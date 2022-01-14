Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet.

My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls.

My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection.