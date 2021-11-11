PHUKET TEST & GO

SAii 普吉岛乐古浪 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.8
通过
2617条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
在政府认证的酒店享受 15 天/14 晚的放松，享受我们由 SAii Laguna Phuket 与普吉岛曼谷医院合作提供的长期住宿体验。

位于邦涛海滩的 SAii Laguna Phuket 距离普吉岛国际机场仅 25 分钟路程，提供 14 晚套餐价格，入住泻湖景观房每人净价 75,500 泰铢起；提供享有令人放松的热带泻湖美景的单人住宿、全膳服务以及从机场到酒店的免费机场接机服务。

便利设施/功能

  • 普吉岛曼谷医院的专属服务：
  • 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
  • Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
  • Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
  • Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
  • Single occupancy accommodation
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • One-way airport transfer to the resort
  • Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
  • Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
  • Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
  • Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
🇺🇸joy

评论于 11/11/2021
到达 21/10/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
正数     
  • I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
负面的
  • Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.

Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!

🇦🇺Lonny Politis

评论于 11/08/2021
到达 26/07/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
正数     
  • Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
  • Bathroom was very nice.
  • Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
  • Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
  • Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
  • A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
负面的
  • No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
  • The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
  • A bit expensive.

I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.

🇿🇦Howard Keith Groves

评论于 14/07/2021
到达 27/06/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
正数     
  • 在机场集合并采取了所有安全措施
  • 漂亮干净的房间
  • 非常高效的入住
  • 考虑到食物已送到房间，食物非常好
  • 菜单上的好选择
  • 工作人员外派服务出色，照顾我的健康
负面的
  • 没有任何

我已经说了积极的一面。看似 14 天的不适是在 Laguna Saii 提供的优质服务和照顾下弥补的。

