SAii Laguna Phuket - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.8
оценка с
2617
Обновление February 22, 2022
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 55 Спальни
Партнерская больница Bangkok Hospital

Расслабьтесь в течение 15 дней / 14 ночей в сертифицированном правительством отеле с нашим долгосрочным опытом, предлагаемым SAii Laguna Phuket в сотрудничестве с Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

Отель SAii Laguna Phuket на пляже Бангтао, расположенный всего в 25 минутах езды от международного аэропорта Пхукета, предлагает пакетные тарифы на 14 ночей от 75 500 тайских батов на человека в номере с видом на лагуну; К услугам гостей одноместные номера с расслабляющим видом на тропическую лагуну, питание по системе «полный пансион» и бесплатный трансфер из аэропорта в отель.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Специализированные услуги Бангкокской больницы на Пхукете:
  • 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
  • Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
  • Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
  • Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
  • Single occupancy accommodation
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • One-way airport transfer to the resort
  • Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
  • Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
  • Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
  • Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
Счет
5.0/5
Отлично
На основе 3 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
3
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в SAii Laguna Phuket , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇺🇸joy

Проверено на 11/11/2021
Прибыл 21/10/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Положительные     
  • I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
Отрицательные
  • Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.

Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!

🇦🇺Lonny Politis

Проверено на 11/08/2021
Прибыл 26/07/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Положительные     
  • Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
  • Bathroom was very nice.
  • Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
  • Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
  • Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
  • A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
Отрицательные
  • No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
  • The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
  • A bit expensive.

I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.

🇿🇦Howard Keith Groves

Проверено на 14/07/2021
Прибыл 27/06/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Положительные     
  • Встретили в аэропорту с соблюдением всех мер безопасности
  • Хорошая чистая комната
  • Очень эффективная регистрация
  • Еда была очень хорошей, учитывая, что ее доставили в номер
  • Хороший выбор в меню
  • Превосходное обслуживание сотрудников, заботящихся о моем благополучии
Отрицательные
  • Никто

Я сказал это все положительно. То, что казалось 14 днями дискомфорта, было компенсировано отличным обслуживанием и заботой в Laguna Saii.

