Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa

Phuket
7.8
rating with
987 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 0
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 1
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 2
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 3
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 4
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa - Image 5
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 333 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Patong Beach. Phuket Graceland Resort and Spa is located along Patong Beach, overlooking the Andaman Sea. Boasting 2 outdoor pools and 4 dining options, it also has a spa and bowling alley.

Rooms at Phuket Graceland feature wooden flooring and modern Thai décor. Each room has a TV, fridge with minibar, and tea/coffee making facilities. The private bathroom is fitted with a bathtub and shower.

Guests can enjoy a dip in the outdoor spa pool, or a workout in the gym. The tour desk caters to travel needs, while the library is great for quiet reading. Services include car rental, laundry, and luggage storage.

Buffet breakfast is served daily. All-day dining is available at Bua Luang Restaurant, which serves Thai and International dishes, and Parakang Coffee Shop. Drinks are available at the pool bar and the lobby lounge.

Phuket Graceland Resort and Spa is a 40-minute drive from Phuket International Airport.

Amenities / Features

  • 3-time COVID-19 Real-time RT-PCR technical screening test during your stay
  • 24-hour nursing service
  • Admittance to hospital if testing positive for COVID-19
  • Airport transfer service from Phuket International Airport to Resort
  • Full board meals with various choices from menu
  • Additional meals available to order from room service
  • Room cleaning service
  • Free Hi-speed Internet WIFi
  • Digital TV with a variety of of foreign and domestic channels Relaxing area at main pool and hotel lawn
  • Individual thermometer for daily temperature checking
  • Official COVID-19-free certificate aater passing 2 screening tests
  • 24-hour assistance from resort and professional nurses from hospital
