Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ibis Phuket Patong is no longer operating as an ASLQ .



One of our bestsellers in Patong Beach! Hotel Ibis Patong Phuket is favourably located in a quieter part of Patong, but still only a 10-minute walk from Bangla Road and 5 minutes from the beach. The Patong Phuket Ibis offers a fun time for all, with a large swimming pool and a full entertainment programme. Rent a bike to see the local area, or use the car rental facility for longer trips. Relax in the modern and stylish room, and then go shopping nearby. The beach awaits a short distance away. Patong nightlife is close by also, but not too near to be noisy. The Thai restaurant is influenced by tapas style. Choose any flavour combination to create a meal. Move to the bar for a favourite drink. Drinks and snacks are available 24 hours a-day.

Amenities / Features Three COVID-19 screening tests (PCR) on day 0,5 and 11

24/7 dedicated on-site nurse

Daily health monitoring

Telemedicine service (at an additional cost)

Official COVID-19 free certificate on checkout

3 set meals daily (breakfast, lunch and dinner) with a choice of Thai, Asian, and Western cuisine

Complimentary snack on arrival

Cable colour TV (local and international channels)

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary in-room amenities

Room cleaning on day 6 and day 12

20% discount on room service and laundry

