When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend.