Verblijf 15 dagen/14 nachten ontspannen in een door de overheid gecertificeerd hotel met onze lange verblijfservaring aangeboden door SAii Laguna Phuket in samenwerking met Bangkok Hospital Phuket.
SAii Laguna Phuket op Bangtao Beach, op slechts 25 minuten van de internationale luchthaven van Phuket, biedt arrangementen voor 14 nachten vanaf 75.500 THB netto per persoon in een kamer met uitzicht op de lagune; beschikt over eenpersoonskamers met een ontspannend uitzicht op de tropische lagune, maaltijden op basis van volpension en gratis vervoer vanaf de luchthaven naar het hotel.
- Toegewijde diensten door Bangkok Hospital Phuket:
- 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
- Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
- Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
- Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
- Single occupancy accommodation
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- One-way airport transfer to the resort
- Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
- Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
- Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
- Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
- Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.
Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
- Bathroom was very nice.
- Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
- Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
- Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
- A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
- No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
- The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
- A bit expensive.
I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Ontmoet op de luchthaven met alle veiligheidsmaatregelen getroffen
- Mooie schone kamer
- Zeer efficiënt inchecken
- Eten was erg goed gezien het werd afgeleverd op de kamer
- Goede keuze op het menu
- Uitstekende service voor de toegewezen medewerker om voor mijn welzijn te zorgen?
Ik heb het al in het positieve gezegd. Wat schijnbaar 14 dagen van ongemak was, werd goedgemaakt door de geweldige service en zorg bij Laguna Saii.
