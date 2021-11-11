รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 55 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangkok Hospital

พักอย่างผ่อนคลายเป็นเวลา 15 วัน 14 คืนในโรงแรมที่ได้รับการรับรองจากรัฐบาลด้วยประสบการณ์การพักระยะยาวของเราที่นำเสนอโดยสายลากูน่าภูเก็ตร่วมกับโรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพภูเก็ต เพียง 25 นาทีจากสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต SAii Laguna Phuket บนหาดบางเทาเสนอราคาแพ็คเกจ 14 คืนเริ่มต้นที่ 75,500 บาทสุทธิต่อท่านในห้องลากูนวิว ให้บริการห้องพักเดี่ยวพร้อมวิวทะเลสาบเขตร้อนที่ผ่อนคลาย อาหาร 3 มื้อ และบริการรับจากสนามบินไปยังโรงแรมฟรี

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ บริการเฉพาะโดยโรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพภูเก็ต:

24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation

Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay

Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release

Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:

Single occupancy accommodation

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

One-way airport transfer to the resort

Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access

Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room

Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test

