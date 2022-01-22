BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
waardering met
3341 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok - Image 0
Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok - Image 1
Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok - Image 2
Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok - Image 3
Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok - Image 4
Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok - Image 5
+39 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
100% STORTING
13 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 60 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 53 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior kamer 22
฿21,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

* Dit hotel heeft geen lijst met kamerkenmerken voor deze kamer verstrekt. Vraag een reservering aan en vraag direct naar de kamerdetails.

Citrus 13 bevindt zich op een zeer populaire locatie aan de Sukhumvit-weg en biedt hoogwaardige voorzieningen waar de gasten van kunnen genieten. Het hotel ligt op slechts 5 minuten lopen van de Nana BTS-skytrain, de Asoke BTS-skytrain en het MRT-station Sukhumvit. Dankzij de gemakkelijke verbinding met het openbaar vervoer kunnen gasten de hipste winkelcentra, bars, restaurants, bezienswaardigheden en het nachtleven van Bangkok verkennen. Het ligt ook in het midden van grote bedrijfsgebouwen, erg handig voor zakelijke reizigers. Citrus Café and Bar opent zijn eerste outlet in Bangkok, met de populaire Champion Burger, Fish & Chips, Thaise en Aziatische keuken. Een trendy hotel in het hart van de stad voor een stressvrije zakenreis of vakantie.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • 7Eleven or food delivery service
  • Internet wifi
  • Coffee & Tea
  • Drinking waters
  • Facemask
  • Thermometer
  • Alcohol gel
  • Swimming pool rooftop (relax area)
TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
3.5/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 13 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
2
Zeer goed
6
Gemiddelde
2
Arm
3
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Citrus Sukhumvit 13 Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇺🇸Robert M Radeski

Beoordeeld op 22/01/2022
Aangekomen 06/01/2022
4.2 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Everyone I contacted from the van driver to the girls at the check-in counter was polite and efficient. They called about 11 am to advise my test had come back negative.
Minpunten
  • None

This was not a bad experience at all. It's a good program and the price was reasonable. I would use this hotel again.

🇫🇷Emmanuel Houze

Beoordeeld op 20/12/2021
Aangekomen 04/12/2021
4.4 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Not too expensive
  • Nice team
  • Enough confortable for 1 night
  • Good location
  • quiet
Minpunten
  • Food is ok for the price but not amazing

If you are looking for a good ASQ for 1 night package in Bangkok, it's good quality for the price...

🇺🇸Nabeel Ahmad

Beoordeeld op 13/12/2021
Aangekomen 22/11/2021
2.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Had good food
  • pretty nice service
Minpunten
  • The bed was disgusting
  • The shower water didn’t sink it would flood
  • The bathroom window was disgusting
  • Lack of channels on the TV

It was an fine stay for 1 stay quarantine but anything else longer is a no. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone who needs to quarantine longer than 1 day

🇨🇦Vanna chiem

Beoordeeld op 05/12/2021
Aangekomen 03/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Minpunten
  • After negative report, I still not allow to go out unless I check out.

I would not want to come and stay in the situation like this again, if I have other choices and hopefully it return to normal soon.

🇸🇪Kjell Novén

Beoordeeld op 05/12/2021
Aangekomen 19/11/2021
2.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • WiFi
Minpunten
  • Food
  • Room not painted
  • eing locked in

When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend.

🇬🇧Aisha Bibi

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 12/11/2021
3.9 Executive Room
Pluspunten     
  • Quick Check-in
Minpunten
  • Got my PCR result some day (Negative) so I thought I would honour for a walk. Receptionist told me I could only go out of the hotel if I check out(even though my result was negative). Didn't think this was right.
  • The food was extremely greesy.
  • Receptionist ordered me a private taxi which cost me 3 times more than a meter taxi.
  • Receptionist lost my departure card after photocopying it.

I didn't like that the hotel wouldn't let me go out of the hotel unless I was checking out even though my PCR result was negative.

🇬🇧Mikael Davos

Beoordeeld op 27/11/2021
Aangekomen 11/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Food timing (always early)
Minpunten
  • No opening window (which they did advise in my booking)

This did the job fine, bit of fuss at airport as my name wasnt on the hotel list but the staff there were highly helpful and sorted it immediately. Quick transfer to hotel with stick up the nose on the way (and given a kit to-go) then prompt check in (~15:00) and plenty of on-time (basic) food before a ~7:00 call the next morning to advise I was good to go.

🇬🇧frankie bristow

Beoordeeld op 23/11/2021
Aangekomen 07/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Pick up good
  • Pcr test
  • Food
  • Room
Minpunten
  • None

Very good overhaul experience from pick to pcr test to hotel ,results next morning Food very good and hot

🇹🇭Ninned Pumlad

Beoordeeld op 30/08/2021
Aangekomen 25/08/2021
2.1 Executive Room
Pluspunten     
  • TV and WiFi
Minpunten
  • food options very limited and not taste good. There is a lack of fresh food (no salad or fruits) and dessert at most time.
  • Water drops from sink below the sink, even when not using causing puddles in the bathroom
  • blanket and pillows seem very old (have holes)
  • bathtub only cold water (shower ok)
  • room is much smaller than in the picture

The room is quite small (even staying in the executive room) and seem run down. Food tastes bad, is most of the time cold with very limited options. I am missing fresh fruits or snacks. if the food was better it would make the stay more bearable

🇹🇭Amnad Sriyota

Beoordeeld op 02/08/2021
Aangekomen 17/07/2021
3.5 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • op tijd
Minpunten
  • niet een verscheidenheid aan eten? slechte smaak Alsof ze heel lang gekookt zijn voordat ze in gebruik worden genomen

Alles is in orde, de kamer is niet erg groot, fit. Gemak en netheid in het midden Eten wordt niet geschikt geacht voor buitenlanders. Moet variatie toevoegen aan het ontbijt- en dinermenu?

🇿🇦Yvonne van Wyk

Beoordeeld op 04/07/2021
Aangekomen 18/06/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Geweldig eten
  • Vriendelijke service
Minpunten
  • Geen

Ik verwachtte dat de quarantaine vervelend zou zijn, maar het personeel van het hotel zorgde ervoor dat alles comfortabel en handig was. Ze waren te allen tijde professioneel en behulpzaam. Het eten was authentiek Thais eten en was altijd meer dan genoeg. Ik zou dit etablissement zeker aanraden.

🇭🇰Fung Man Lo

Beoordeeld op 01/06/2021
Aangekomen 01/05/2021
3.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • U kunt de maaltijdset kiezen
Minpunten
  • Het eten dat ik at was niet mijn keuze?

Eten zit vol met Thaise stijl en het kingsize bed is zo comfortabel, maar het licht in de badkamer is niet echt goed, te donker voor mij

🇹🇭Kankanit Richardson

Beoordeeld op 29/05/2021
Aangekomen 13/05/2021
2.7 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • 28 mei verlaat deze vreselijke plek.
Minpunten
  • Eten verschrikkelijk. Bijna altijd hetzelfde eten. Moest blijven vragen om koffie en water. De kamer was erg klein. Maak een foto van de kamer met behulp van de spiegel, zodat deze groter lijkt.

Absoluut tegen. Meer dan £ 700 voor gebakken rijst. Ik weet dat er een pandemie is, maar als dit de manier is waarop je mensen behandelt. Ik zou aanraden om covid op te vangen en in een ziekenhuis te blijven.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

22 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
4998 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
waardering met
2655 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
waardering met
2 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De zilveren palm
7.9
waardering met
461 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
100 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
waardering met
88 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.7
waardering met
943 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Radisson Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit
8.2
waardering met
864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Koninklijke president Bangkok
7.2
waardering met
1190 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ambassador Hotel Bangkok
6.9
waardering met
1516 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.8
waardering met
1040 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
waardering met
847 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Patience Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.5
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15
8.6
waardering met
1134 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU