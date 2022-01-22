BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 60 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 53 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok , und Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Zimmer 22
฿21,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

* Dieses Hotel hat keine Zimmerausstattungsliste für dieses Zimmer bereitgestellt. Bitte fordern Sie eine Buchung an und erkundigen Sie sich direkt nach den Zimmerdetails.

Citrus 13 befindet sich in einer sehr beliebten Lage in der Sukhumvit Road und bietet hochwertige Annehmlichkeiten für die Gäste. Das Hotel liegt nur 5 Gehminuten vom BTS-Skytrain Nana, dem BTS-Skytrain Asoke und der MRT-Station Sukhumvit entfernt. Eine gute Anbindung an die öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel ermöglicht es den Gästen, Bangkoks angesagteste Einkaufszentren, Bars, Restaurants, Sehenswürdigkeiten und das Nachtleben zu erkunden. Es befindet sich auch inmitten von großen Firmengebäuden, sehr praktisch für Geschäftsreisende. Citrus Café and Bar eröffnet sein erstes Outlet in Bangkok mit dem beliebten Champion Burger, Fish & Chips, thailändischer und asiatischer Küche. Ein trendiges Hotel im Herzen der Stadt für eine stressfreie Geschäftsreise oder einen stressfreien Urlaub.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • 7Eleven or food delivery service
  • Internet wifi
  • Coffee & Tea
  • Drinking waters
  • Facemask
  • Thermometer
  • Alcohol gel
  • Swimming pool rooftop (relax area)
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇺🇸Robert M Radeski

Bewertet am 22/01/2022
Angekommen um 06/01/2022
4.2 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Everyone I contacted from the van driver to the girls at the check-in counter was polite and efficient. They called about 11 am to advise my test had come back negative.
Negative
  • None

This was not a bad experience at all. It's a good program and the price was reasonable. I would use this hotel again.

🇫🇷Emmanuel Houze

Bewertet am 20/12/2021
Angekommen um 04/12/2021
4.4 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Not too expensive
  • Nice team
  • Enough confortable for 1 night
  • Good location
  • quiet
Negative
  • Food is ok for the price but not amazing

If you are looking for a good ASQ for 1 night package in Bangkok, it's good quality for the price...

🇺🇸Nabeel Ahmad

Bewertet am 13/12/2021
Angekommen um 22/11/2021
2.3 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Had good food
  • pretty nice service
Negative
  • The bed was disgusting
  • The shower water didn’t sink it would flood
  • The bathroom window was disgusting
  • Lack of channels on the TV

It was an fine stay for 1 stay quarantine but anything else longer is a no. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone who needs to quarantine longer than 1 day

🇨🇦Vanna chiem

Bewertet am 05/12/2021
Angekommen um 03/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Negative
  • After negative report, I still not allow to go out unless I check out.

I would not want to come and stay in the situation like this again, if I have other choices and hopefully it return to normal soon.

🇸🇪Kjell Novén

Bewertet am 05/12/2021
Angekommen um 19/11/2021
2.3 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • WiFi
Negative
  • Food
  • Room not painted
  • eing locked in

When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend.

🇬🇧Aisha Bibi

Bewertet am 29/11/2021
Angekommen um 12/11/2021
3.9 Executive Room
Positiv     
  • Quick Check-in
Negative
  • Got my PCR result some day (Negative) so I thought I would honour for a walk. Receptionist told me I could only go out of the hotel if I check out(even though my result was negative). Didn't think this was right.
  • The food was extremely greesy.
  • Receptionist ordered me a private taxi which cost me 3 times more than a meter taxi.
  • Receptionist lost my departure card after photocopying it.

I didn't like that the hotel wouldn't let me go out of the hotel unless I was checking out even though my PCR result was negative.

🇬🇧Mikael Davos

Bewertet am 27/11/2021
Angekommen um 11/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Food timing (always early)
Negative
  • No opening window (which they did advise in my booking)

This did the job fine, bit of fuss at airport as my name wasnt on the hotel list but the staff there were highly helpful and sorted it immediately. Quick transfer to hotel with stick up the nose on the way (and given a kit to-go) then prompt check in (~15:00) and plenty of on-time (basic) food before a ~7:00 call the next morning to advise I was good to go.

🇬🇧frankie bristow

Bewertet am 23/11/2021
Angekommen um 07/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Pick up good
  • Pcr test
  • Food
  • Room
Negative
  • None

Very good overhaul experience from pick to pcr test to hotel ,results next morning Food very good and hot

🇹🇭Ninned Pumlad

Bewertet am 30/08/2021
Angekommen um 25/08/2021
2.1 Executive Room
Positiv     
  • TV and WiFi
Negative
  • food options very limited and not taste good. There is a lack of fresh food (no salad or fruits) and dessert at most time.
  • Water drops from sink below the sink, even when not using causing puddles in the bathroom
  • blanket and pillows seem very old (have holes)
  • bathtub only cold water (shower ok)
  • room is much smaller than in the picture

The room is quite small (even staying in the executive room) and seem run down. Food tastes bad, is most of the time cold with very limited options. I am missing fresh fruits or snacks. if the food was better it would make the stay more bearable

🇹🇭Amnad Sriyota

Bewertet am 02/08/2021
Angekommen um 17/07/2021
3.5 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • pünktlich
Negative
  • kein abwechslungsreiches Essen schlechten Geschmack Wie lange gekocht, bevor man zum Service kommt

Alles ist ok, das Zimmer ist nicht sehr groß, passt. Komfort und Sauberkeit mittendrin Lebensmittel gelten nicht als für Ausländer geeignet. Sollte Abwechslung in die Frühstücks- und Abendkarte bringen

🇿🇦Yvonne van Wyk

Bewertet am 04/07/2021
Angekommen um 18/06/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Tolles Essen
  • Freundlicher Service
Negative
  • Keiner

Ich hatte erwartet, dass die Quarantäne mühsam sein würde, aber das Personal im Hotel sorgte dafür, dass alles komfortabel und bequem war. Sie waren zu jeder Zeit professionell und hilfsbereit. Das Essen war authentisches thailändisches Essen und war immer mehr als genug. Ich würde diese Einrichtung auf jeden Fall empfehlen.

🇭🇰Fung Man Lo

Bewertet am 01/06/2021
Angekommen um 01/05/2021
3.3 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Sie können das Essensset wählen
Negative
  • Das Essen, das ich gegessen habe, war nicht meine Wahl?

Das Essen ist voll im thailändischen Stil und das Kingsize-Bett ist so bequem, aber das Badezimmerlicht ist nicht wirklich gut, zu dunkel für mich?

🇹🇭Kankanit Richardson

Bewertet am 29/05/2021
Angekommen um 13/05/2021
2.7 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • 28. Mai diesen schrecklichen Ort verlassen.
Negative
  • Essen schrecklich. Fast immer das gleiche Essen. Musste immer wieder nach Kaffee und Wasser fragen. Das Zimmer war sehr klein. Machen Sie ein Foto des Zimmers mit dem Spiegel, damit es größer aussieht.

Absoluter Betrug. Über 700 Pfund für gebratenen Reis. Ich weiß, dass es eine Pandemie gibt, aber wenn man so mit Leuten umgeht. Ich würde empfehlen, Covid zu bekommen und in einem Krankenhaus zu bleiben.

Adresse / Karte

22 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

