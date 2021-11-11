Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 55 Schlafzimmer Partnerkrankenhaus Bangkok Hospital

Verbringen Sie 15 Tage/14 Nächte entspannt in einem staatlich zertifizierten Hotel mit unserem Langzeiterlebnis, das SAii Laguna Phuket in Kooperation mit dem Bangkok Hospital Phuket anbietet. Nur 25 Minuten vom internationalen Flughafen Phuket entfernt bietet das SAii Laguna Phuket am Bangtao Beach 14-Nächte-Paketpreise ab THB 75.500 netto pro Person im Zimmer mit Lagunenblick; bietet Einzelzimmer mit entspannendem Blick auf die tropische Lagune, Vollpension sowie kostenlosen Abholservice vom Flughafen zum Hotel.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung Dedizierte Dienstleistungen des Bangkok Hospital Phuket:

24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation

Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay

Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release

Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:

Single occupancy accommodation

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

One-way airport transfer to the resort

Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access

Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room

Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test

