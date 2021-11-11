총 AQ 호텔 객실 55 침실
파트너 병원 Bangkok Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 SAii 라구나 푸켓 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 SAii 라구나 푸켓 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
Booking requests for SAii Laguna Phuket are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
방콕 병원 푸켓과 협력하여 SAii Laguna Phuket이 제공하는 장기 체류 경험을 통해 정부 인증 호텔에서 14 박 15 일 동안 휴식을 취하십시오.
푸켓 국제 공항에서 단 25 분 거리에있는 방 타오 비치의 SAii Laguna Phuket은 라군 뷰 룸에서 1 인당 THB 75,500부터 시작하는 14 박 패키지 요금을 제공합니다. 편안한 열대 라군 전망, 풀 보드 식사, 공항에서 호텔까지 무료 공항 픽업을 제공하는 1 인실을 제공합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 푸켓 방콕 병원 전용 서비스 :
- 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
- Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
- Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
- Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
- Single occupancy accommodation
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- One-way airport transfer to the resort
- Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
- Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
- Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
- Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
SAii 라구나 푸켓
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 SAii 라구나 푸켓모든 리뷰보기
5.0 Lagoon View Room
긍정적
네거티브
- I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
- Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.
Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!
5.0 Lagoon View Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
- Bathroom was very nice.
- Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
- Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
- Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
- A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
- No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
- The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
- A bit expensive.
I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.
5.0 Lagoon View Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 모든 안전 조치를 취한 상태에서 공항에서 만났습니다.
- 좋은 깨끗한 방
- 매우 효율적인 체크인
- 음식이 방으로 배달되는 것을 고려하면 매우 좋았습니다.
- 메뉴에서 좋은 선택
- 직원 양수인이 내 웰빙을 돌보는 탁월한 서비스
나는 그것을 긍정적으로 말했다. 14일간의 불편함은 Laguna Saii의 훌륭한 서비스와 보살핌으로 채워졌습니다.