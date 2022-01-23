Total AQ Hotel Rooms 88 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 81 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32m²
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Connecting Room
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit - Bangkok is a 15-minute walk from Nana BTS Station.
The air-conditioned guest rooms at the hotel come with modern décor. Each room is well-equipped with a TV and a mini fridge. Hot shower facilities are in the private bathroom.
C-Shop & Restaurant serves a selection of Thai and international dishes. Room services is also provided.
Amenities / Features
- FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- 24 hours registered nurse on duty
- Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine (telemedicine service)
- Daily health monitoring
- Transportation via ambulance to hospital (24 hours service on demand)
- One way trip transfer between BKK or DMK airport and the hotel
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Complimentary drinking water, coffee and tea maker
- Dedicated area for periodic screening tests
- 20% discount on additional A La Carte room service menu items
- 10% discount of all laundry service
Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 14 reviews
If you were a guest at Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – BangkokSEE ALL REVIEWS
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- On time at the airport
- Efficient testing process
- Good follow up on test results
- Excellent assistance with mobility
Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out
4.8 Deluxe Room
Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
- We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.
The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
- Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day
Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
- Friendly staff
- Amazing food
- Perfect procedures
Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positives
- Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
- Staff very helpful
- Good internet speed.
- Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
- Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.
Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed.
Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all.
I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes.
All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Staff was kind and helpful.
- Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
- Was fairly clean except for floors.
- Food was horrible in my opinion.
- Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
- "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.
For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable.
The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner.
That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.
After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.
For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.
The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.
Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Front office staff are nice and helpful.
- Big room
- They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
- They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
- No amenities in prior.
- Charged for ear cotton buds.
- Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
- Mean kitchen stuffs.
This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds.
Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Food
- Aq security
- Swab tests
- WhatsApp support
The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection
4.3 Deluxe Room
Need microwave in room, sometime guest not hungry at the time being but need hot food to eat later.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
All kind of way long time,two weeks but service made time easier,thank you,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Good Thai food
- Found a good English movies
- Wi-Fi is great 99% of the time
- Sometimes guests make to much noise
- Don’t bother with the English breakfast
It’s good and the staff try there best to help
Good showers and plenty of food
I was able to get fresh milk everyday for my coffee and if you do like coffee fe recommend you bring some with you
Over all it was a good experience as good as it can be being locked up in a room anywhere. Thank you to the staff 👍😁
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very clean and comfort place to stay.
- Windows cannot open, need some fresh air.
Need more choices of meal, especially Halal foods. Very impress with hotel staffs' services, very helpful.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Friendly staff and the service is good
- Cannot go out of the room but I do understand.
The staff is very nice and helpful. I ask them to buy a charging adaptor for me, they can provide it to me at a reasonable price not overcharge. The hotel staff is very friendly and nice service. Everything is OK. I highly recommend you to give here as a choice if you are looking for a budget hotel for ASQ.