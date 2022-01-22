Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 60 Спальни
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Улучшенный номер 22m²
฿21,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции
Citrus 13 расположен в очень популярном месте на улице Сукхумвит и предлагает гостям высококачественные удобства. Отель расположен всего в 5 минутах ходьбы от станций наземного метро Nana BTS, Asoke BTS и станции метро Sukhumvit. Удобное сообщение с общественным транспортом позволяет гостям исследовать самые модные торговые центры Бангкока, бары, рестораны, достопримечательности и ночные клубы. Он также находится посреди крупных корпоративных зданий, что очень удобно для деловых путешественников. Citrus Café and Bar открывает свой первый магазин в Бангкоке с популярными бургерами Champion, рыбой и жареным картофелем, тайской и азиатской кухней. Стильный отель, расположенный в самом центре города, подходит для спокойной деловой поездки или отпуска.
Удобства / Особенности
- 7Eleven or food delivery service
- Internet wifi
- Coffee & Tea
- Drinking waters
- Facemask
- Thermometer
- Alcohol gel
- Swimming pool rooftop (relax area)
Счет
3.5/5
Очень хороший
На основе 13 отзывы
4.2 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Everyone I contacted from the van driver to the girls at the check-in counter was polite and efficient. They called about 11 am to advise my test had come back negative.
This was not a bad experience at all. It's a good program and the price was reasonable. I would use this hotel again.
4.4 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Not too expensive
- Nice team
- Enough confortable for 1 night
- Good location
- quiet
- Food is ok for the price but not amazing
If you are looking for a good ASQ for 1 night package in Bangkok, it's good quality for the price...
2.3 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Had good food
- pretty nice service
- The bed was disgusting
- The shower water didn’t sink it would flood
- The bathroom window was disgusting
- Lack of channels on the TV
It was an fine stay for 1 stay quarantine but anything else longer is a no. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone who needs to quarantine longer than 1 day
3.7 Superior Room
Отрицательные
- After negative report, I still not allow to go out unless I check out.
I would not want to come and stay in the situation like this again, if I have other choices and hopefully it return to normal soon.
2.3 Superior Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- Food
- Room not painted
- eing locked in
When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend.
3.9 Executive Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- Got my PCR result some day (Negative) so I thought I would honour for a walk. Receptionist told me I could only go out of the hotel if I check out(even though my result was negative). Didn't think this was right.
- The food was extremely greesy.
- Receptionist ordered me a private taxi which cost me 3 times more than a meter taxi.
- Receptionist lost my departure card after photocopying it.
I didn't like that the hotel wouldn't let me go out of the hotel unless I was checking out even though my PCR result was negative.
3.8 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Food timing (always early)
- No opening window (which they did advise in my booking)
This did the job fine, bit of fuss at airport as my name wasnt on the hotel list but the staff there were highly helpful and sorted it immediately. Quick transfer to hotel with stick up the nose on the way (and given a kit to-go) then prompt check in (~15:00) and plenty of on-time (basic) food before a ~7:00 call the next morning to advise I was good to go.
5.0 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Pick up good
- Pcr test
- Food
- Room
Very good overhaul experience from pick to pcr test to hotel ,results next morning
Food very good and hot
2.1 Executive Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- food options very limited and not taste good. There is a lack of fresh food (no salad or fruits) and dessert at most time.
- Water drops from sink below the sink, even when not using causing puddles in the bathroom
- blanket and pillows seem very old (have holes)
- bathtub only cold water (shower ok)
- room is much smaller than in the picture
The room is quite small (even staying in the executive room) and seem run down. Food tastes bad, is most of the time cold with very limited options. I am missing fresh fruits or snacks.
if the food was better it would make the stay more bearable
3.5 Superior Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- не разнообразная еда плохой вкус Как будто готовили довольно долго перед тем, как поступить на службу
Все ок, номер не очень большой, подходит. Удобство и чистота посередине Еда не считается подходящей для иностранцев. Должен добавить разнообразия в меню завтрака и ужина.
5.0 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Отличная еда
- Вежливое обслуживание
Я ожидал, что карантин будет утомительным, но персонал отеля позаботился о том, чтобы все было комфортно и удобно. Они всегда были профессиональны и готовы помочь. Еда была настоящей тайской едой, и ее всегда было более чем достаточно. Я определенно рекомендую это заведение.
3.3 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Вы можете выбрать набор блюд
- Еда, которую я ел, не была моим выбором
Еда полна тайского стиля, и двуспальная кровать очень удобная, но свет в ванной не очень хороший, слишком темный для меня
2.7 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- 28 мая покинуть это ужасное место.
- Ужасная еда. Почти все время одна и та же еда. Приходилось постоянно просить кофе и воды. Комната была очень маленькой. Сфотографируйте комнату с помощью зеркала, чтобы она выглядела больше.
Абсолютный довод. Более 700 фунтов стерлингов за жареный рис. Я знаю, что есть пандемия, но если вы так относитесь к людям. Я бы порекомендовал подхватить covid и остаться в больнице.
