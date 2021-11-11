PHUKET TEST & GO

バンコクホスピタルプーケットと協力してSAiiラグーナプーケットが提供する長期滞在体験で、政府認定のホテルで15日/ 14泊リラックスしてください。

プーケット国際空港からわずか25分のバンタオビーチにあるSAiiラグーナプーケットでは、ラグーンビュールームでお一人様75,500バーツからの14泊パッケージ料金をご利用いただけます。トロピカルラグーンのリラックスした景色を望むシングル宿泊施設、フルボードの食事、空港からホテルへの無料の空港ピックアップを提供しています。

アメニティ/機能

  • バンコクホスピタルプーケットによる専用サービス：
  • 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
  • Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
  • Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
  • Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
  • Single occupancy accommodation
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • One-way airport transfer to the resort
  • Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
  • Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
  • Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
  • Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
スコア
5.0/5
優れた
に基づく 3 レビュー
評価
優れた
3
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
アウトリガーラグーナプーケットゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
すべてのレビューを見る

🇺🇸joy

でレビュー 11/11/2021
に到着しました 21/10/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
ポジティブ     
  • I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
ネガ
  • Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.

Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!

🇦🇺Lonny Politis

でレビュー 11/08/2021
に到着しました 26/07/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
ポジティブ     
  • Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
  • Bathroom was very nice.
  • Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
  • Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
  • Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
  • A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
ネガ
  • No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
  • The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
  • A bit expensive.

I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.

🇿🇦Howard Keith Groves

でレビュー 14/07/2021
に到着しました 27/06/2021
5.0 Lagoon View Room
ポジティブ     
  • すべての安全対策を講じて空港で会った
  • 素敵なクリーンルーム
  • 非常に効率的なチェックイン
  • 部屋に届けられたことを考えると食べ物はとても良かった
  • メニューの良い選択
  • 私の幸福の世話をするスタッフの譲受人に対する卓越したサービス
ネガ
  • 無し

私はそれをポジティブに言った。一見14日間の不快感は、ラグナサイイでの素晴らしいサービスとケアによって補われました。

