированной воды на 14 дней. Я пью 4 литра воды в день, мне нужно 56 литров. Когда я попросил на стойке регистрации еще воды, они сказали, что нужно купить 1,5-литровую бутылку за 20 бат. По большей части Таиланда 1,5 литра стоит всего 12-14 бат. Wi-Fi был ужасен. В целом, этот отель ASQ по-прежнему завышен. Несколько сотрудников были очень хорошими.
