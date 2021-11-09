Total AQ Hotel Rooms 253 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 3 Infants Deluxe Lagoon View King 32 m² ฿77,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿52,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Lagoon View Twin 32 m² ฿77,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿52,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Sea View King Bed 32 m² ฿85,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿55,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿33,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Sea View Twin Bed 32 m² ฿85,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿55,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿33,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Ocean Front King Bed 32 m² ฿92,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿59,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿36,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Ocean Front Twin Bed 32 m² ฿92,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿59,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿36,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Landmark Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite, King 64 m² ฿116,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿87,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿87,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Landmark Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite, Twin 64 m² ฿116,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿87,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿87,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

One of our top picks in Bang Tao Beach. Located along the Bang Tao Beach within the Laguna Phuket Resort Complex, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket is an upscale beach resort on the northwestern coast of Phuket. Modern Thai-inspired guest rooms and pool facilities await guests at this luxurious hotel. Guests can sample Italian dishes at the award-wining La Trattoria restaurant boasting its own outdoor pizza oven and relaxing lounge. Luxurious rooms and suites at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket are decorated in classic wood furnishings and Thai fabrics in vibrant colors. Cable TV channels and tea/coffee making facilities are provided. Free WiFi is offered in the entire hotel. Guests can also enjoy a game of golf at the course beside the hotel, or take up a Thai cooking class. Watersports are also conducted within the resort. Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket offers 5 dining options where guests can sample international and Italian meals. Seafoods and grills are offered at Casuarina Beach Restaurant and Pub, while Ruen Thai has traditional local delights. Guests can also enjoy live music with a cocktail at the Horizon Lounge. Patong Beach is a 30-minute drive from Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket. A half hour drive brings guests to Phuket City.

Amenities / Features ALQ Package included

3 times COVID-19 lab test with certificate (14 nights stay)

2 times COVID-19 lab test with certificate (10 nights stay)

2 times COVID-19 lab test with certificate (7 nights stay)

1-time onsite doctor visit

Twice daily temperature check with 24 Hours telemedicine with a nurse

3 meals provided daily from selected menus

Phuket International Airport Transfer service on arrival date

In-house entertainment via IPTV

Complimentary WiFi Internet access

24 hours resort assistance

20% discount on food & beverage

Complimentary Dusit Care Kit

Phuket Sandbox Package included

Daily Breakfast

Phuket International Airport Transfer service on arrival date

Complimentary WiFi Internet access

Complimentary Dusit Care Kit

Term & Condition For 1st night, Test&Go

Daily breakfast

One-way transfer from airport to the hotel (Toyota Altis) on Day 1 only

One-time lunch or dinner set

Package is excluding RT PCR Test, all travelers need to apply RT PCR Test via www.Thailandpsas.com

Term & Condition For Package 5 nights Stay Test&Go

Daily breakfast for 5 nights

One-way transfer from airport to the hotel (Toyota Altis) on Day 1 only

Two times lunch or dinner set

Package is excluding RT PCR Test, all travelers need to apply RT PCR Test via www.Thailandpsas.com

Noted: For Phuket Sandbox, hotel services are confirmation of accommodation and airport transfer on arrival date under SHA+ standard as required by the Ministry of Public Health, All travelers will have to submit the pre-paid and appointment of RT-PCR test via www.thailandpsas.com

