Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 SAii 라구나 푸켓 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 SAii 라구나 푸켓 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

방콕 병원 푸켓과 협력하여 SAii Laguna Phuket이 제공하는 장기 체류 경험을 통해 정부 인증 호텔에서 14 박 15 일 동안 휴식을 취하십시오. 푸켓 국제 공항에서 단 25 분 거리에있는 방 타오 비치의 SAii Laguna Phuket은 라군 뷰 룸에서 1 인당 THB 75,500부터 시작하는 14 박 패키지 요금을 제공합니다. 편안한 열대 라군 전망, 풀 보드 식사, 공항에서 호텔까지 무료 공항 픽업을 제공하는 1 인실을 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징 푸켓 방콕 병원 전용 서비스 :

24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation

Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay

Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release

Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:

Single occupancy accommodation

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

One-way airport transfer to the resort

Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access

Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room

Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test

