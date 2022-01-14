Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 364 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Sukhumvit hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 113 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Grande Centerpoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55 , und Grande Centerpoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55 wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Signature Deluxe 40m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Badewanne
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Vorstandsetage 70m²
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Badewanne
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Familiensuite 110m²
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿45,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿26,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Badewanne
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
In günstiger Lage in einer luxuriösen Gegend von Bangkok bietet das Grande Center Point Sukhumvit 55 einen Außenpool und eine Terrasse, auf der Sie nach einem langen, anstrengenden Tag entspannen können. Im Restaurant vor Ort werden täglich köstliche Speisen serviert.
Alle klimatisierten Zimmer verfügen über einen Flachbild-Sat-TV und ein eigenes Bad mit kostenlosen Pflegeprodukten. Einige Unterkünfte verfügen über einen Sitzbereich für den Komfort der Gäste.
Die Mitarbeiter stehen Ihnen rund um die Uhr an der Rezeption zur Verfügung. Wäscheservice und täglicher Reinigungsservice werden ebenfalls angeboten.
Wenn Sie in dieser Unterkunft übernachten, erreichen Sie die BTS Skytrain-Station Thong Lo bequem innerhalb von 10 Gehminuten oder mit einem kostenlosen Tuk-Tuk-Shuttleservice. In der Nähe befinden sich mehrere Einkaufszentren wie The Emporium und The EmQuartier. Das Camillian Hospital liegt 950 m entfernt und den internationalen Flughafen Suvarnabhumi erreichen Sie nach 22 km.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Abholservice vom Flughafen mit der Hotellimousine am Anreisetag
- Begehbare Dusche und Badewanne mit automatischer Waschmaschine
- Wi-Fi Internet
- 48 International, 16 japanischer Fernsehsender
- Netflix (optional, vorbehaltlich verfügbar)
- Willkommens-Snacks und alkoholfreie Getränke auf dem Zimmer
- 4 Flaschen Trinkwasser pro Tag und Kaffee und Tee auf dem Zimmer
- Echtzeit-PCR für COVID-19 an Tag 1, Tag 7 und Tag 13
- 24 Stunden Standby-Pflegedienst
- Kostenloser Transport zum Krankenhaus 24 Stunden Service
- Chinesisch und Japanisch sprechende Mitarbeiter des Hotels und des Krankenhauses
- Exercise equipment for rental (optional, subject to available)
Ergebnis
4.3/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 19 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Grande Centerpoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Grande Centerpoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Room was very comfortable and complete. Room service was very good. Processing time very quick.
- Sukhumvit Hospital covid tests more severe than others, but given the stakes, fair enough.
Greqt option. Pure class and luxury test and go. Amazing staff. Would use again for sure. Yes more expensive than others but you get whst you pay for. Recommend.
4.8 Executive Suite
Right from the airport up to the stay the hotel service was commendable. I would recommend this hotel.
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Positiv
- Super clean rooms
- Comfort luxury beds
- Good AC
- Quick PCR test
- Friendly personell
- 6 Hours PCR analysis
We arrived early (05.00) in BKK with two kids for the test and go package. Pickup from airport was quick. No problem for hotel to let us check in at arrival 8.00. We checked in, went to 4th floor for PCR testing and the into our rooms. Perfect rooms with a connection door between since we were 4 persons. Went to bed after the long flight. 14.00 reception called and said the test were negative and we were free to go. I really recommend this hotel. Comfort rooms with sofa, desk and a small dining area.
3.9 Signature Deluxe
Positiv Negative
- Had to ask for my pcr test result
Pickup at the airport was smooth, hotel was waiting to do my PCR test, then straight to my room.
Next day I waited and then phoned reception to see when my results would come and they were already there. I feel they should have informed me.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Positiv
- Staff for reservation was highly helpful and responsive.
Clean and spacious room. Seemless transfer from airport to hotel. And PCR was done at the hotel upon arrival
0.5 Signature Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- I used to enjoy this hotel chain
- Gave me the wrong paperwork
Grande Centre Point Ploenchit is listed on the Grande Centre Point website as an ASQ hotel but it’s not listed as an automatic option here. Why not? I had booked my trip to Thailand starting at this hotel but Thailand Pass rejected my application because of this hotel’s improper letter of ASQ reservation. My trip had to be cancelled and I lost hundreds of dollars.
Now I have just booked a new flight only to find out that Thailand had just cancelled the Thailand Pass booking system hours earlier. So I’ve lost hundreds more.
Thailand, I used to love you but I’m so bitter now that I’m looking for a new country to be my “home away from home”.
Thanks for ruining everything, Grande Centre Point Hotels. I’d be there if you hadn’t messed up.
3.8 Executive Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Clean and big room with shower toilet
- Variety of drinks in the Mini bar was insufficient
PCR testing and the test result informing were very efficient. We could check out on the following day around 10:00 am and therefore could fully use the following day which we appreciated.
4.6 Signature Deluxe
Nice and clean,also professional staff
Modern room with comfy bed and
Great bathtub
Nice food
Superb view
4.7 Signature Deluxe
Very smooth operation. All so efficiently organized. ………………………………………………………………………….
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Excellent Covid procedure and testing
Fast check in. Taken straight to bd PCR tested. Then to room. Very comfortable. Excellent service and friendly staff
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Everything OK! No further comments .................................. spare me ......................
4.1 Signature Deluxe
Very convenient for all. One stop service to covid-19 test, and check in and out service. I think, hotel needs to improve for foods.
4.5 Executive Suite
Positiv Negative
- Testing process in a parking garage
We had a vet warm welcome and the process of check in was professional.
The room was by nice and we enjoyed the time there.
5.0 Executive Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Hotel is nothing short of grand!
- The room was immense with an amazing view of Bankok's skyline.
- Electric blinds on all windows
- The marble floors were gleaming and every surface was spotless.
- High tech toilet with heated seat :)
- Exceptionally quiet as i might have been the only one on the 19th floor.
- Food was great with different set options. Portions the right size.
- Location is very central with plenty of food options to walk to if extending stay.
- I would have liked it if they would ring the bell when food was placed outside as one of my meals wasn't quite warm by the time i discovered it.
Getting into Thailand now is still not for the faint of heart with the Thailand Pass requirements. I had an error on my part miscalculating my check-in date. I was denied boarding in Chicago because of this with only a short period of time in order to make my flight. I have to give credit to Ms Fern, the Assistant Sales manager for getting my reservation flipped to the correct date and the booking document back to me in minutes via eMail! She prevented a complete disaster from having to re-book my flight, travel insurance, and Co-Vid test, not to mention that my luggage would land ahead of my by days in Bkk as i already checked it in. Aside from this amazing service level, the hotel itself is impressive in every manner. A gleaming example of one of the best that Thailand has to offer!
4.3 Signature Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet.
- My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls.
My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection.
4.5 Signature Deluxe
Had a comfortable stay with a beautiful view! The staff were really friendly and helpful. Reception was reachable at all times.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Very happy for the 14 ASQ here, the best service, food and the room entertainments, Thank you very much
4.4 Signature Deluxe
Der Service ist sehr reaktionsschnell. Das Gute ist groß. Alles in allem ist dies ein sehr guter ASQ für 14 Tage.
4.2 Signature Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Zimmergröße und Aussicht.
- Aufmerksames Servicepersonal 24/24
- Reinigungsfrei
- Bettenkomfort
- Das Fit-Menü ist lecker und frisch ist das Upgrade wert?
- Angenehmer Empfang und Check-out
- Schwaches WLAN-Signal oft
- Hätte es geschätzt, während der Buchungszeit mit Fitnessgeräten vorgeschlagen zu werden, um nicht auf Lager zu sein
Angenehmer Aufenthalt. Dies ist mein zweites Mal in ASQ mit Grand Center Point Hotels in BKK (Dezember 2020 am GCP Terminal 21 Asok - dann Sukhumvit 55)
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels