合計AQホテルの部屋 364 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Sukhumvit hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 113最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にグランデセンターポイントホテルスクンビット55 直接連絡し、 グランデセンターポイントホテルスクンビット55が直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
シグネチャーデラックス 40m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
エグゼクティブスイート 70m²
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ファミリースイート 110m²
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿45,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿26,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 洗濯機
バンコクの豪華なエリアの便利な場所にあるGrandeCenterPoint Sukhumvit 55は、屋外プールとテラスを備えており、長い疲れた一日の後にリラックスできます。館内レストランでは美味しい料理を毎日提供しています。
全室エアコン完備で、薄型衛星テレビ、専用バスルームが備わっています。一部のユニットには、快適なシーティングエリアが付いています。
スタッフはフロントデスクですべてのゲストにサービスを提供するために24時間利用可能です。ランドリーサービスと毎日のメイドサービスも提供しています。
この宿泊施設にご宿泊のお客様は、徒歩10分以内または無料のトゥクトゥクシャトルサービスを利用して、BTSスカイトレインのトンロー駅に簡単にアクセスできます。近くにはエンポリアムやエムクオーティエなどのショッピングモールがいくつかあります。カミリアン病院まで950m、スワンナプーム国際空港まで14.3kmです。
アメニティ/機能
- 到着日のホテルリムジンによる空港ピックアップサービス
- 自動ウォシュレット付きのウォークインシャワー＆バスタブ
- Wi-Fiインターネット
- 48インターナショナル、16日本のテレビチャンネル
- Netflix（オプション、利用可能な場合があります）
- お部屋でのウェルカムスナックとソフトドリンク
- 1日4本の飲料水とお部屋にコーヒーと紅茶
- 1日目7日目と13日目のCOVID-19のリアルタイムPCR
- 24時間待機看護サービス
- 病院への無料送迎24時間サービス
- ホテルと病院の両方で中国語と日本語を話すスタッフ
- Exercise equipment for rental (optional, subject to available)
スコア
4.3/5
とても良い
に基づく 19 レビュー
グランデセンターポイントホテルスクンビット55
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す グランデセンターポイントホテルスクンビット55すべてのレビューを見る
5.0 Signature Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room was very comfortable and complete. Room service was very good. Processing time very quick.
- Sukhumvit Hospital covid tests more severe than others, but given the stakes, fair enough.
Greqt option. Pure class and luxury test and go. Amazing staff. Would use again for sure. Yes more expensive than others but you get whst you pay for. Recommend.
4.8 Executive Suite
Right from the airport up to the stay the hotel service was commendable. I would recommend this hotel.
4.8 Signature Deluxe
ポジティブ
- Super clean rooms
- Comfort luxury beds
- Good AC
- Quick PCR test
- Friendly personell
- 6 Hours PCR analysis
We arrived early (05.00) in BKK with two kids for the test and go package. Pickup from airport was quick. No problem for hotel to let us check in at arrival 8.00. We checked in, went to 4th floor for PCR testing and the into our rooms. Perfect rooms with a connection door between since we were 4 persons. Went to bed after the long flight. 14.00 reception called and said the test were negative and we were free to go. I really recommend this hotel. Comfort rooms with sofa, desk and a small dining area.
3.9 Signature Deluxe
ポジティブ ネガ
- Had to ask for my pcr test result
Pickup at the airport was smooth, hotel was waiting to do my PCR test, then straight to my room.
Next day I waited and then phoned reception to see when my results would come and they were already there. I feel they should have informed me.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
ポジティブ
- Staff for reservation was highly helpful and responsive.
Clean and spacious room. Seemless transfer from airport to hotel. And PCR was done at the hotel upon arrival
0.5 Signature Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- I used to enjoy this hotel chain
- Gave me the wrong paperwork
Grande Centre Point Ploenchit is listed on the Grande Centre Point website as an ASQ hotel but it’s not listed as an automatic option here. Why not? I had booked my trip to Thailand starting at this hotel but Thailand Pass rejected my application because of this hotel’s improper letter of ASQ reservation. My trip had to be cancelled and I lost hundreds of dollars.
Now I have just booked a new flight only to find out that Thailand had just cancelled the Thailand Pass booking system hours earlier. So I’ve lost hundreds more.
Thailand, I used to love you but I’m so bitter now that I’m looking for a new country to be my “home away from home”.
Thanks for ruining everything, Grande Centre Point Hotels. I’d be there if you hadn’t messed up.
3.8 Executive Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean and big room with shower toilet
- Variety of drinks in the Mini bar was insufficient
PCR testing and the test result informing were very efficient. We could check out on the following day around 10:00 am and therefore could fully use the following day which we appreciated.
4.6 Signature Deluxe
Nice and clean,also professional staff
Modern room with comfy bed and
Great bathtub
Nice food
Superb view
4.7 Signature Deluxe
Very smooth operation. All so efficiently organized. ………………………………………………………………………….
4.8 Signature Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Excellent Covid procedure and testing
Fast check in. Taken straight to bd PCR tested. Then to room. Very comfortable. Excellent service and friendly staff
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Everything OK! No further comments .................................. spare me ......................
4.1 Signature Deluxe
Very convenient for all. One stop service to covid-19 test, and check in and out service. I think, hotel needs to improve for foods.
4.5 Executive Suite
ポジティブ ネガ
- Testing process in a parking garage
We had a vet warm welcome and the process of check in was professional.
The room was by nice and we enjoyed the time there.
5.0 Executive Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Hotel is nothing short of grand!
- The room was immense with an amazing view of Bankok's skyline.
- Electric blinds on all windows
- The marble floors were gleaming and every surface was spotless.
- High tech toilet with heated seat :)
- Exceptionally quiet as i might have been the only one on the 19th floor.
- Food was great with different set options. Portions the right size.
- Location is very central with plenty of food options to walk to if extending stay.
- I would have liked it if they would ring the bell when food was placed outside as one of my meals wasn't quite warm by the time i discovered it.
Getting into Thailand now is still not for the faint of heart with the Thailand Pass requirements. I had an error on my part miscalculating my check-in date. I was denied boarding in Chicago because of this with only a short period of time in order to make my flight. I have to give credit to Ms Fern, the Assistant Sales manager for getting my reservation flipped to the correct date and the booking document back to me in minutes via eMail! She prevented a complete disaster from having to re-book my flight, travel insurance, and Co-Vid test, not to mention that my luggage would land ahead of my by days in Bkk as i already checked it in. Aside from this amazing service level, the hotel itself is impressive in every manner. A gleaming example of one of the best that Thailand has to offer!
4.3 Signature Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet.
- My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls.
My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection.
4.5 Signature Deluxe
Had a comfortable stay with a beautiful view! The staff were really friendly and helpful. Reception was reachable at all times.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Very happy for the 14 ASQ here, the best service, food and the room entertainments, Thank you very much
4.4 Signature Deluxe
サービスは非常に敏感です。良いものは素晴らしいです。全体として、これは14日間滞在するのに非常に良いASQです。
4.2 Signature Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 部屋の大きさと眺め。
- 気配りの行き届いたサービススタッフ24/24
- クリーニングレス
- 寝具の快適さ
- フィットメニューは美味しくて新鮮でアップグレードする価値があります
- 快適な歓迎とチェックアウト
- 弱いWifi信号が頻繁に発生する
- 在庫切れを避けるために、予約時にジム設備を提案していただければ幸いです。
楽しい滞在。 BKKのグランドセンターポイントホテルでのASQでの私の2回目です（2020年12月にGCPターミナル21 Asokで-その後Sukhumvit 55）