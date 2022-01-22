총 AQ 호텔 객실 60 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
슈페리어 룸 22m²
฿21,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
* 이 호텔은 이 객실에 대한 객실 기능 목록을 제공하지 않았습니다. 예약을 요청하고 객실 세부 사항에 대해 직접 문의하십시오.
시트러스 13은 수 쿰빗로드에서 매우 인기있는 위치에 자리 잡고 있으며 고객이 즐길 수있는 고품질 편의 시설을 제공합니다. 호텔은 나나 BTS 스카이 트레인, 아속 BTS 스카이 트레인 및 수 쿰빗 MRT 역에서 도보로 단 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 대중 교통과 쉽게 연결되어 방콕에서 가장 트렌디 한 쇼핑몰, 바, 레스토랑, 관광지 및 밤문화를 탐험 할 수 있습니다. 또한 주요 기업 건물의 중앙에있어 기업 여행객에게 매우 편리합니다. Citrus Café and Bar는 인기있는 Champion Burger, Fish & Chips, 태국 및 아시아 요리를 제공하는 방콕에 첫 번째 매장을 엽니 다. 스트레스없는 출장이나 휴가를위한 도시 중심부에 위치한 트렌디 한 호텔입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 7Eleven or food delivery service
- Internet wifi
- Coffee & Tea
- Drinking waters
- Facemask
- Thermometer
- Alcohol gel
- Swimming pool rooftop (relax area)
시트러스 수 쿰빗 13 방콕
4.2 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Everyone I contacted from the van driver to the girls at the check-in counter was polite and efficient. They called about 11 am to advise my test had come back negative.
This was not a bad experience at all. It's a good program and the price was reasonable. I would use this hotel again.
4.4 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Not too expensive
- Nice team
- Enough confortable for 1 night
- Good location
- quiet
- Food is ok for the price but not amazing
If you are looking for a good ASQ for 1 night package in Bangkok, it's good quality for the price...
2.3 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Had good food
- pretty nice service
- The bed was disgusting
- The shower water didn’t sink it would flood
- The bathroom window was disgusting
- Lack of channels on the TV
It was an fine stay for 1 stay quarantine but anything else longer is a no. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone who needs to quarantine longer than 1 day
3.7 Superior Room
네거티브
- After negative report, I still not allow to go out unless I check out.
I would not want to come and stay in the situation like this again, if I have other choices and hopefully it return to normal soon.
2.3 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Food
- Room not painted
- eing locked in
When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend.
3.9 Executive Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Got my PCR result some day (Negative) so I thought I would honour for a walk. Receptionist told me I could only go out of the hotel if I check out(even though my result was negative). Didn't think this was right.
- The food was extremely greesy.
- Receptionist ordered me a private taxi which cost me 3 times more than a meter taxi.
- Receptionist lost my departure card after photocopying it.
I didn't like that the hotel wouldn't let me go out of the hotel unless I was checking out even though my PCR result was negative.
3.8 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Food timing (always early)
- No opening window (which they did advise in my booking)
This did the job fine, bit of fuss at airport as my name wasnt on the hotel list but the staff there were highly helpful and sorted it immediately. Quick transfer to hotel with stick up the nose on the way (and given a kit to-go) then prompt check in (~15:00) and plenty of on-time (basic) food before a ~7:00 call the next morning to advise I was good to go.
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Pick up good
- Pcr test
- Food
- Room
Very good overhaul experience from pick to pcr test to hotel ,results next morning
Food very good and hot
2.1 Executive Room
긍정적 네거티브
- food options very limited and not taste good. There is a lack of fresh food (no salad or fruits) and dessert at most time.
- Water drops from sink below the sink, even when not using causing puddles in the bathroom
- blanket and pillows seem very old (have holes)
- bathtub only cold water (shower ok)
- room is much smaller than in the picture
The room is quite small (even staying in the executive room) and seem run down. Food tastes bad, is most of the time cold with very limited options. I am missing fresh fruits or snacks.
if the food was better it would make the stay more bearable
3.5 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
- 다양한 음식이 아닌 나쁜 맛 서비스 오기 전에 꽤 오래 끓인 것처럼
모든 것이 괜찮습니다. 방은 그다지 크지 않고 적합합니다. 중간에 편리함과 청결함 음식은 외국인에게 적합하지 않은 것으로 간주됩니다. 아침 및 저녁 메뉴에 다양성을 추가해야 함
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
검역이 지루할 것이라고 예상했지만 호텔 직원은 모든 것이 편안하고 편리하다는 것을 확인했습니다. 그들은 항상 전문적이고 도움이되었습니다. 음식은 정통 태국 음식이었고 항상 충분했습니다. 나는 확실히이 시설을 추천 할 것입니다.
3.3 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
음식은 태국 스타일로 가득 차 있고 킹 사이즈 침대는 너무 편안하지만 욕실 조명은 정말 좋지 않고 너무 어둡습니다.
2.7 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
- 끔찍한 음식. 항상 거의 같은 음식. 커피와 물을 계속 요구해야했습니다. 방은 매우 작았습니다. 거울을 사용하여 더 크게 보이도록 방의 사진을 찍습니다.
절대 사기. 볶음밥은 £ 700 이상. 나는 전염병이 있다는 것을 알고 있지만 이것이 당신이 사람들을 대하는 방식이라면. 나는 covid를 잡고 병원에 머무르는 것이 좋습니다.