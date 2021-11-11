Total AQ Hotel Rooms 55 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the SAii Laguna Phuket in a prioritized manner, and SAii Laguna Phuket will directly collect payment from you.
Stay relaxed for 8 days/7 nights in a government-certified hotel with our long-stay experience offered by SAii Laguna Phuket in cooperation with Bangkok Hospital Phuket.
Just 25 minutes from Phuket International Airport, SAii Laguna Phuket on Bangtao Beach offers 7-night alternate quarantine rates starting from THB 37,500 net per person in Lagoon View Room; features single accommodations with tropical lagoon view, full board meals plus complimentary pick up from airport to hotel.
Travelers who are fully vaccinated coming from unapproved countries will be required to quarantine for 7 nights.
Travelers who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated will be required to quarantine for 10 nights.
Amenities / Features
- Dedicated Services by Bangkok Hospital Phuket:
- 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
- Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
- Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
- Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
- Single occupancy accommodation
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- One-way airport transfer to the resort
- Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
- Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
- Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
- Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Positives
Negatives
- I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
- Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.
Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Positives
Negatives
- Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
- Bathroom was very nice.
- Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
- Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
- Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
- A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
- No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
- The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
- A bit expensive.
I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Positives
Negatives
- Met at the airport with all safety measures in place
- Nice clean room
- Very efficient check in
- Food was very good considering it was delivered to the room
- Good choice on the menu
- Outstanding service on staff assignee to look after my wellbeing
I have said it al in the positives. What was seemingly 14 days of discomfort was made up bu the great service and care taken at Laguna Saii.