Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 55 Спальни
Партнерская больница Bangkok Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с SAii Laguna Phuket в приоритетном порядке, и SAii Laguna Phuket будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.
Booking requests for SAii Laguna Phuket are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Расслабьтесь в течение 15 дней / 14 ночей в сертифицированном правительством отеле с нашим долгосрочным опытом, предлагаемым SAii Laguna Phuket в сотрудничестве с Bangkok Hospital Phuket.
Отель SAii Laguna Phuket на пляже Бангтао, расположенный всего в 25 минутах езды от международного аэропорта Пхукета, предлагает пакетные тарифы на 14 ночей от 75 500 тайских батов на человека в номере с видом на лагуну; К услугам гостей одноместные номера с расслабляющим видом на тропическую лагуну, питание по системе «полный пансион» и бесплатный трансфер из аэропорта в отель.
Удобства / Особенности
- Специализированные услуги Бангкокской больницы на Пхукете:
- 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
- Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
- Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
- Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
- Single occupancy accommodation
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- One-way airport transfer to the resort
- Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
- Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
- Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
- Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
Счет
5.0/5
Отлично
На основе 3 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в SAii Laguna Phuket
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ SAii Laguna PhuketСМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
- Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.
Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
- Bathroom was very nice.
- Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
- Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
- Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
- A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
- No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
- The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
- A bit expensive.
I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Встретили в аэропорту с соблюдением всех мер безопасности
- Хорошая чистая комната
- Очень эффективная регистрация
- Еда была очень хорошей, учитывая, что ее доставили в номер
- Хороший выбор в меню
- Превосходное обслуживание сотрудников, заботящихся о моем благополучии
Я сказал это все положительно. То, что казалось 14 днями дискомфорта, было компенсировано отличным обслуживанием и заботой в Laguna Saii.
Ближайшие отели Test & Go