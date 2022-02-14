Total AQ Hotel Rooms 333 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

One of our top picks in Patong Beach. Phuket Graceland Resort and Spa is located along Patong Beach, overlooking the Andaman Sea. Boasting 2 outdoor pools and 4 dining options, it also has a spa and bowling alley. Rooms at Phuket Graceland feature wooden flooring and modern Thai décor. Each room has a TV, fridge with minibar, and tea/coffee making facilities. The private bathroom is fitted with a bathtub and shower. Guests can enjoy a dip in the outdoor spa pool, or a workout in the gym. The tour desk caters to travel needs, while the library is great for quiet reading. Services include car rental, laundry, and luggage storage. Buffet breakfast is served daily. All-day dining is available at Bua Luang Restaurant, which serves Thai and International dishes, and Parakang Coffee Shop. Drinks are available at the pool bar and the lobby lounge. Phuket Graceland Resort and Spa is a 40-minute drive from Phuket International Airport.

Amenities / Features 3-time COVID-19 Real-time RT-PCR technical screening test during your stay

24-hour nursing service

Admittance to hospital if testing positive for COVID-19

Airport transfer service from Phuket International Airport to Resort

Full board meals with various choices from menu

Additional meals available to order from room service

Room cleaning service

Free Hi-speed Internet WIFi

Digital TV with a variety of of foreign and domestic channels Relaxing area at main pool and hotel lawn

Individual thermometer for daily temperature checking

Official COVID-19-free certificate aater passing 2 screening tests

24-hour assistance from resort and professional nurses from hospital

