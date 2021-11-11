AQ酒店客房总数 55 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与SAii 普吉岛乐古浪以优先方式，以及SAii 普吉岛乐古浪从你会直接收取货款。
在政府认证的酒店享受 15 天/14 晚的放松，享受我们由 SAii Laguna Phuket 与普吉岛曼谷医院合作提供的长期住宿体验。
位于邦涛海滩的 SAii Laguna Phuket 距离普吉岛国际机场仅 25 分钟路程，提供 14 晚套餐价格，入住泻湖景观房每人净价 75,500 泰铢起；提供享有令人放松的热带泻湖美景的单人住宿、全膳服务以及从机场到酒店的免费机场接机服务。
便利设施/功能
- 普吉岛曼谷医院的专属服务：
- 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
- Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
- Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
- Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
- Single occupancy accommodation
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- One-way airport transfer to the resort
- Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
- Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
- Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
- Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
- I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
- Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.
Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!
- Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
- Bathroom was very nice.
- Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
- Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
- Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
- A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
- No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
- The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
- A bit expensive.
I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.
- 在机场集合并采取了所有安全措施
- 漂亮干净的房间
- 非常高效的入住
- 考虑到食物已送到房间，食物非常好
- 菜单上的好选择
- 工作人员外派服务出色，照顾我的健康
我已经说了积极的一面。看似 14 天的不适是在 Laguna Saii 提供的优质服务和照顾下弥补的。