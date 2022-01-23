Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 146 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire World Medical Hospital
N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Pièces
Tous les forfaits suivants incluent les tests requis et le transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
De luxe 32m²
฿4,900 - Testez et partez en 1 jour
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe 36m²
฿5,300 - Testez et partez en 1 jour
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Tribeca Deluxe 36m²
฿5,800 - Testez et partez en 1 jour
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
BelAire Suite 45m²
฿6,400 - Testez et partez en 1 jour
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Family Deluxe (2 persons) 64m²
฿10,800 - Testez et partez en 1 jour
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Chambre communicante
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Repas végétariens
FLEXI
REMPLIR
LIBERTÉ
modification gratuite et flexible
créez votre propre repas de tous les jours
pension complète à la carte et thé de l'après-midi
reconstituer les collations et les boissons gazeuses
menu et commodité pour votre tout-petit
… Pas seulement une quarantaine mais une mise en quarantaine et un refroidissement…
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Kids & Baby menu available
- Free Wifi
- Airport Transfer to hotel
- Health Care Service
- Covid-19 RT-PCR test
- 24/7 medical staff on site
But
4.7/5
Excellent
Basé sur 9 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR BelAire Bangkok SukhumvitVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
4.8 Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very clean.
- Very efficient.
- Felt safe
- Only Thai channels on TV
- Crazy driver took me from airport to hotel, maks speed 145 km/H on several occasions.
I had a very pleasant stay at BelAire hotel.
Everything was extremely well organized.
Room was clean and spacious.
Plenty of food. I could have wished some bread for breakfast. But apart from that all was good.
I have been to Thailand many times, and experienced several dangerous Thai drivers. But the driver that picked me up at the airport must have had a death wish. Crazy, stupid driving!! Going at 145 km/H in Bangkok traffic is only stupid! I told him to slow down several times but got no response since he was occupied texting on his telephone the whole trip.
5.0 Deluxe
Positifs
- Large room with working desk and good bed
- Good friendly service, efficient
- Good and varied meals
- In a busy part of Sukhumvit (Sukhumvit Road just down the street), so plenty to do nearby
As an expat returning to Thailand, and familiar with the Sukhumvit area, this hotel was a natural choice. Besides, I had checked out the other reviews of the hotel on Google Maps, which are generally excellent (you can also check photos of the meals on there). And I was not disappointed. The booking process started out well, with quick replies to messages and a fast overall process. Upon arrival, staff were very friendly and efficient, and after the on-site PCR test beside the swimming pool on the 3rd floor, I was in my room very quickly. Due to the Covid-related protocols, there is no daily room service: you get to the room and will find a range of items such as 12 bottles of water and various bathroom items to last you the 7 days (I was on the 7-day sandbox program; however this has now been suspended for the Bangkok area I understand). There are garbage bags you can put outside your door for collection. Meals are served on a small table outside the door, and your doorbell is rung so you know the meal is there. This suited me just fine: the room was large with a working desk and it had a bit of a view over the area too. As I have a Thai internet data SIM did not use the Wifi, but it is there (I submitted it as a five-star because the review website does not allow omitting any fields - untested website it appears; as mentioned, I did not use the Wifi). Once my PCR test result came back negative the next day, I was free to roam the area, go to the supermarket, the malls, and basically do as a tourist would do. They do check you out and back in. Second PCR test was on day 5 and I left on day 7, free to travel within Thailand. Overall an excellent experience: recommended!
4.5 Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Well organised and efficient process.
- Sharing van from airport with another passenger who obviously had a cold infection of some kind. In the circumstances this was very stressful and created a lot of worry as to what he had and how it could effect my situation.
Accepting the above described journey and non communication around serving meals it was as good an experience as could be hoped for in the circumstances.
4.2 Deluxe
Comfortable to stay for 1-2 days. Food was good. Good and supportive staff. Travel from airport to Hotel was arranged.
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
Food is great, excellent service, room is clean
The hotel staff is so kind and helpful.
quick response in WhatsApp and Line
4.3 Deluxe
PositifsNégatifs
The hotel was great, they tried their best to satisfy every need. 5 stars for the food service. We would definitely stay here anytime.
4.9 BelAire Suite
Positifs
La chambre est propre, très bien.
De nombreux plats, de nombreux menus, vous pouvez choisir comme bon vous semble.
Services publics, toilettes, électricité, bon, aucun dommage
4.8 Deluxe
Positifs
- La chambre était très propre
- La nourriture était bonne
Chaque fois que j'avais des questions, le personnel était très rapide pour répondre et résoudre toutes mes préoccupations. La nourriture était également très bonne.
5.0 Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Bonne nourriture - tellement de variété de commande que vous le souhaitez
- Chambre spacieuse
- Vue imprenable
- Équipe très serviable pour prendre soin
- Très propre et sans tracas
Bonne nourriture
Chambre spacieuse
Vue imprenable
Équipe très serviable pour prendre soin
Très propre et sans tracas
Un merci personnel à tout le personnel et au chef pour avoir si bien pris soin d'un végétarien ... Tant de variété dans le menu !!!
Brochure de l'offre hôtelière
Images du menu alimentaire
Hôtels Test & Go proximité