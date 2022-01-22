Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 60 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior kamer 22m²
฿21,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Citrus 13 bevindt zich op een zeer populaire locatie aan de Sukhumvit-weg en biedt hoogwaardige voorzieningen waar de gasten van kunnen genieten. Het hotel ligt op slechts 5 minuten lopen van de Nana BTS-skytrain, de Asoke BTS-skytrain en het MRT-station Sukhumvit. Dankzij de gemakkelijke verbinding met het openbaar vervoer kunnen gasten de hipste winkelcentra, bars, restaurants, bezienswaardigheden en het nachtleven van Bangkok verkennen. Het ligt ook in het midden van grote bedrijfsgebouwen, erg handig voor zakelijke reizigers. Citrus Café and Bar opent zijn eerste outlet in Bangkok, met de populaire Champion Burger, Fish & Chips, Thaise en Aziatische keuken. Een trendy hotel in het hart van de stad voor een stressvrije zakenreis of vakantie.
Voorzieningen / functies
- 7Eleven or food delivery service
- Internet wifi
- Coffee & Tea
- Drinking waters
- Facemask
- Thermometer
- Alcohol gel
- Swimming pool rooftop (relax area)
Score
3.5/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 13 beoordelingen
4.2 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Everyone I contacted from the van driver to the girls at the check-in counter was polite and efficient. They called about 11 am to advise my test had come back negative.
This was not a bad experience at all. It's a good program and the price was reasonable. I would use this hotel again.
4.4 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Not too expensive
- Nice team
- Enough confortable for 1 night
- Good location
- quiet
- Food is ok for the price but not amazing
If you are looking for a good ASQ for 1 night package in Bangkok, it's good quality for the price...
2.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Had good food
- pretty nice service
- The bed was disgusting
- The shower water didn’t sink it would flood
- The bathroom window was disgusting
- Lack of channels on the TV
It was an fine stay for 1 stay quarantine but anything else longer is a no. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone who needs to quarantine longer than 1 day
3.7 Superior Room
Minpunten
- After negative report, I still not allow to go out unless I check out.
I would not want to come and stay in the situation like this again, if I have other choices and hopefully it return to normal soon.
2.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Food
- Room not painted
- eing locked in
When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend.
3.9 Executive Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Got my PCR result some day (Negative) so I thought I would honour for a walk. Receptionist told me I could only go out of the hotel if I check out(even though my result was negative). Didn't think this was right.
- The food was extremely greesy.
- Receptionist ordered me a private taxi which cost me 3 times more than a meter taxi.
- Receptionist lost my departure card after photocopying it.
I didn't like that the hotel wouldn't let me go out of the hotel unless I was checking out even though my PCR result was negative.
3.8 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Food timing (always early)
- No opening window (which they did advise in my booking)
This did the job fine, bit of fuss at airport as my name wasnt on the hotel list but the staff there were highly helpful and sorted it immediately. Quick transfer to hotel with stick up the nose on the way (and given a kit to-go) then prompt check in (~15:00) and plenty of on-time (basic) food before a ~7:00 call the next morning to advise I was good to go.
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Pick up good
- Pcr test
- Food
- Room
Very good overhaul experience from pick to pcr test to hotel ,results next morning
Food very good and hot
2.1 Executive Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- food options very limited and not taste good. There is a lack of fresh food (no salad or fruits) and dessert at most time.
- Water drops from sink below the sink, even when not using causing puddles in the bathroom
- blanket and pillows seem very old (have holes)
- bathtub only cold water (shower ok)
- room is much smaller than in the picture
The room is quite small (even staying in the executive room) and seem run down. Food tastes bad, is most of the time cold with very limited options. I am missing fresh fruits or snacks.
if the food was better it would make the stay more bearable
3.5 Superior Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- niet een verscheidenheid aan eten? slechte smaak Alsof ze heel lang gekookt zijn voordat ze in gebruik worden genomen
Alles is in orde, de kamer is niet erg groot, fit. Gemak en netheid in het midden Eten wordt niet geschikt geacht voor buitenlanders. Moet variatie toevoegen aan het ontbijt- en dinermenu?
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Geweldig eten
- Vriendelijke service
Ik verwachtte dat de quarantaine vervelend zou zijn, maar het personeel van het hotel zorgde ervoor dat alles comfortabel en handig was. Ze waren te allen tijde professioneel en behulpzaam. Het eten was authentiek Thais eten en was altijd meer dan genoeg. Ik zou dit etablissement zeker aanraden.
3.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- U kunt de maaltijdset kiezen
- Het eten dat ik at was niet mijn keuze?
Eten zit vol met Thaise stijl en het kingsize bed is zo comfortabel, maar het licht in de badkamer is niet echt goed, te donker voor mij
2.7 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- 28 mei verlaat deze vreselijke plek.
- Eten verschrikkelijk. Bijna altijd hetzelfde eten. Moest blijven vragen om koffie en water. De kamer was erg klein. Maak een foto van de kamer met behulp van de spiegel, zodat deze groter lijkt.
Absoluut tegen. Meer dan £ 700 voor gebakken rijst. Ik weet dat er een pandemie is, maar als dit de manier is waarop je mensen behandelt. Ik zou aanraden om covid op te vangen en in een ziekenhuis te blijven.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
