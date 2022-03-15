帕德玛别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Villa Padma酒店距离苏林海滩（Surin Beach）有20分钟车程，设有带室外游泳池的海景私人别墅。每间空调客房均提供免费无线网络连接。酒店还提供免费私人停车场。

酒店距离Club Yamu海滩有2分钟步行路程，距离Bang Tao和Layan海滩有20分钟车程。

宽敞的别墅设有可欣赏大海和花园美景的阳台、平面有线电视、iPod 基座和休息区。它还配备了一个设备齐全的厨房和用餐区。私人浴室提供淋浴设施、浴缸和免费洗浴用品。

别墅提供烧烤设施。客人可以在阳光露台上休息或使用电影室。

Breeze Restaurant餐厅供应各种泰式和西式美食。距离酒店有不到5分钟的步行路程。

地址/地图

222 Moo 7, Paklok, Thalang Phuket , Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

