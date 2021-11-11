รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 55 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangkok Hospital
พักอย่างผ่อนคลายเป็นเวลา 15 วัน 14 คืนในโรงแรมที่ได้รับการรับรองจากรัฐบาลด้วยประสบการณ์การพักระยะยาวของเราที่นำเสนอโดยสายลากูน่าภูเก็ตร่วมกับโรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพภูเก็ต
เพียง 25 นาทีจากสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต SAii Laguna Phuket บนหาดบางเทาเสนอราคาแพ็คเกจ 14 คืนเริ่มต้นที่ 75,500 บาทสุทธิต่อท่านในห้องลากูนวิว ให้บริการห้องพักเดี่ยวพร้อมวิวทะเลสาบเขตร้อนที่ผ่อนคลาย อาหาร 3 มื้อ และบริการรับจากสนามบินไปยังโรงแรมฟรี
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- บริการเฉพาะโดยโรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพภูเก็ต:
- 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
- Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
- Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
- Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
- Single occupancy accommodation
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- One-way airport transfer to the resort
- Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
- Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
- Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
- Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
คะแนน
5.0/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
5.0 Lagoon View Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
- Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.
Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!
5.0 Lagoon View Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
- Bathroom was very nice.
- Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
- Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
- Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
- A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
- No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
- The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
- A bit expensive.
I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.
5.0 Lagoon View Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พบกันที่สนามบินพร้อมมาตรการความปลอดภัยทั้งหมด
- ห้องพักสะอาดดี
- เช็คอินที่มีประสิทธิภาพมาก
- อาหารดีมากเมื่อส่งถึงห้อง
- ทางเลือกที่ดีในเมนู
- บริการที่โดดเด่นในการดูแลสวัสดิภาพของฉันของพนักงาน
ฉันได้พูดไปในทางบวกแล้ว สิ่งที่ดูเหมือนไม่สบาย 14 วันถูกสร้างขึ้นด้วยการบริการและการดูแลที่ดีเยี่ยมที่ลากูน่าไซ