รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 60 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 53 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ซีตรัส สุขุมวิท 13 กรุงเทพมหานคร อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ซีตรัส สุขุมวิท 13 กรุงเทพมหานคร จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องซูพีเรีย 22m²
฿21,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
* โรงแรมนี้ไม่ได้ระบุรายการคุณสมบัติของห้องสำหรับห้องนี้ กรุณาทำการจองและสอบถามโดยตรงเกี่ยวกับรายละเอียดห้องพัก
Citrus 13 ตั้งอยู่บนทำเลยอดนิยมบนถนนสุขุมวิทและมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกคุณภาพสูงสำหรับผู้เข้าพัก โรงแรมตั้งอยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสนานา รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสอโศก และสถานีรถไฟใต้ดินสุขุมวิทโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 5 นาที การเชื่อมต่อที่ง่ายดายด้วยระบบขนส่งสาธารณะทำให้แขกสามารถสำรวจห้างสรรพสินค้า บาร์ ร้านอาหาร สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวและสถานบันเทิงยามค่ำคืนสุดฮิปของกรุงเทพฯ นอกจากนี้ยังตั้งอยู่กลางอาคารบริษัทใหญ่ๆ สะดวกมากสำหรับนักเดินทางเพื่อธุรกิจ Citrus Café and Bar เปิดร้านสาขาแรกในกรุงเทพฯ ด้วย Champion Burger, Fish & Chips ยอดนิยม อาหารไทย และอาหารเอเชีย โรงแรมทันสมัยตั้งอยู่ในใจกลางเมืองสำหรับการเดินทางเพื่อธุรกิจหรือวันหยุดที่ปราศจากความเครียด
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- 7Eleven or food delivery service
- Internet wifi
- Coffee & Tea
- Drinking waters
- Facemask
- Thermometer
- Alcohol gel
- Swimming pool rooftop (relax area)
คะแนน
3.5/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 13 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ซีตรัส สุขุมวิท 13 กรุงเทพมหานคร
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ซีตรัส สุขุมวิท 13 กรุงเทพมหานครดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.2 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Everyone I contacted from the van driver to the girls at the check-in counter was polite and efficient. They called about 11 am to advise my test had come back negative.
This was not a bad experience at all. It's a good program and the price was reasonable. I would use this hotel again.
4.4 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Not too expensive
- Nice team
- Enough confortable for 1 night
- Good location
- quiet
- Food is ok for the price but not amazing
If you are looking for a good ASQ for 1 night package in Bangkok, it's good quality for the price...
2.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Had good food
- pretty nice service
- The bed was disgusting
- The shower water didn’t sink it would flood
- The bathroom window was disgusting
- Lack of channels on the TV
It was an fine stay for 1 stay quarantine but anything else longer is a no. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone who needs to quarantine longer than 1 day
3.7 Superior Room
เชิงลบ
- After negative report, I still not allow to go out unless I check out.
I would not want to come and stay in the situation like this again, if I have other choices and hopefully it return to normal soon.
2.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Food
- Room not painted
- eing locked in
When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend.
3.9 Executive Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Got my PCR result some day (Negative) so I thought I would honour for a walk. Receptionist told me I could only go out of the hotel if I check out(even though my result was negative). Didn't think this was right.
- The food was extremely greesy.
- Receptionist ordered me a private taxi which cost me 3 times more than a meter taxi.
- Receptionist lost my departure card after photocopying it.
I didn't like that the hotel wouldn't let me go out of the hotel unless I was checking out even though my PCR result was negative.
3.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Food timing (always early)
- No opening window (which they did advise in my booking)
This did the job fine, bit of fuss at airport as my name wasnt on the hotel list but the staff there were highly helpful and sorted it immediately. Quick transfer to hotel with stick up the nose on the way (and given a kit to-go) then prompt check in (~15:00) and plenty of on-time (basic) food before a ~7:00 call the next morning to advise I was good to go.
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Pick up good
- Pcr test
- Food
- Room
Very good overhaul experience from pick to pcr test to hotel ,results next morning
Food very good and hot
2.1 Executive Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- food options very limited and not taste good. There is a lack of fresh food (no salad or fruits) and dessert at most time.
- Water drops from sink below the sink, even when not using causing puddles in the bathroom
- blanket and pillows seem very old (have holes)
- bathtub only cold water (shower ok)
- room is much smaller than in the picture
The room is quite small (even staying in the executive room) and seem run down. Food tastes bad, is most of the time cold with very limited options. I am missing fresh fruits or snacks.
if the food was better it would make the stay more bearable
3.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- อาหารไม่หลากหลาย รสชาติไม่อร่อย เหมือนปรุงค่อนข้างนานก่อนมาบริการ
ทุกอย่างโอเคห้องไม่ใหญ่มากพอดี ความสะดวกสะอาดป่านกลาง อาหารไม่ถือว่าเหมาะสมกับชาวต่างชาติ ควรเพิ่มความหลากหลายเมนูเช้า เย็น
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- อาหารอร่อย
- บริการที่เป็นมิตร
ฉันคาดว่าการกักกันจะน่าเบื่อ แต่พนักงานที่โรงแรมรับรองว่าทุกอย่างสะดวกสบาย พวกเขาเป็นมืออาชีพและช่วยเหลือดีตลอดเวลา อาหารเป็นอาหารไทยต้นตำรับและเพียงพอเสมอ ฉันจะแนะนำสถานประกอบการนี้อย่างแน่นอน
3.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- อาหารที่ฉันกินไม่ใช่สิ่งที่ฉันเลือก
อาหารจัดเต็มแบบไทยๆ เตียงขนาดคิงไซส์นอนสบายมาก แต่ไฟห้องน้ำไม่ค่อยดี มืดเกินไปสำหรับผม
2.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- 28 พฤษภาคม ออกจากสถานที่ที่น่ากลัวนี้
- อาหารแย่มาก เกือบเป็นอาหารเดียวกันตลอดเวลา ต้องขอกาแฟและน้ำต่อไป ห้องมีขนาดเล็กมาก. ถ่ายภาพห้องโดยใช้กระจกเพื่อให้ดูใหญ่ขึ้น
คอนแทคเลนส์ กว่า 700 ปอนด์สเตอลิงก์สำหรับข้าวผัด ฉันรู้ว่ามีโรคระบาด แต่ถ้านี่คือวิธีที่คุณปฏิบัติต่อชาวบ้าน แนะนำให้ติด covid นอน รพ.