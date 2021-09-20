PHUKET TEST & GO

Angsana Laguna Phuket - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8
rating with
1636 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Laying adjacent the scenic Bang Tao Bay, Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel is found on Phuket’s most coveted area. Guests are a mere 20-minute drive from the lively Phuket Town as well as the international airport. Designed for the dynamic cosmopolitan travelers are rooms with vibrant and stylish décor, fitted with up-to-date appliances. With unrivalled access to the emerald water of the Andaman Sea, there are water sports for the active vacationers as well as a range of in-house facilities including a spa and massage treatments for those on a relaxing holiday. Guests will find excellent value in this service-oriented hotel.

If you were a guest at Angsana Laguna Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇧🇷Fabiana Neves Vale

Reviewed on 20/09/2021
Arrived on 12/09/2021
5.0 Laguna Room
Positives     
  • Comida muito boa, atendimento de qualidade, quarto espaçoso e confortável
Negatives
  • Não encontramos

Hotel com um atendimento de excelência, são super atenciosos, as medidas AQ são eficientes. O cardápio diversificado e todos os pratos muito saborosos. Voltaria a me hospedar com minha família com toda certeza!

🇫🇷Gwladys Roussel

Reviewed on 26/07/2021
Arrived on 06/07/2021
4.8 Laguna Room
Positives     
  • Confortable :nice people
Negatives
  • Any

Enjoy stay in place for quarantine / confortable / nice staff/ amazing breakfast / good service and spa

