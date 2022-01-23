BANGKOK TEST & GO

Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.7
rating with
1097 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 0
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 1
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 2
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 3
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 4
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 5
+34 photos
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 88 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit - Bangkok is a 15-minute walk from Nana BTS Station.

The air-conditioned guest rooms at the hotel come with modern décor. Each room is well-equipped with a TV and a mini fridge. Hot shower facilities are in the private bathroom.

C-Shop & Restaurant serves a selection of Thai and international dishes. Room services is also provided.

Amenities / Features

  • FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
  • 24 hours registered nurse on duty
  • Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine (telemedicine service)
  • Daily health monitoring
  • Transportation via ambulance to hospital (24 hours service on demand)
  • One way trip transfer between BKK or DMK airport and the hotel
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Complimentary drinking water, coffee and tea maker
  • Dedicated area for periodic screening tests
  • 20% discount on additional A La Carte room service menu items
  • 10% discount of all laundry service
Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 14 reviews
Rating
Excellent
7
Very Good
5
Average
2
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇬🇧Stephen Merrill

Reviewed on 23/01/2022
Arrived on 07/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • On time at the airport
  • Efficient testing process
  • Good follow up on test results
  • Excellent assistance with mobility
Negatives
  • Nothing to mention

Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out

🇪🇸Victor Augusto VALLMITJANA MUNOZ

Reviewed on 30/12/2021
Arrived on 14/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room

Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly

🇬🇧Colin Whitby

Reviewed on 29/12/2021
Arrived on 13/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very well organised
Negatives
  • We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.

The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.

🇲🇾Pang Jen Hui

Reviewed on 13/12/2021
Arrived on 26/11/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
Negatives
  • Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day

Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel

🇿🇦Damien Jason Labuschagne

Reviewed on 18/10/2021
Arrived on 02/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Friendly staff
  • Amazing food
  • Perfect procedures

Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!

🇬🇧Cledwyh Watkin

Reviewed on 20/09/2021
Arrived on 29/08/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
  • Staff very helpful
  • Good internet speed.
  • Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
  • Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.

Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed. Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all. I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes. All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.

🇺🇸Ryan Mooney

Reviewed on 19/09/2021
Arrived on 02/09/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Staff was kind and helpful.
  • Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
  • Was fairly clean except for floors.
Negatives
  • Food was horrible in my opinion.
  • Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
  • "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.

For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable. The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner. That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.

After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.

For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.

The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.

Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]

🇲🇲Shwe Yee

Reviewed on 01/09/2021
Arrived on 31/07/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Front office staff are nice and helpful.
  • Big room
  • They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
  • They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
Negatives
  • No amenities in prior.
  • Charged for ear cotton buds.
  • Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
  • Mean kitchen stuffs.

This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds. Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.

🇧🇷Larissa Souza Dourado Caracho

Reviewed on 25/08/2021
Arrived on 10/08/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Food
  • Aq security
  • Swab tests
  • WhatsApp support
Negatives
  • Slow wifi

The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection

🇹🇭Thawat Preedaphol

Reviewed on 20/07/2021
Arrived on 02/07/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room

Need microwave in room, sometime guest not hungry at the time being but need hot food to eat later.

🇫🇮Pertti Fält

Reviewed on 09/07/2021
Arrived on 18/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Seven-eleven service
Negatives
  • No new sheets to bed

All kind of way long time,two weeks but service made time easier,thank you,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

🇳🇿Alister Hamlin

Reviewed on 27/04/2021
Arrived on 11/04/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Good Thai food
  • Found a good English movies
  • Wi-Fi is great 99% of the time
Negatives
  • Sometimes guests make to much noise
  • Don’t bother with the English breakfast

It’s good and the staff try there best to help Good showers and plenty of food I was able to get fresh milk everyday for my coffee and if you do like coffee fe recommend you bring some with you Over all it was a good experience as good as it can be being locked up in a room anywhere. Thank you to the staff 👍😁

🇮🇷MR.RABBANI SAMAN

Reviewed on 09/03/2021
Arrived on 08/02/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very clean and comfort place to stay.
Negatives
  • Windows cannot open, need some fresh air.

Need more choices of meal, especially Halal foods. Very impress with hotel staffs' services, very helpful.

🇹🇭Kanta Mettaprasert

Reviewed on 05/03/2021
Arrived on 08/02/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Friendly staff and the service is good
Negatives
  • Cannot go out of the room but I do understand.

The staff is very nice and helpful. I ask them to buy a charging adaptor for me, they can provide it to me at a reasonable price not overcharge. The hotel staff is very friendly and nice service. Everything is OK. I highly recommend you to give here as a choice if you are looking for a budget hotel for ASQ.

Address / Map

74 Sukhumvit Soi 3 Road, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

