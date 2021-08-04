PHUKET TEST & GO

Banyan Tree Phuket - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.8
rating with
319 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
5% DEPOSIT
1 REVIEW
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 32 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Banyan Tree Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Banyan Tree Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for anyone looking for exceptional experiences, DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket gives you an intimate and serene environment with a luxury of space. Set within a tropical garden with twin pools in which to luxuriate, get ready to enjoy the tailored hospitality of your own Villa host to top off your Phuket 5-star villa resort experience.

Amenities / Features

  • Your Experience Includes:
  • Luxury Accommodation
  • Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van
  • Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • 24 hours Virtual Villa Host
  • In-Villa Dining Menu Available
  • 20% Discount on Food & Beverage
  • Bangkok Hospital - Phuket Services
  • COVID-19 tests during stay
  • Doctor Visits
  • Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse
  • Temperature Check Twice per Day
  • COVID-19 Free Certificate
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇮🇱Miriam Cohen

Reviewed on 04/08/2021
Arrived on 23/07/2021
5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa
Positives     
  • This is heavenly beautiful here. Food and pool is amazing, everything were beyond any expectations! Thanks to all the team! Specifically to Miku and Jini our great hosts
Negatives
  • Nothing. All perfect

You won’t be sorry to do your quality time with your family here, it’s very expensive but definitely worth it

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Amphur Talang, Phuket, 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Angsana Laguna Phuket
8
rating with
1636 reviews
From ฿-1
Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort
8.4
rating with
331 reviews
From ฿-1
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket
8.7
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
Cassia Phuket
8.7
rating with
1169 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
The LifeCo Phuket Well-Being Detox Center
8.5
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
987 reviews
From ฿-1
Splash Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
794 reviews
From ฿-1
 
