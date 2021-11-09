Total AQ Hotel Rooms 253 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 29 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 3 Infants
Deluxe Lagoon View King 32m²
฿77,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿52,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Lagoon View Twin 32m²
฿77,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿52,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View King Bed 32m²
฿85,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿55,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿33,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View Twin Bed 32m²
฿85,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿33,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Ocean Front King Bed 32m²
฿92,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿59,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Ocean Front Twin Bed 32m²
฿92,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿59,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Landmark Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite, King 64m²
฿116,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿87,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿87,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Landmark Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite, Twin 64m²
฿116,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿87,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿87,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
One of our top picks in Bang Tao Beach. Located along the Bang Tao Beach within the Laguna Phuket Resort Complex, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket is an upscale beach resort on the northwestern coast of Phuket. Modern Thai-inspired guest rooms and pool facilities await guests at this luxurious hotel. Guests can sample Italian dishes at the award-wining La Trattoria restaurant boasting its own outdoor pizza oven and relaxing lounge.
Luxurious rooms and suites at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket are decorated in classic wood furnishings and Thai fabrics in vibrant colors. Cable TV channels and tea/coffee making facilities are provided.
Free WiFi is offered in the entire hotel. Guests can also enjoy a game of golf at the course beside the hotel, or take up a Thai cooking class. Watersports are also conducted within the resort.
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket offers 5 dining options where guests can sample international and Italian meals. Seafoods and grills are offered at Casuarina Beach Restaurant and Pub, while Ruen Thai has traditional local delights. Guests can also enjoy live music with a cocktail at the Horizon Lounge.
Patong Beach is a 30-minute drive from Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket. A half hour drive brings guests to Phuket City.
Amenities / Features
- ALQ Package included
- 3 times COVID-19 lab test with certificate (14 nights stay)
- 2 times COVID-19 lab test with certificate (10 nights stay)
- 2 times COVID-19 lab test with certificate (7 nights stay)
- 1-time onsite doctor visit
- Twice daily temperature check with 24 Hours telemedicine with a nurse
- 3 meals provided daily from selected menus
- Phuket International Airport Transfer service on arrival date
- In-house entertainment via IPTV
- Complimentary WiFi Internet access
- 24 hours resort assistance
- 20% discount on food & beverage
- Complimentary Dusit Care Kit
- Phuket Sandbox Package included
- Daily Breakfast
- Phuket International Airport Transfer service on arrival date
- Complimentary WiFi Internet access
- Complimentary Dusit Care Kit
- Term & Condition For 1st night, Test&Go
- Daily breakfast
- One-way transfer from airport to the hotel (Toyota Altis) on Day 1 only
- One-time lunch or dinner set
- Package is excluding RT PCR Test, all travelers need to apply RT PCR Test via www.Thailandpsas.com
- Term & Condition For Package 5 nights Stay Test&Go
- Daily breakfast for 5 nights
- One-way transfer from airport to the hotel (Toyota Altis) on Day 1 only
- Two times lunch or dinner set
- Package is excluding RT PCR Test, all travelers need to apply RT PCR Test via www.Thailandpsas.com
- Noted: For Phuket Sandbox, hotel services are confirmation of accommodation and airport transfer on arrival date under SHA+ standard as required by the Ministry of Public Health, All travelers will have to submit the pre-paid and appointment of RT-PCR test via www.thailandpsas.com
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
If you were a guest at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.9 Deluxe Lagoon View King
Positives Negatives
Very nice service in this Hotel and very friendly nice room.... Thank you to the staff .. will be back if necessary ... hope not ...
5.0 Deluxe Lagoon View King
Positives
- Excellent service, friendly staff
The staff and management was very helpful, friendly and professional. Hotel is a bit “tired” in areas but very clean and comfortable.
5.0 Deluxe Lagoon View King
Positives
Negatives
- Thailand has so many 5star+ resorts and this is no exception but what stands it apart are the people. From checkin - to breakfast - the pool - evening lounge bar. They make sure that every little detail is professional and personal.
- Pros are the pool, the beach and I particularly love that their are two breakfast option venues the buffet or a-la carte both included within the breakfast package.
- They also have a safe daily activity schedule (one for adults and one for children) and am a fan of bi-daily aqua aerobics.
- Only negative is they have many of restaurant and bar options at the hotel but understandably due to under occupancy they are not all open - oh well an excuse to come back with the new normal really does return.
Been to Phuket 20 times+ before but first at Laguna Dusit Thani and it’s up there with the best for sure so glad I choose it for my Sandbox stay before going onto Krabi