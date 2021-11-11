Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 55 Chambres Hôpital partenaire Bangkok Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec SAii Laguna Phuket de manière prioritaire, et SAii Laguna Phuket percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Restez détendu pendant 15 jours/14 nuits dans un hôtel certifié par le gouvernement avec notre expérience de long séjour offerte par SAii Laguna Phuket en coopération avec Bangkok Hospital Phuket. À seulement 25 minutes de l'aéroport international de Phuket, le SAii Laguna Phuket sur la plage de Bangtao propose des forfaits de 14 nuits à partir de 75 500 THB net par personne dans la chambre avec vue sur la lagune ; propose des chambres simples avec vue relaxante sur le lagon tropical, des repas en pension complète et une navette gratuite depuis l'aéroport jusqu'à l'hôtel.

Commodités / caractéristiques Services dédiés par l'hôpital de Bangkok Phuket :

24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation

Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay

Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release

Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:

Single occupancy accommodation

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

One-way airport transfer to the resort

Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access

Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room

Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test

