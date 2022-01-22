Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 60 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre supérieure 22m²
฿21,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
Citrus 13 est situé dans un endroit très populaire sur la route de Sukhumvit et propose des équipements de haute qualité pour le plaisir des clients. L'hôtel est situé à seulement 5 minutes à pied du skytrain Nana BTS, du skytrain Asoke BTS et de la station de MRT Sukhumvit. Une connexion facile avec les transports en commun permet aux clients d'explorer les centres commerciaux, les bars, les restaurants, les destinations touristiques et la vie nocturne les plus branchés de Bangkok. Il est également au milieu des principaux bâtiments d'entreprise, très pratique pour les voyageurs d'affaires. Citrus Café and Bar ouvre son premier point de vente à Bangkok, avec le populaire Champion Burger, Fish & Chips, cuisine thaïlandaise et asiatique. Un hôtel tendance situé au cœur de la ville pour un voyage d'affaires ou des vacances sans stress.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- 7Eleven or food delivery service
- Internet wifi
- Coffee & Tea
- Drinking waters
- Facemask
- Thermometer
- Alcohol gel
- Swimming pool rooftop (relax area)
But
3.5/5
Très bien
Basé sur 13 Commentaires
4.2 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Everyone I contacted from the van driver to the girls at the check-in counter was polite and efficient. They called about 11 am to advise my test had come back negative.
This was not a bad experience at all. It's a good program and the price was reasonable. I would use this hotel again.
4.4 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Not too expensive
- Nice team
- Enough confortable for 1 night
- Good location
- quiet
- Food is ok for the price but not amazing
If you are looking for a good ASQ for 1 night package in Bangkok, it's good quality for the price...
2.3 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Had good food
- pretty nice service
- The bed was disgusting
- The shower water didn’t sink it would flood
- The bathroom window was disgusting
- Lack of channels on the TV
It was an fine stay for 1 stay quarantine but anything else longer is a no. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone who needs to quarantine longer than 1 day
3.7 Superior Room
Négatifs
- After negative report, I still not allow to go out unless I check out.
I would not want to come and stay in the situation like this again, if I have other choices and hopefully it return to normal soon.
2.3 Superior Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Food
- Room not painted
- eing locked in
When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend.
3.9 Executive Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Got my PCR result some day (Negative) so I thought I would honour for a walk. Receptionist told me I could only go out of the hotel if I check out(even though my result was negative). Didn't think this was right.
- The food was extremely greesy.
- Receptionist ordered me a private taxi which cost me 3 times more than a meter taxi.
- Receptionist lost my departure card after photocopying it.
I didn't like that the hotel wouldn't let me go out of the hotel unless I was checking out even though my PCR result was negative.
3.8 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Food timing (always early)
- No opening window (which they did advise in my booking)
This did the job fine, bit of fuss at airport as my name wasnt on the hotel list but the staff there were highly helpful and sorted it immediately. Quick transfer to hotel with stick up the nose on the way (and given a kit to-go) then prompt check in (~15:00) and plenty of on-time (basic) food before a ~7:00 call the next morning to advise I was good to go.
5.0 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Pick up good
- Pcr test
- Food
- Room
Very good overhaul experience from pick to pcr test to hotel ,results next morning
Food very good and hot
2.1 Executive Room
Positifs Négatifs
- food options very limited and not taste good. There is a lack of fresh food (no salad or fruits) and dessert at most time.
- Water drops from sink below the sink, even when not using causing puddles in the bathroom
- blanket and pillows seem very old (have holes)
- bathtub only cold water (shower ok)
- room is much smaller than in the picture
The room is quite small (even staying in the executive room) and seem run down. Food tastes bad, is most of the time cold with very limited options. I am missing fresh fruits or snacks.
if the food was better it would make the stay more bearable
3.5 Superior Room
Positifs Négatifs
- pas une variété de nourriture mauvais goût Comme si cuit assez longtemps avant de venir au service
Tout va bien, la chambre n'est pas très grande, en forme. Commodité et propreté au milieu La nourriture n'est pas considérée comme convenable pour les étrangers. Devrait ajouter de la variété au menu du petit-déjeuner et du dîner
5.0 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Bonne nourriture
- Service amical
Je m'attendais à ce que la quarantaine soit fastidieuse, mais le personnel de l'hôtel a veillé à ce que tout soit confortable et pratique. Ils étaient professionnels et serviables à tout moment. La nourriture était une authentique cuisine thaïlandaise et était toujours plus que suffisante. Je recommanderais certainement cet établissement.
3.3 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Vous pouvez choisir l'ensemble de repas
- La nourriture que j'ai mangée n'était pas mon choix
La nourriture est pleine de style thaï et le lit king size est très confortable, mais la lumière de la salle de bain n'est pas vraiment bonne, trop sombre pour moi
2.7 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le 28 mai, quittez cet endroit terrible.
- Nourriture horrible. Presque la même nourriture tout le temps. J'ai dû continuer à demander du café et de l'eau. La chambre était très petite. Prenez une photo de la pièce à l'aide du miroir pour qu'elle paraisse plus grande.
Con absolu. Plus de 700 £ pour le riz frit. Je sais qu'il y a une pandémie, mais si c'est ainsi que vous traitez les gens. Je recommanderais d'attraper covid et de rester à l'hôpital.
Images du menu alimentaire
