Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 55 Slaapkamers Partner Ziekenhuis Bangkok Hospital

Verblijf 15 dagen/14 nachten ontspannen in een door de overheid gecertificeerd hotel met onze lange verblijfservaring aangeboden door SAii Laguna Phuket in samenwerking met Bangkok Hospital Phuket. SAii Laguna Phuket op Bangtao Beach, op slechts 25 minuten van de internationale luchthaven van Phuket, biedt arrangementen voor 14 nachten vanaf 75.500 THB netto per persoon in een kamer met uitzicht op de lagune; beschikt over eenpersoonskamers met een ontspannend uitzicht op de tropische lagune, maaltijden op basis van volpension en gratis vervoer vanaf de luchthaven naar het hotel.

Voorzieningen / functies Toegewijde diensten door Bangkok Hospital Phuket:

24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation

Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay

Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release

Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:

Single occupancy accommodation

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

One-way airport transfer to the resort

Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access

Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room

Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test

