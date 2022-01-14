총 AQ 호텔 객실 364 침실
파트너 병원 Sukhumvit hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
시그니처 디럭스 40m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
이그제큐티브 스위트 70m²
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
패밀리 스위트 110m²
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿45,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿26,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 세탁기
방콕의 고급스러운 지역에 편리하게 위치한 Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55는 긴 피곤한 하루를 보낸 후 휴식을 취할 수있는 테라스와 야외 수영장을 갖추고 있습니다. 구내 레스토랑에서 매일 맛있는 음식이 제공됩니다.
모든 객실은 에어컨, 평면 위성 TV 및 무료 세면 도구가 비치 된 실내 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. 일부 객실에는 투숙객의 편의를위한 휴식 공간이 있습니다.
프런트 데스크에서는 직원이 24 시간 상주하여 모든 투숙객에게 서비스를 제공합니다. 세탁 및 일일 객실 청소 서비스도 제공됩니다.
이 숙박 시설에 머무는 동안 도보로 10 분 이내의 거리에있는 통로 BTS 스카이 트레인 역 또는 무료 툭툭 셔틀 서비스를 이용해 쉽게 이동하실 수 있습니다. 인근에 The Emporium 및 The EmQuartier와 같은 여러 쇼핑몰이 있습니다. 카밀리 안 병원은 950m, 수완 나품 국제 공항은 26.4km 떨어져 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 도착 당일 호텔 리무진으로 공항 픽업 서비스
- 자동 비데가 장착 된 워크 인 샤워 및 욕조
- Wi-Fi 인터넷
- 48 개 국제, 16 개 일본 TV 채널
- Netflix (선택 사항, 사용 가능 여부에 따라 다름)
- 객실 내 환영 간식 및 청량 음료
- 하루에 4 병의 식수 및 객실 내 커피와 차
- COVID-19에 대한 실시간 PCR : 1 일 7 일 및 13 일
- 24 시간 대기 간호 서비스
- 병원까지 무료 교통편 24 시간 서비스
- 호텔과 병원의 중국어와 일본어를 구사하는 직원
- Exercise equipment for rental (optional, subject to available)
그랜드 센터 포인트 호텔 수 쿰빗 55
5.0 Signature Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- Room was very comfortable and complete. Room service was very good. Processing time very quick.
- Sukhumvit Hospital covid tests more severe than others, but given the stakes, fair enough.
Greqt option. Pure class and luxury test and go. Amazing staff. Would use again for sure. Yes more expensive than others but you get whst you pay for. Recommend.
4.8 Executive Suite
Right from the airport up to the stay the hotel service was commendable. I would recommend this hotel.
4.8 Signature Deluxe
긍정적
- Super clean rooms
- Comfort luxury beds
- Good AC
- Quick PCR test
- Friendly personell
- 6 Hours PCR analysis
We arrived early (05.00) in BKK with two kids for the test and go package. Pickup from airport was quick. No problem for hotel to let us check in at arrival 8.00. We checked in, went to 4th floor for PCR testing and the into our rooms. Perfect rooms with a connection door between since we were 4 persons. Went to bed after the long flight. 14.00 reception called and said the test were negative and we were free to go. I really recommend this hotel. Comfort rooms with sofa, desk and a small dining area.
3.9 Signature Deluxe
긍정적 네거티브
- Had to ask for my pcr test result
Pickup at the airport was smooth, hotel was waiting to do my PCR test, then straight to my room.
Next day I waited and then phoned reception to see when my results would come and they were already there. I feel they should have informed me.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
긍정적
- Staff for reservation was highly helpful and responsive.
Clean and spacious room. Seemless transfer from airport to hotel. And PCR was done at the hotel upon arrival
0.5 Signature Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- I used to enjoy this hotel chain
- Gave me the wrong paperwork
Grande Centre Point Ploenchit is listed on the Grande Centre Point website as an ASQ hotel but it’s not listed as an automatic option here. Why not? I had booked my trip to Thailand starting at this hotel but Thailand Pass rejected my application because of this hotel’s improper letter of ASQ reservation. My trip had to be cancelled and I lost hundreds of dollars.
Now I have just booked a new flight only to find out that Thailand had just cancelled the Thailand Pass booking system hours earlier. So I’ve lost hundreds more.
Thailand, I used to love you but I’m so bitter now that I’m looking for a new country to be my “home away from home”.
Thanks for ruining everything, Grande Centre Point Hotels. I’d be there if you hadn’t messed up.
3.8 Executive Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean and big room with shower toilet
- Variety of drinks in the Mini bar was insufficient
PCR testing and the test result informing were very efficient. We could check out on the following day around 10:00 am and therefore could fully use the following day which we appreciated.
4.6 Signature Deluxe
Nice and clean,also professional staff
Modern room with comfy bed and
Great bathtub
Nice food
Superb view
4.7 Signature Deluxe
Very smooth operation. All so efficiently organized. ………………………………………………………………………….
4.8 Signature Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- Excellent Covid procedure and testing
Fast check in. Taken straight to bd PCR tested. Then to room. Very comfortable. Excellent service and friendly staff
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Everything OK! No further comments .................................. spare me ......................
4.1 Signature Deluxe
Very convenient for all. One stop service to covid-19 test, and check in and out service. I think, hotel needs to improve for foods.
4.5 Executive Suite
긍정적 네거티브
- Testing process in a parking garage
We had a vet warm welcome and the process of check in was professional.
The room was by nice and we enjoyed the time there.
5.0 Executive Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Hotel is nothing short of grand!
- The room was immense with an amazing view of Bankok's skyline.
- Electric blinds on all windows
- The marble floors were gleaming and every surface was spotless.
- High tech toilet with heated seat :)
- Exceptionally quiet as i might have been the only one on the 19th floor.
- Food was great with different set options. Portions the right size.
- Location is very central with plenty of food options to walk to if extending stay.
- I would have liked it if they would ring the bell when food was placed outside as one of my meals wasn't quite warm by the time i discovered it.
Getting into Thailand now is still not for the faint of heart with the Thailand Pass requirements. I had an error on my part miscalculating my check-in date. I was denied boarding in Chicago because of this with only a short period of time in order to make my flight. I have to give credit to Ms Fern, the Assistant Sales manager for getting my reservation flipped to the correct date and the booking document back to me in minutes via eMail! She prevented a complete disaster from having to re-book my flight, travel insurance, and Co-Vid test, not to mention that my luggage would land ahead of my by days in Bkk as i already checked it in. Aside from this amazing service level, the hotel itself is impressive in every manner. A gleaming example of one of the best that Thailand has to offer!
4.3 Signature Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet.
- My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls.
My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection.
4.5 Signature Deluxe
Had a comfortable stay with a beautiful view! The staff were really friendly and helpful. Reception was reachable at all times.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Very happy for the 14 ASQ here, the best service, food and the room entertainments, Thank you very much
4.4 Signature Deluxe
서비스는 매우 반응이 좋습니다. 좋은 것은 훌륭합니다. 대체로 이것은 14일 동안 머물기에 아주 좋은 ASQ입니다.
4.2 Signature Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- 객실 크기와 전망.
- 세심한 서비스 직원 24/24
- 무 청소
- 침구 편안함
- 맞춤 메뉴는 맛있고 신선하며 업그레이드 할 가치가 있습니다.
- 즐거운 환영과 체크 아웃
- Wi-Fi 신호가 자주 약함
- 품절을 피하기 위해 예약 시간에 체육관 장비를 제안 해 주시면 감사하겠습니다.
즐거운 숙박. BKK의 Grand Centre Point 호텔과 함께 ASQ에서 두 번째입니다 (2020 년 12 월 GCP Terminal 21 Asok-이후 Sukhumvit 55).