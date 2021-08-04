Total AQ Hotel Rooms 32 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital

Designed for anyone looking for exceptional experiences, DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket gives you an intimate and serene environment with a luxury of space. Set within a tropical garden with twin pools in which to luxuriate, get ready to enjoy the tailored hospitality of your own Villa host to top off your Phuket 5-star villa resort experience.

Amenities / Features Your Experience Includes:

Luxury Accommodation

Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van

Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

24 hours Virtual Villa Host

In-Villa Dining Menu Available

20% Discount on Food & Beverage

Bangkok Hospital - Phuket Services

COVID-19 tests during stay

Doctor Visits

Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse

Temperature Check Twice per Day

COVID-19 Free Certificate

Score 5.0 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Banyan Tree Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Banyan Tree Phuket SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇮🇱 Miriam Cohen Arrived on 23/07/2021 5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa Positives This is heavenly beautiful here. Food and pool is amazing, everything were beyond any expectations! Thanks to all the team! Specifically to Miku and Jini our great hosts Negatives Nothing. All perfect You won’t be sorry to do your quality time with your family here, it’s very expensive but definitely worth it

