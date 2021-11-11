Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 55 Спальни Партнерская больница Bangkok Hospital

Расслабьтесь в течение 15 дней / 14 ночей в сертифицированном правительством отеле с нашим долгосрочным опытом, предлагаемым SAii Laguna Phuket в сотрудничестве с Bangkok Hospital Phuket. Отель SAii Laguna Phuket на пляже Бангтао, расположенный всего в 25 минутах езды от международного аэропорта Пхукета, предлагает пакетные тарифы на 14 ночей от 75 500 тайских батов на человека в номере с видом на лагуну; К услугам гостей одноместные номера с расслабляющим видом на тропическую лагуну, питание по системе «полный пансион» и бесплатный трансфер из аэропорта в отель.

Удобства / Особенности Специализированные услуги Бангкокской больницы на Пхукете:

24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation

Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay

Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release

Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:

Single occupancy accommodation

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

One-way airport transfer to the resort

Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access

Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room

Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test

