Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Signature Deluxe 40m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Bad
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Executive suite 70m²
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Bad
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Familie suite 110m²
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿45,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿26,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Bad
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 is gunstig gelegen in een luxe wijk van Bangkok en beschikt over een buitenzwembad en een terras waar gasten kunnen ontspannen na een lange vermoeiende dag. In het restaurant van het hotel worden dagelijks heerlijke gerechten geserveerd.
Alle kamers zijn voorzien van airconditioning, een flatscreen-tv met satellietzenders en een eigen badkamer met gratis toiletartikelen. Sommige accommodaties zijn voorzien van een comfortabele zithoek.
Het personeel staat 24 uur per dag voor u klaar om alle gasten van dienst te zijn bij de receptie. Er is ook een wasservice en een dagelijkse schoonmaakdienst.
Gasten die in deze accommodatie verblijven, kunnen het Thong Lo BTS Skytrain-station gemakkelijk bereiken binnen 10 minuten lopen of met een gratis tuk-tuk-pendeldienst. Er zijn verschillende winkelcentra, zoals The Emporium en The EmQuartier, in de buurt. Het Camillian Hospital ligt op 850 m afstand en de internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op 23 km van de accommodatie.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Luchthaven ophaalservice door de limousine van het hotel op de dag van aankomst
- Inloopdouche en bad met automatische washlet
- Wi-Fi internet
- 48 internationale, 16 Japanse tv-kanalen
- Netflix (optioneel, afhankelijk van beschikbaar)
- Welkomsthapjes en frisdranken op de kamer
- 4 flessen drinkwater per dag & koffie en thee op de kamer
- Real-time PCR voor COVID-19 op dag 1, dag 7 en dag 13
- 24 uur stand-by verpleegdienst
- Gratis vervoer naar het ziekenhuis 24-uurs service
- Chinees en Japans sprekend personeel van zowel het hotel als het ziekenhuis
- Exercise equipment for rental (optional, subject to available)
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 19 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Grande Centrepoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Room was very comfortable and complete. Room service was very good. Processing time very quick.
- Sukhumvit Hospital covid tests more severe than others, but given the stakes, fair enough.
Greqt option. Pure class and luxury test and go. Amazing staff. Would use again for sure. Yes more expensive than others but you get whst you pay for. Recommend.
4.8 Executive Suite
Right from the airport up to the stay the hotel service was commendable. I would recommend this hotel.
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten
- Super clean rooms
- Comfort luxury beds
- Good AC
- Quick PCR test
- Friendly personell
- 6 Hours PCR analysis
We arrived early (05.00) in BKK with two kids for the test and go package. Pickup from airport was quick. No problem for hotel to let us check in at arrival 8.00. We checked in, went to 4th floor for PCR testing and the into our rooms. Perfect rooms with a connection door between since we were 4 persons. Went to bed after the long flight. 14.00 reception called and said the test were negative and we were free to go. I really recommend this hotel. Comfort rooms with sofa, desk and a small dining area.
3.9 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Had to ask for my pcr test result
Pickup at the airport was smooth, hotel was waiting to do my PCR test, then straight to my room.
Next day I waited and then phoned reception to see when my results would come and they were already there. I feel they should have informed me.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten
- Staff for reservation was highly helpful and responsive.
Clean and spacious room. Seemless transfer from airport to hotel. And PCR was done at the hotel upon arrival
0.5 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- I used to enjoy this hotel chain
- Gave me the wrong paperwork
Grande Centre Point Ploenchit is listed on the Grande Centre Point website as an ASQ hotel but it’s not listed as an automatic option here. Why not? I had booked my trip to Thailand starting at this hotel but Thailand Pass rejected my application because of this hotel’s improper letter of ASQ reservation. My trip had to be cancelled and I lost hundreds of dollars.
Now I have just booked a new flight only to find out that Thailand had just cancelled the Thailand Pass booking system hours earlier. So I’ve lost hundreds more.
Thailand, I used to love you but I’m so bitter now that I’m looking for a new country to be my “home away from home”.
Thanks for ruining everything, Grande Centre Point Hotels. I’d be there if you hadn’t messed up.
3.8 Executive Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Clean and big room with shower toilet
- Variety of drinks in the Mini bar was insufficient
PCR testing and the test result informing were very efficient. We could check out on the following day around 10:00 am and therefore could fully use the following day which we appreciated.
4.6 Signature Deluxe
Nice and clean,also professional staff
Modern room with comfy bed and
Great bathtub
Nice food
Superb view
4.7 Signature Deluxe
Very smooth operation. All so efficiently organized. ………………………………………………………………………….
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Excellent Covid procedure and testing
Fast check in. Taken straight to bd PCR tested. Then to room. Very comfortable. Excellent service and friendly staff
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Everything OK! No further comments .................................. spare me ......................
4.1 Signature Deluxe
Very convenient for all. One stop service to covid-19 test, and check in and out service. I think, hotel needs to improve for foods.
4.5 Executive Suite
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Testing process in a parking garage
We had a vet warm welcome and the process of check in was professional.
The room was by nice and we enjoyed the time there.
5.0 Executive Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Hotel is nothing short of grand!
- The room was immense with an amazing view of Bankok's skyline.
- Electric blinds on all windows
- The marble floors were gleaming and every surface was spotless.
- High tech toilet with heated seat :)
- Exceptionally quiet as i might have been the only one on the 19th floor.
- Food was great with different set options. Portions the right size.
- Location is very central with plenty of food options to walk to if extending stay.
- I would have liked it if they would ring the bell when food was placed outside as one of my meals wasn't quite warm by the time i discovered it.
Getting into Thailand now is still not for the faint of heart with the Thailand Pass requirements. I had an error on my part miscalculating my check-in date. I was denied boarding in Chicago because of this with only a short period of time in order to make my flight. I have to give credit to Ms Fern, the Assistant Sales manager for getting my reservation flipped to the correct date and the booking document back to me in minutes via eMail! She prevented a complete disaster from having to re-book my flight, travel insurance, and Co-Vid test, not to mention that my luggage would land ahead of my by days in Bkk as i already checked it in. Aside from this amazing service level, the hotel itself is impressive in every manner. A gleaming example of one of the best that Thailand has to offer!
4.3 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet.
- My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls.
My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection.
4.5 Signature Deluxe
Had a comfortable stay with a beautiful view! The staff were really friendly and helpful. Reception was reachable at all times.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Very happy for the 14 ASQ here, the best service, food and the room entertainments, Thank you very much
4.4 Signature Deluxe
De service is zeer responsief. Het goede is geweldig. Al met al is dit een zeer goede ASQ om 14 dagen te blijven.
4.2 Signature Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Grootte van de kamer en uitzicht.
- Attent servicepersoneel 24/24
- Schoonmaakloos
- Beddengoed
- Fit menu is lekker en vers is de upgrade waard?
- Aangenaam welkom en uitchecken
- Zwak wifi-signaal vaak
- Zou het op prijs hebben gesteld om tijdens de boekingstijd met fitnessapparatuur te worden voorgesteld, om te voorkomen dat deze niet op voorraad is?
Prettig verblijf. Dit is mijn tweede keer in ASQ met Grand Centre Point hôtels in BKK (december 2020 op GCP Terminal 21 Asok - daarna Sukhumvit 55)
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
