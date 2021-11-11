Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 55 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Bangkok Hospital
Verbringen Sie 15 Tage/14 Nächte entspannt in einem staatlich zertifizierten Hotel mit unserem Langzeiterlebnis, das SAii Laguna Phuket in Kooperation mit dem Bangkok Hospital Phuket anbietet.
Nur 25 Minuten vom internationalen Flughafen Phuket entfernt bietet das SAii Laguna Phuket am Bangtao Beach 14-Nächte-Paketpreise ab THB 75.500 netto pro Person im Zimmer mit Lagunenblick; bietet Einzelzimmer mit entspannendem Blick auf die tropische Lagune, Vollpension sowie kostenlosen Abholservice vom Flughafen zum Hotel.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Dedizierte Dienstleistungen des Bangkok Hospital Phuket:
- 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct a health evaluation
- Total of 1 or 2 Covid-19 screening tests depending on the stay
- Official Covid-19 free certificate on day 7 for 7-night package prior to the patient's release
- Dedicated Services by SAii Laguna Phuket:
- Single occupancy accommodation
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- One-way airport transfer to the resort
- Extensive in-room amenities including tea and coffee making facilities
- Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access
- Complimentary individual digital thermometer in room
- Complimentary cleaning service every three days after 1st swab test
Ergebnis
5.0/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 3 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei SAii Laguna Phuket
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Positiv
Negative
- I had a great 10 days in quarantine. Room was spacious, bed was huge with comfortable pillows. Food was delicious, way better than I expected. Netflix and youtube on the tv. They even brought me a yoga mat and a set of dumbbells.
- Balcony was small, didn't get any sunlight.
Overall, fantastic stay and I would highly recommend it to others! Service was great, if I wanted more coffee or anything, they would bring it immediately. The food was the best part. And fast wifi!
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Positiv
Negative
- Spacious room with balcony was better than I expected.
- Bathroom was very nice.
- Lake view made the isolation feel less isolated and more enjoyable.
- Numerous food choices which changed each day for lunch and dinner were great.
- Hotel staff and nurses were very friendly and helpful.
- A decent amount of TV movie channels to pass the time.
- No alcohol was allowed to be bought or drunk during isolation period (due to government regulations).
- The PCR test in the middle of my isolation period seemed like a waste of time to me.
- A bit expensive.
I would stay here again if I have to isolate next time I return. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who wants to have a comfortable 14 day isolation.
5.0 Lagoon View Room
Positiv
Negative
- Am Flughafen mit allen Sicherheitsmaßnahmen getroffen
- Schönes sauberes Zimmer
- Sehr effizienter Check-in
- Das Essen war sehr gut, wenn man bedenkt, dass es aufs Zimmer geliefert wurde?
- Gute Auswahl auf der Speisekarte
- Hervorragender Service beim Personalentsandten, der sich um mein Wohlbefinden kümmert
Ich habe alles positiv gesagt. Was scheinbar 14 Tage Unbehagen war, wurde durch den großartigen Service und die Sorgfalt im Laguna Saii wettgemacht.
