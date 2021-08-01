PHUKET TEST & GO

Ibis Phuket Patong - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
7.5
rating with
770 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ibis Phuket Patong is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

One of our bestsellers in Patong Beach! Hotel Ibis Patong Phuket is favourably located in a quieter part of Patong, but still only a 10-minute walk from Bangla Road and 5 minutes from the beach.

The Patong Phuket Ibis offers a fun time for all, with a large swimming pool and a full entertainment programme. Rent a bike to see the local area, or use the car rental facility for longer trips.

Relax in the modern and stylish room, and then go shopping nearby. The beach awaits a short distance away. Patong nightlife is close by also, but not too near to be noisy.

The Thai restaurant is influenced by tapas style. Choose any flavour combination to create a meal. Move to the bar for a favourite drink. Drinks and snacks are available 24 hours a-day.

Amenities / Features

  • Three COVID-19 screening tests (PCR) on day 0,5 and 11
  • 24/7 dedicated on-site nurse
  • Daily health monitoring
  • Telemedicine service (at an additional cost)
  • Official COVID-19 free certificate on checkout
  • 3 set meals daily (breakfast, lunch and dinner) with a choice of Thai, Asian, and Western cuisine
  • Complimentary snack on arrival
  • Cable colour TV (local and international channels)
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Complimentary in-room amenities
  • Room cleaning on day 6 and day 12
  • 20% discount on room service and laundry
Score
3.3/5
Average
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Ibis Phuket Patong, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Ibis Phuket Patong
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇺🇸james a heaney

Reviewed on 01/08/2021
Arrived on 04/07/2021
3.3 Standard
Positives
  • Could swim or walk to the beach
Negatives
  • Very few business's open

Once completed quarantine no place to go as the country was shut down. I would wait until the country opens fully before travelling. I had family to see or would wait.

Address / Map

10 Chalermphrakiat Road Kathu District Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand

