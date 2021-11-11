AQ酒店客房总数 55 卧室 伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital

在政府认证的酒店享受 15 天/14 晚的放松，享受我们由 SAii Laguna Phuket 与普吉岛曼谷医院合作提供的长期住宿体验。 位于邦涛海滩的 SAii Laguna Phuket 距离普吉岛国际机场仅 25 分钟路程，提供 14 晚套餐价格，入住泻湖景观房每人净价 75,500 泰铢起；提供享有令人放松的热带泻湖美景的单人住宿、全膳服务以及从机场到酒店的免费机场接机服务。

便利设施/功能 普吉岛曼谷医院的专属服务：

24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation

Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay

Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release

Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:

Single occupancy accommodation

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

One-way airport transfer to the resort

Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access

Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room

Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test

分数 5.0 /5 优秀的 基于 3 评论 评分 3 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的

🇺🇸 joy 到达 21/10/2021 5.0 Lagoon View Room 正数 I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells. 负面的 Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight. Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi! 🇦🇺 Lonny Politis 到达 26/07/2021 5.0 Lagoon View Room 正数 Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.

Bathroom was very nice.

Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.

Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.

Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.

A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time. 负面的 No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).

The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.

A bit expensive. I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation. 🇿🇦 Howard Keith Groves 到达 27/06/2021 5.0 Lagoon View Room 正数 在机场集合并采取了所有安全措施

漂亮干净的房间

非常高效的入住

考虑到食物已送到房间，食物非常好

菜单上的好选择

工作人员外派服务出色，照顾我的健康 负面的 没有任何 我已经说了积极的一面。看似 14 天的不适是在 Laguna Saii 提供的优质服务和照顾下弥补的。