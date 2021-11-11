Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 55 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangkok Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec SAii Laguna Phuket de manière prioritaire, et SAii Laguna Phuket percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Booking requests for SAii Laguna Phuket are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Restez détendu pendant 15 jours/14 nuits dans un hôtel certifié par le gouvernement avec notre expérience de long séjour offerte par SAii Laguna Phuket en coopération avec Bangkok Hospital Phuket.
À seulement 25 minutes de l'aéroport international de Phuket, le SAii Laguna Phuket sur la plage de Bangtao propose des forfaits de 14 nuits à partir de 75 500 THB net par personne dans la chambre avec vue sur la lagune ; propose des chambres simples avec vue relaxante sur le lagon tropical, des repas en pension complète et une navette gratuite depuis l'aéroport jusqu'à l'hôtel.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Services dédiés par l'hôpital de Bangkok Phuket :
- 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
- Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
- Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
- Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
- Single occupancy accommodation
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- One-way airport transfer to the resort
- Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
- Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
- Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
- Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
But
5.0/5
Excellent
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de SAii Laguna Phuket
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR SAii Laguna PhuketVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
- Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.
Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
- Bathroom was very nice.
- Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
- Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
- Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
- A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
- No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
- The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
- A bit expensive.
I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Rencontré à l'aéroport avec toutes les mesures de sécurité en place
- Belle chambre propre
- Enregistrement très efficace
- La nourriture était très bonne étant donné qu'elle a été livrée dans la chambre
- Bon choix au menu
- Service exceptionnel sur le personnel affecté pour s'occuper de mon bien-être
Je l'ai dit dans les points positifs. Ce qui était apparemment 14 jours d'inconfort a été compensé par l'excellent service et les soins apportés à Laguna Saii.
Hôtels Test & Go proximité