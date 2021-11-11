Total AQ Hotel Rooms 55 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital

Stay relaxed for 8 days/7 nights in a government-certified hotel with our long-stay experience offered by SAii Laguna Phuket in cooperation with Bangkok Hospital Phuket. Just 25 minutes from Phuket International Airport, SAii Laguna Phuket on Bangtao Beach offers 7-night alternate quarantine rates starting from THB 37,500 net per person in Lagoon View Room; features single accommodations with tropical lagoon view, full board meals plus complimentary pick up from airport to hotel. Travelers who are fully vaccinated coming from unapproved countries will be required to quarantine for 7 nights. Travelers who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated will be required to quarantine for 10 nights.

Amenities / Features Dedicated Services by Bangkok Hospital Phuket:

24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation

Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay

Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release

Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:

Single occupancy accommodation

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

One-way airport transfer to the resort

Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access

Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room

Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test

