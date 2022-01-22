合計AQホテルの部屋 60 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 53最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にシトラススクンビット13バンコク 直接連絡し、 シトラススクンビット13バンコクが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スーペリアルーム 22m²
฿21,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
* このホテルは、この部屋の部屋の機能リストを提供していません。予約をリクエストし、部屋の詳細について直接尋ねてください。
シトラス13はスクンビットロードの非常に人気のある場所にあり、ゲストが楽しめる高品質の設備を提供しています。ホテルは、BTSスカイトレインのナナ、BTSスカイトレインのアソーク、MRTスクンビット駅まで徒歩わずか5分の場所にあります。公共交通機関に簡単に接続できるため、バンコクで最もおしゃれなショッピングモール、バー、レストラン、観光地、ナイトライフを探索できます。また、主要な企業の建物の真ん中にあり、企業の旅行者にとって非常に便利です。 CitrusCaféandBarは、人気のチャンピオンバーガー、フィッシュ＆チップス、タイ料理、アジア料理を提供する最初のアウトレットをバンコクにオープンしました。街の中心部に位置するトレンディなホテルで、ストレスのない出張や休暇をお過ごしいただけます。
アメニティ/機能
- 7Eleven or food delivery service
- Internet wifi
- Coffee & Tea
- Drinking waters
- Facemask
- Thermometer
- Alcohol gel
- Swimming pool rooftop (relax area)
スコア
3.5/5
とても良い
に基づく 13 レビュー
シトラススクンビット13バンコク
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す シトラススクンビット13バンコクすべてのレビューを見る
4.2 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Everyone I contacted from the van driver to the girls at the check-in counter was polite and efficient. They called about 11 am to advise my test had come back negative.
This was not a bad experience at all. It's a good program and the price was reasonable. I would use this hotel again.
4.4 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Not too expensive
- Nice team
- Enough confortable for 1 night
- Good location
- quiet
- Food is ok for the price but not amazing
If you are looking for a good ASQ for 1 night package in Bangkok, it's good quality for the price...
2.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Had good food
- pretty nice service
- The bed was disgusting
- The shower water didn’t sink it would flood
- The bathroom window was disgusting
- Lack of channels on the TV
It was an fine stay for 1 stay quarantine but anything else longer is a no. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone who needs to quarantine longer than 1 day
3.7 Superior Room
ネガ
- After negative report, I still not allow to go out unless I check out.
I would not want to come and stay in the situation like this again, if I have other choices and hopefully it return to normal soon.
2.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Food
- Room not painted
- eing locked in
When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend.
3.9 Executive Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Got my PCR result some day (Negative) so I thought I would honour for a walk. Receptionist told me I could only go out of the hotel if I check out(even though my result was negative). Didn't think this was right.
- The food was extremely greesy.
- Receptionist ordered me a private taxi which cost me 3 times more than a meter taxi.
- Receptionist lost my departure card after photocopying it.
I didn't like that the hotel wouldn't let me go out of the hotel unless I was checking out even though my PCR result was negative.
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Food timing (always early)
- No opening window (which they did advise in my booking)
This did the job fine, bit of fuss at airport as my name wasnt on the hotel list but the staff there were highly helpful and sorted it immediately. Quick transfer to hotel with stick up the nose on the way (and given a kit to-go) then prompt check in (~15:00) and plenty of on-time (basic) food before a ~7:00 call the next morning to advise I was good to go.
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Pick up good
- Pcr test
- Food
- Room
Very good overhaul experience from pick to pcr test to hotel ,results next morning
Food very good and hot
2.1 Executive Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- food options very limited and not taste good. There is a lack of fresh food (no salad or fruits) and dessert at most time.
- Water drops from sink below the sink, even when not using causing puddles in the bathroom
- blanket and pillows seem very old (have holes)
- bathtub only cold water (shower ok)
- room is much smaller than in the picture
The room is quite small (even staying in the executive room) and seem run down. Food tastes bad, is most of the time cold with very limited options. I am missing fresh fruits or snacks.
if the food was better it would make the stay more bearable
3.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- さまざまな食べ物ではありません不味いまるでサービスに来る前にかなり長い間調理されたかのように
すべてが大丈夫です、部屋はそれほど大きくはありません、フィットします。真ん中の便利さと清潔さ食べ物は外国人に適しているとは見なされません。朝食と夕食のメニューに多様性を追加する必要があります
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
検疫は面倒だと思っていましたが、ホテルのスタッフが快適で便利なものを提供してくれました。彼らは常にプロフェッショナルで親切でした。食べ物は本物のタイ料理で、いつも十分すぎるほどでした。私は間違いなくこの施設をお勧めします。
3.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
食べ物はタイスタイルでいっぱいで、キングサイズのベッドはとても快適ですが、バスルームのライトはあまり良くなく、私には暗すぎます
2.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- ひどい食べ物。いつもほぼ同じ食べ物。コーヒーと水を求め続けなければなりませんでした。部屋はとても小さかった。鏡を使って部屋の写真を撮り、大きく見えるようにします。
絶対的な詐欺。チャーハンは700ポンド以上。私はパンデミックがあることを知っていますが、これがあなたが人々を扱う方法であるならば。私はcovidを捕まえて病院に滞在することをお勧めします。