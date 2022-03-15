帕德玛别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Villa Padma酒店距离苏林海滩（Surin Beach）有20分钟车程，设有带室外游泳池的海景私人别墅。每间空调客房均提供免费无线网络连接。酒店还提供免费私人停车场。
酒店距离Club Yamu海滩有2分钟步行路程，距离Bang Tao和Layan海滩有20分钟车程。
宽敞的别墅设有可欣赏大海和花园美景的阳台、平面有线电视、iPod 基座和休息区。它还配备了一个设备齐全的厨房和用餐区。私人浴室提供淋浴设施、浴缸和免费洗浴用品。
别墅提供烧烤设施。客人可以在阳光露台上休息或使用电影室。
Breeze Restaurant餐厅供应各种泰式和西式美食。距离酒店有不到5分钟的步行路程。