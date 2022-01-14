BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grande Centrepoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9
waardering met
1039 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 0
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 1
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 2
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 3
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 4
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 5
+36 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
100% STORTING
19 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 364 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Sukhumvit hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 113 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Grande Centrepoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55 Grande Centrepoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55 zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Signature Deluxe 40
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Executive suite 70
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Familie suite 110
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿45,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿26,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine

Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 is gunstig gelegen in een luxe wijk van Bangkok en beschikt over een buitenzwembad en een terras waar gasten kunnen ontspannen na een lange vermoeiende dag. In het restaurant van het hotel worden dagelijks heerlijke gerechten geserveerd.

Alle kamers zijn voorzien van airconditioning, een flatscreen-tv met satellietzenders en een eigen badkamer met gratis toiletartikelen. Sommige accommodaties zijn voorzien van een comfortabele zithoek.

Het personeel staat 24 uur per dag voor u klaar om alle gasten van dienst te zijn bij de receptie. Er is ook een wasservice en een dagelijkse schoonmaakdienst.

Gasten die in deze accommodatie verblijven, kunnen het Thong Lo BTS Skytrain-station gemakkelijk bereiken binnen 10 minuten lopen of met een gratis tuk-tuk-pendeldienst. Er zijn verschillende winkelcentra, zoals The Emporium en The EmQuartier, in de buurt. Het Camillian Hospital ligt op 850 m afstand en de internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op 23 km van de accommodatie.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Luchthaven ophaalservice door de limousine van het hotel op de dag van aankomst
  • Inloopdouche en bad met automatische washlet
  • Wi-Fi internet
  • 48 internationale, 16 Japanse tv-kanalen
  • Netflix (optioneel, afhankelijk van beschikbaar)
  • Welkomsthapjes en frisdranken op de kamer
  • 4 flessen drinkwater per dag & koffie en thee op de kamer
  • Real-time PCR voor COVID-19 op dag 1, dag 7 en dag 13
  • 24 uur stand-by verpleegdienst
  • Gratis vervoer naar het ziekenhuis 24-uurs service
  • Chinees en Japans sprekend personeel van zowel het hotel als het ziekenhuis
  • Exercise equipment for rental (optional, subject to available)
TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 19 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
12
Zeer goed
6
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
1
Als u te gast was bij Grande Centrepoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55 , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Grande Centrepoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇦🇺Jarrod Roberts

Beoordeeld op 14/01/2022
Aangekomen 29/12/2021
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten     
  • Room was very comfortable and complete. Room service was very good. Processing time very quick.
Minpunten
  • Sukhumvit Hospital covid tests more severe than others, but given the stakes, fair enough.

Greqt option. Pure class and luxury test and go. Amazing staff. Would use again for sure. Yes more expensive than others but you get whst you pay for. Recommend.

🇹🇭Ratnaporn Siriamornsarp

Beoordeeld op 14/01/2022
Aangekomen 29/12/2005
4.8 Executive Suite

Right from the airport up to the stay the hotel service was commendable. I would recommend this hotel.

🇨🇭Daniel Andre

Beoordeeld op 06/01/2022
Aangekomen 21/12/2021
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten     
  • Super clean rooms
  • Comfort luxury beds
  • Good AC
  • Quick PCR test
  • Friendly personell
  • 6 Hours PCR analysis

We arrived early (05.00) in BKK with two kids for the test and go package. Pickup from airport was quick. No problem for hotel to let us check in at arrival 8.00. We checked in, went to 4th floor for PCR testing and the into our rooms. Perfect rooms with a connection door between since we were 4 persons. Went to bed after the long flight. 14.00 reception called and said the test were negative and we were free to go. I really recommend this hotel. Comfort rooms with sofa, desk and a small dining area.

🇬🇧Brian Meitiner

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 09/12/2021
3.9 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten     
  • Efficient
Minpunten
  • Had to ask for my pcr test result

Pickup at the airport was smooth, hotel was waiting to do my PCR test, then straight to my room. Next day I waited and then phoned reception to see when my results would come and they were already there. I feel they should have informed me.

🇮🇩Antonius Antonius

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 10/12/2021
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten     
  • Staff for reservation was highly helpful and responsive.

Clean and spacious room. Seemless transfer from airport to hotel. And PCR was done at the hotel upon arrival

🇨🇦Mike Henderson

Beoordeeld op 23/12/2021
Aangekomen 06/12/2021
0.5 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten     
  • I used to enjoy this hotel chain
Minpunten
  • Gave me the wrong paperwork

Grande Centre Point Ploenchit is listed on the Grande Centre Point website as an ASQ hotel but it’s not listed as an automatic option here. Why not? I had booked my trip to Thailand starting at this hotel but Thailand Pass rejected my application because of this hotel’s improper letter of ASQ reservation. My trip had to be cancelled and I lost hundreds of dollars. Now I have just booked a new flight only to find out that Thailand had just cancelled the Thailand Pass booking system hours earlier. So I’ve lost hundreds more. Thailand, I used to love you but I’m so bitter now that I’m looking for a new country to be my “home away from home”. Thanks for ruining everything, Grande Centre Point Hotels. I’d be there if you hadn’t messed up.

🇯🇵TAKEHIRO MATSUYAMA

Beoordeeld op 20/12/2021
Aangekomen 04/12/2021
3.8 Executive Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Clean and big room with shower toilet
Minpunten
  • Variety of drinks in the Mini bar was insufficient

PCR testing and the test result informing were very efficient. We could check out on the following day around 10:00 am and therefore could fully use the following day which we appreciated.

🇹🇭Sukanya Y

Beoordeeld op 14/12/2021
Aangekomen 22/11/2021
4.6 Signature Deluxe

Nice and clean,also professional staff Modern room with comfy bed and Great bathtub Nice food Superb view

🇯🇵Noriko Izumi

Beoordeeld op 12/12/2021
Aangekomen 24/11/2021
4.7 Signature Deluxe

Very smooth operation. All so efficiently organized. …………………………………………………………………………. 　　　　　　　　　　　　　

🇬🇧Ian Roberts

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 12/11/2021
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten     
  • Excellent Covid procedure and testing
Minpunten
  • None

Fast check in. Taken straight to bd PCR tested. Then to room. Very comfortable. Excellent service and friendly staff

🇳🇴ROBERT OESTGAARD

Beoordeeld op 25/11/2021
Aangekomen 08/11/2021
4.8 Signature Deluxe

Everything OK! No further comments .................................. spare me ......................

🇰🇷PumSuh Nam

Beoordeeld op 22/11/2021
Aangekomen 03/11/2021
4.1 Signature Deluxe

Very convenient for all. One stop service to covid-19 test, and check in and out service. I think, hotel needs to improve for foods.

🇩🇪Alexander Maschmann

Beoordeeld op 17/11/2021
Aangekomen 08/11/2021
4.5 Executive Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Beautiful design
Minpunten
  • Testing process in a parking garage

We had a vet warm welcome and the process of check in was professional. The room was by nice and we enjoyed the time there.

🇺🇸Tom Sukosol

Beoordeeld op 13/11/2021
Aangekomen 12/11/2021
5.0 Executive Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Hotel is nothing short of grand!
  • The room was immense with an amazing view of Bankok's skyline.
  • Electric blinds on all windows
  • The marble floors were gleaming and every surface was spotless.
  • High tech toilet with heated seat :)
  • Exceptionally quiet as i might have been the only one on the 19th floor.
  • Food was great with different set options. Portions the right size.
  • Location is very central with plenty of food options to walk to if extending stay.
Minpunten
  • I would have liked it if they would ring the bell when food was placed outside as one of my meals wasn't quite warm by the time i discovered it.

Getting into Thailand now is still not for the faint of heart with the Thailand Pass requirements. I had an error on my part miscalculating my check-in date. I was denied boarding in Chicago because of this with only a short period of time in order to make my flight. I have to give credit to Ms Fern, the Assistant Sales manager for getting my reservation flipped to the correct date and the booking document back to me in minutes via eMail! She prevented a complete disaster from having to re-book my flight, travel insurance, and Co-Vid test, not to mention that my luggage would land ahead of my by days in Bkk as i already checked it in. Aside from this amazing service level, the hotel itself is impressive in every manner. A gleaming example of one of the best that Thailand has to offer!

🇲🇲PMThu

Beoordeeld op 08/11/2021
Aangekomen 23/10/2021
4.3 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten     
  • Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet.
Minpunten
  • My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls.

My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection.

🇱🇰Janani Mathanamohan

Beoordeeld op 12/10/2021
Aangekomen 27/09/2021
4.5 Signature Deluxe

Had a comfortable stay with a beautiful view! The staff were really friendly and helpful. Reception was reachable at all times.

🇲🇾WEI SIONG LIM

Beoordeeld op 09/09/2021
Aangekomen 24/08/2021
5.0 Signature Deluxe

Very happy for the 14 ASQ here, the best service, food and the room entertainments, Thank you very much

🇹🇭Wanlaya

Beoordeeld op 15/07/2021
Aangekomen 30/07/2021
4.4 Signature Deluxe

De service is zeer responsief. Het goede is geweldig. Al met al is dit een zeer goede ASQ om 14 dagen te blijven.

🇫🇷Emmanuel ALAVOINE

Beoordeeld op 31/05/2021
Aangekomen 22/05/2021
4.2 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten     
  • Grootte van de kamer en uitzicht.
  • Attent servicepersoneel 24/24
  • Schoonmaakloos
  • Beddengoed
  • Fit menu is lekker en vers is de upgrade waard?
  • Aangenaam welkom en uitchecken
Minpunten
  • Zwak wifi-signaal vaak
  • Zou het op prijs hebben gesteld om tijdens de boekingstijd met fitnessapparatuur te worden voorgesteld, om te voorkomen dat deze niet op voorraad is?

Prettig verblijf. Dit is mijn tweede keer in ASQ met Grand Centre Point hôtels in BKK (december 2020 op GCP Terminal 21 Asok - daarna Sukhumvit 55)

Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

300 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thonglo) Klongton Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
4998 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
waardering met
2655 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
waardering met
2 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De zilveren palm
7.9
waardering met
461 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
100 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
waardering met
88 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
8
waardering met
509 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor
8.3
waardering met
199 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 - Thonglor
8.3
waardering met
403 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arize Hotel Sukhumvit
7.6
waardering met
643 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
409 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Metropole Bangkok
8
waardering met
698 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Green Bells Hotel
7.6
waardering met
796 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit
8.5
waardering met
871 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU