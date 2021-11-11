合計AQホテルの部屋 55 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Bangkok Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にアウトリガーラグーナプーケット 直接連絡し、 アウトリガーラグーナプーケットが直接支払いを回収します。

Booking requests for SAii Laguna Phuket are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

バンコクホスピタルプーケットと協力してSAiiラグーナプーケットが提供する長期滞在体験で、政府認定のホテルで15日/ 14泊リラックスしてください。 プーケット国際空港からわずか25分のバンタオビーチにあるSAiiラグーナプーケットでは、ラグーンビュールームでお一人様75,500バーツからの14泊パッケージ料金をご利用いただけます。トロピカルラグーンのリラックスした景色を望むシングル宿泊施設、フルボードの食事、空港からホテルへの無料の空港ピックアップを提供しています。

アメニティ/機能 バンコクホスピタルプーケットによる専用サービス：

24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation

Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay

Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release

Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:

Single occupancy accommodation

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

One-way airport transfer to the resort

Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access

Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room

Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test

すべてのAQホテルを表示 180以上のAQホテルをすべて検索

スコア 5.0 /5 優れた に基づく 3 レビュー 評価 3 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい アウトリガーラグーナプーケットゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す アウトリガーラグーナプーケット すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 🇺🇸 joy に到着しました 21/10/2021 5.0 Lagoon View Room ポジティブ I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells. ネガ Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight. Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi! 🇦🇺 Lonny Politis に到着しました 26/07/2021 5.0 Lagoon View Room ポジティブ Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.

Bathroom was very nice.

Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.

Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.

Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.

A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time. ネガ No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).

The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.

A bit expensive. I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation. 🇿🇦 Howard Keith Groves に到着しました 27/06/2021 5.0 Lagoon View Room ポジティブ すべての安全対策を講じて空港で会った

素敵なクリーンルーム

非常に効率的なチェックイン

部屋に届けられたことを考えると食べ物はとても良かった

メニューの良い選択

私の幸福の世話をするスタッフの譲受人に対する卓越したサービス ネガ 無し 私はそれをポジティブに言った。一見14日間の不快感は、ラグナサイイでの素晴らしいサービスとケアによって補われました。