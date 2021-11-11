PHUKET TEST & GO

สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 22, 2022
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangkok Hospital

พักอย่างผ่อนคลายเป็นเวลา 15 วัน 14 คืนในโรงแรมที่ได้รับการรับรองจากรัฐบาลด้วยประสบการณ์การพักระยะยาวของเราที่นำเสนอโดยสายลากูน่าภูเก็ตร่วมกับโรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพภูเก็ต

เพียง 25 นาทีจากสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต SAii Laguna Phuket บนหาดบางเทาเสนอราคาแพ็คเกจ 14 คืนเริ่มต้นที่ 75,500 บาทสุทธิต่อท่านในห้องลากูนวิว ให้บริการห้องพักเดี่ยวพร้อมวิวทะเลสาบเขตร้อนที่ผ่อนคลาย อาหาร 3 มื้อ และบริการรับจากสนามบินไปยังโรงแรมฟรี

  • บริการเฉพาะโดยโรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพภูเก็ต:
  • 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
  • Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
  • Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
  • Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
  • Single occupancy accommodation
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • One-way airport transfer to the resort
  • Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
  • Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
  • Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
  • Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
🇺🇸joy

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/10/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
แง่บวก     
  • I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
เชิงลบ
  • Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.

Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!

🇦🇺Lonny Politis

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/07/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
แง่บวก     
  • Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
  • Bathroom was very nice.
  • Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
  • Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
  • Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
  • A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
เชิงลบ
  • No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
  • The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
  • A bit expensive.

I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.

🇿🇦Howard Keith Groves

รีวิวเมื่อ 14/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/06/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
แง่บวก     
  • พบกันที่สนามบินพร้อมมาตรการความปลอดภัยทั้งหมด
  • ห้องพักสะอาดดี
  • เช็คอินที่มีประสิทธิภาพมาก
  • อาหารดีมากเมื่อส่งถึงห้อง
  • ทางเลือกที่ดีในเมนู
  • บริการที่โดดเด่นในการดูแลสวัสดิภาพของฉันของพนักงาน
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มี

ฉันได้พูดไปในทางบวกแล้ว สิ่งที่ดูเหมือนไม่สบาย 14 วันถูกสร้างขึ้นด้วยการบริการและการดูแลที่ดีเยี่ยมที่ลากูน่าไซ

