Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Banyan Tree Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Banyan Tree Phuket will directly collect payment from you.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Designed for anyone looking for exceptional experiences, DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket gives you an intimate and serene environment with a luxury of space. Set within a tropical garden with twin pools in which to luxuriate, get ready to enjoy the tailored hospitality of your own Villa host to top off your Phuket 5-star villa resort experience.
33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Amphur Talang, Phuket, 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand