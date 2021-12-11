Total AQ Hotel Rooms 79 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort in a prioritized manner, and Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Flexible Refund with noticed in advance.

Guest must be present a reference documents for requesting refund at least 10 day in advanced in case of VISA cancelled, COE Cancelled or Flight Cancelled.

In any urgent or postponed without further notice. Penalty Charge one night will be added on booking.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

One of our top picks in Bang Tao Beach. Located on Bang Tao Beach, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort features spacious accommodation with a kitchen, dining area and a balcony offering views of the golf course, pool or lagoon. The beach, a 2-minute walk away, can also be reached with the resort's free shuttle service. Suites feature a fully-equipped kitchen. In addition to tea/coffee making facilities, they include a microwave and a fridge. A TV with cable channels is accompanied with a DVD player. The resort is a 25-minute drive from Phuket Town and Phuket International Airport. Laguna Holiday Club has a fitness centre with glass walls and a swimming pool with water slide. Other facilities include a kid's club and games room. Tours, golf and spa arrangements can be made at the front desk. Facing the golf course, the resort’s Seedlings restaurant offers a wide selection of noodles and snacks, as well as authentic Phuket specialities, from 06:30 - 22:30 hrs. Children's menu is also available. Guests can enjoy refreshing beverages at the bar. Room service is possible.

Amenities / Features Daily two-time health monitoring by in-house nurse/person

24-hour onsite nurse services for assessment

2 times COVID-19 lab test/ person at the resort (2 times on 11 & 15 Nights and 1 time on 8 Nights)

1 time onsite doctor visit /person

Transportation to hospital in case of emergency or COVID-19 detected

One way airport transfer to hotel

Full board for 15 days (3 meals per day/person)

Complimentary high-speed WiFi

Smart TV & Netflix account

24-hour guest service assistance

10% discount on additional food & beverages

Cleaning services during stay on day 5, 8 and 12 (1st cleaning service after 1st swab with negative result)

Score 4.3 /5 Very Good Based on 8 reviews Rating 4 Excellent 3 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇸🇪 Niklas Lars Markus Sjosten Arrived on 20/11/2021 3.4 One-Bedroom Suite Positives The staff is very nice and helpful. The food was decent. Negatives The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and is full of mold, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.

The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel. The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and has lots of molds, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well. The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel. 🇳🇿 Jason Phillips Arrived on 08/09/2021 4.2 One-Bedroom Suite Positives Excellent hospitality.

Excellent response to any requests or issues during the stay.

Quiet and relaxing location.

Large balcony with good views.

Netflix on the TV.

Microwave. Negatives Some of the meal options were small in quantity.

The air conditioners are slightly noisy. My 7th quarantine stay and 3rd in Thailand. The suite is large and has a great balcony off the living room and another smaller one off the bedroom. The area is next to the golf course and lakes and there wildlife hanging around all the time as well, squirrels, monitor lizards and a variety of birdlife. Along with that and the golfers going past there is always something to look or laugh at from the balcony. The air conditioners were slightly too noisy for my liking but might not bother others. They were definitely cold enough. Any issues or requests I had in the suite were taken care of with a simple Line message to the front desk and they were immediate with their response. Khun Tuang made an extra effort to get some requested tea bags for me and this was highly appreciated. The food was tasty enough and delivered hot most of the time when possible, but some of the dishes were small in size, in my opinion, but if there is a 24hr menu to order from as well. Overall the stay was enjoyable and well organized at the property. 🇺🇸 James Munley Arrived on 27/08/2021 4.6 Junior Suite Positives The staff are great, the room is large and comfortable, and the wifi was really good. I was working throughout the quarantine with no problems. Negatives The only negative is that you can't order outside food but that is the regulation in Phuket and not the fault of the staff. They were very helpful with all requests

Expensive laundry service I would definitely stay here again if I had to do another quarantine. There was a nice view from the room, a balcony and it is very spacious. I think those are all important qualities when you have to be isolated like this. The staff was great and they helped with all requests, they had a lot of choices on the menu and it would be good for most people. They have vegan and vegetarian options which is important as well. You can also use food panda to order from 711 or supermarkets. The only negative is you can't order food from outside (again, not the hotels policy but the governments). Also the laundry service is very expensive. 🇨🇦 Gerardo Luyando Arrived on 17/08/2021 4.8 One-Bedroom Suite Positives Service was first class

Spacious room

Food was delivered on time always Negatives The building is somewhat dated

Food variety starts to get boring after a few days, though still good food Attentive staff, the go above and beyond to provide a fantastic service. They were quite helpful when asked to print out and scan documents, getting me a mouse pad, a yoga mat, green tea. I hope the hotel top management recognizes the great job the staff does, it is their more valuable asset! 🇦🇺 Douglas McKenzie Arrived on 01/08/2021 4.4 Junior Suite Positives Good size suite

Balcony with seating

Bath Tub

Exercise Bike supplied in room, no extra charge Negatives Wifi was ok for searching and emails, but not very good conference calls and presentations via Microsoft Teams. The staff were very helpful and accommodation, no request was too large for them to help, purchasing items from outside was no issue for the staff to help. 🇭🇰 Chun Hung CHAN Arrived on 24/07/2021 3.8 Two-Bedroom Suite Positives Food quality & quantity is great. Negatives Wi-Fi sucks after strong wind & rain

Ants problem The hotel staff are good. Hospitality is good. The timing for housekeeping can be more frequent. 🇹🇭 Thawalrat Songwutwichau Arrived on 04/07/2021 4.9 Junior Suite Positives View of lake side. Varieties of food.

Clean room. Staffs are polite manner. Negatives None The laguna club is the excellent ASQ program. The program has completed all thing and package price is reasonable. All staffs are polite manner and vaccinated, so I feel safe to stay here. 🇦🇺 Paul Glascoe Arrived on 24/06/2021 4.5 Junior Suite Positives Everything thing was good at this place. Staff very helpful, Food has good selection and quality, rooms big and has everything that is needed, microwave, fridge, eating utensils, and smart tv with Netflex Negatives Not too much really, have to thing to find anything. Hot water and pressure needs a bit of work, fluctuates a lot, but manageable. I recommend this place for ALQ, its very comfortable, good views of the golf course, good food and staff very helpful.