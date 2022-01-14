BANGKOK TEST & GO

Отель Grande Centerpoint Сукхумвит 55 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9
оценка с
1039
Обновление February 9, 2022
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 0
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 1
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 2
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 3
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 4
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 5
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 364 Спальни
Партнерская больница Sukhumvit hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель Grande Centerpoint Сукхумвит 55 в приоритетном порядке, и Отель Grande Centerpoint Сукхумвит 55 будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Подпись Делюкс 40
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Семейные люксы
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Представительский люкс 70
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Семейные люксы
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Семейный люкс 110
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿45,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿26,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Семейные люксы
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Стиральная машина

Отель Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 удобно расположен в роскошном районе Бангкока. К услугам гостей открытый бассейн и терраса, где гости могут расслабиться после долгого утомительного дня. В ресторане на территории отеля ежедневно подают вкусные блюда.

Во всех номерах есть кондиционер, телевизор с плоским экраном и спутниковыми каналами, а также собственная ванная комната с бесплатными туалетно-косметическими принадлежностями. В некоторых номерах для удобства гостей обустроена гостиная зона.

Персонал круглосуточной стойки регистрации готов обслужить всех гостей. Также предоставляются услуги прачечной и горничной.

Гости, остановившиеся в этом отеле, могут легко добраться до станции надземного метро Thong Lo BTS за 10 минут пешком или воспользоваться бесплатным трансфером на тук-туке. Поблизости расположено несколько торговых центров, таких как The Emporium и The EmQuartier. Больница Камиллиан находится в 950 метрах от отеля, а международный аэропорт Суварнабхуми - в 22,5 км.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Встреча в аэропорту на лимузине отеля в день прибытия.
  • Душевая кабина и ванна с автоматическим умывальником
  • Wi-Fi Интернет
  • 48 международных, 16 японский телеканал
  • Netflix (необязательно, при наличии)
  • Приветственные закуски и безалкогольные напитки в номере
  • 4 бутылки питьевой воды в день и кофе и чай в номере
  • ПЦР в реальном времени на COVID-19 в день 1, день 7 и день 13
  • Круглосуточная дежурная медсестра
  • Бесплатная доставка в больницу 24 часа в сутки
  • Персонал отеля и больницы, говорящий на китайском и японском языках.
  • Exercise equipment for rental (optional, subject to available)
Счет
4.3/5
Очень хороший
На основе 19 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
12
Очень хороший
6
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
1
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Grande Centerpoint Сукхумвит 55 , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇦🇺Jarrod Roberts

Проверено на 14/01/2022
Прибыл 29/12/2021
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Положительные     
  • Room was very comfortable and complete. Room service was very good. Processing time very quick.
Отрицательные
  • Sukhumvit Hospital covid tests more severe than others, but given the stakes, fair enough.

Greqt option. Pure class and luxury test and go. Amazing staff. Would use again for sure. Yes more expensive than others but you get whst you pay for. Recommend.

🇹🇭Ratnaporn Siriamornsarp

Проверено на 14/01/2022
Прибыл 29/12/2005
4.8 Executive Suite

Right from the airport up to the stay the hotel service was commendable. I would recommend this hotel.

🇨🇭Daniel Andre

Проверено на 06/01/2022
Прибыл 21/12/2021
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Положительные     
  • Super clean rooms
  • Comfort luxury beds
  • Good AC
  • Quick PCR test
  • Friendly personell
  • 6 Hours PCR analysis

We arrived early (05.00) in BKK with two kids for the test and go package. Pickup from airport was quick. No problem for hotel to let us check in at arrival 8.00. We checked in, went to 4th floor for PCR testing and the into our rooms. Perfect rooms with a connection door between since we were 4 persons. Went to bed after the long flight. 14.00 reception called and said the test were negative and we were free to go. I really recommend this hotel. Comfort rooms with sofa, desk and a small dining area.

🇬🇧Brian Meitiner

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 09/12/2021
3.9 Signature Deluxe
Положительные     
  • Efficient
Отрицательные
  • Had to ask for my pcr test result

Pickup at the airport was smooth, hotel was waiting to do my PCR test, then straight to my room. Next day I waited and then phoned reception to see when my results would come and they were already there. I feel they should have informed me.

🇮🇩Antonius Antonius

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 10/12/2021
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Положительные     
  • Staff for reservation was highly helpful and responsive.

Clean and spacious room. Seemless transfer from airport to hotel. And PCR was done at the hotel upon arrival

🇨🇦Mike Henderson

Проверено на 23/12/2021
Прибыл 06/12/2021
0.5 Signature Deluxe
Положительные     
  • I used to enjoy this hotel chain
Отрицательные
  • Gave me the wrong paperwork

Grande Centre Point Ploenchit is listed on the Grande Centre Point website as an ASQ hotel but it’s not listed as an automatic option here. Why not? I had booked my trip to Thailand starting at this hotel but Thailand Pass rejected my application because of this hotel’s improper letter of ASQ reservation. My trip had to be cancelled and I lost hundreds of dollars. Now I have just booked a new flight only to find out that Thailand had just cancelled the Thailand Pass booking system hours earlier. So I’ve lost hundreds more. Thailand, I used to love you but I’m so bitter now that I’m looking for a new country to be my “home away from home”. Thanks for ruining everything, Grande Centre Point Hotels. I’d be there if you hadn’t messed up.

🇯🇵TAKEHIRO MATSUYAMA

Проверено на 20/12/2021
Прибыл 04/12/2021
3.8 Executive Suite
Положительные     
  • Clean and big room with shower toilet
Отрицательные
  • Variety of drinks in the Mini bar was insufficient

PCR testing and the test result informing were very efficient. We could check out on the following day around 10:00 am and therefore could fully use the following day which we appreciated.

🇹🇭Sukanya Y

Проверено на 14/12/2021
Прибыл 22/11/2021
4.6 Signature Deluxe

Nice and clean,also professional staff Modern room with comfy bed and Great bathtub Nice food Superb view

🇯🇵Noriko Izumi

Проверено на 12/12/2021
Прибыл 24/11/2021
4.7 Signature Deluxe

Very smooth operation. All so efficiently organized. …………………………………………………………………………. 　　　　　　　　　　　　　

🇬🇧Ian Roberts

Проверено на 29/11/2021
Прибыл 12/11/2021
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Положительные     
  • Excellent Covid procedure and testing
Отрицательные
  • None

Fast check in. Taken straight to bd PCR tested. Then to room. Very comfortable. Excellent service and friendly staff

🇳🇴ROBERT OESTGAARD

Проверено на 25/11/2021
Прибыл 08/11/2021
4.8 Signature Deluxe

Everything OK! No further comments .................................. spare me ......................

🇰🇷PumSuh Nam

Проверено на 22/11/2021
Прибыл 03/11/2021
4.1 Signature Deluxe

Very convenient for all. One stop service to covid-19 test, and check in and out service. I think, hotel needs to improve for foods.

🇩🇪Alexander Maschmann

Проверено на 17/11/2021
Прибыл 08/11/2021
4.5 Executive Suite
Положительные     
  • Beautiful design
Отрицательные
  • Testing process in a parking garage

We had a vet warm welcome and the process of check in was professional. The room was by nice and we enjoyed the time there.

🇺🇸Tom Sukosol

Проверено на 13/11/2021
Прибыл 12/11/2021
5.0 Executive Suite
Положительные     
  • Hotel is nothing short of grand!
  • The room was immense with an amazing view of Bankok's skyline.
  • Electric blinds on all windows
  • The marble floors were gleaming and every surface was spotless.
  • High tech toilet with heated seat :)
  • Exceptionally quiet as i might have been the only one on the 19th floor.
  • Food was great with different set options. Portions the right size.
  • Location is very central with plenty of food options to walk to if extending stay.
Отрицательные
  • I would have liked it if they would ring the bell when food was placed outside as one of my meals wasn't quite warm by the time i discovered it.

Getting into Thailand now is still not for the faint of heart with the Thailand Pass requirements. I had an error on my part miscalculating my check-in date. I was denied boarding in Chicago because of this with only a short period of time in order to make my flight. I have to give credit to Ms Fern, the Assistant Sales manager for getting my reservation flipped to the correct date and the booking document back to me in minutes via eMail! She prevented a complete disaster from having to re-book my flight, travel insurance, and Co-Vid test, not to mention that my luggage would land ahead of my by days in Bkk as i already checked it in. Aside from this amazing service level, the hotel itself is impressive in every manner. A gleaming example of one of the best that Thailand has to offer!

🇲🇲PMThu

Проверено на 08/11/2021
Прибыл 23/10/2021
4.3 Signature Deluxe
Положительные     
  • Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet.
Отрицательные
  • My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls.

My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection.

🇱🇰Janani Mathanamohan

Проверено на 12/10/2021
Прибыл 27/09/2021
4.5 Signature Deluxe

Had a comfortable stay with a beautiful view! The staff were really friendly and helpful. Reception was reachable at all times.

🇲🇾WEI SIONG LIM

Проверено на 09/09/2021
Прибыл 24/08/2021
5.0 Signature Deluxe

Very happy for the 14 ASQ here, the best service, food and the room entertainments, Thank you very much

🇹🇭Wanlaya

Проверено на 15/07/2021
Прибыл 30/07/2021
4.4 Signature Deluxe

Сервис очень отзывчивый. Хорошее здорово. В целом, это очень хороший ASQ на 14 дней.

🇫🇷Emmanuel ALAVOINE

Проверено на 31/05/2021
Прибыл 22/05/2021
4.2 Signature Deluxe
Положительные     
  • Размер комнаты и вид.
  • Внимательный обслуживающий персонал 24/24
  • Без очистки
  • Постельное белье комфорт
  • Меню Fit вкусное и свежее, оно того стоит.
  • Приятный прием и выезд
Отрицательные
  • Часто слабый сигнал Wi-Fi
  • Был бы признателен, если бы вам предложили тренажерный зал во время бронирования, чтобы избежать его отсутствия в наличии.

Приятного отдыха. Я второй раз в ASQ с отелями Grand Center Point в BKK (декабрь 2020 года, GCP Terminal 21 Asok - затем Sukhumvit 55)

Адрес / Карта

300 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thonglo) Klongton Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

