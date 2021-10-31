Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与COMO Point Yamu 普吉岛以优先方式，以及COMO Point Yamu 普吉岛从你会直接收取货款。

COMO Point Yamu 是一个豪华度假村，位于 Cape Yamu 的顶端，俯瞰着 安达曼海。 COMO Point Yamu 酒店的所有客房、套房和别墅均享有 攀牙湾波光粼粼的海水。 COMO Point Yamu 有两个用餐地点。意大利餐厅 La Sirena 设有 一个可以欣赏海湾全景的露台，而 Nahmyaa 则提供灵感来自于 泰国南部美食。为了与 COMO 对健康的关注保持一致，COMO Shambhala Retreat 在其八间理疗室提供亚洲风格的整体疗法。 COMO Point Yamu 位于普吉岛海岸的一个半岛上，为客人提供 有机会体验岛上鲜为人知的一面。活动和短途旅行 包括前往附近迷人海滩和岛屿的私人游船之旅。文化 还提供泰式烹饪课程和普吉岛海岛游等活动 给客人。

便利设施/功能 Daily breakfast for 2/4/6/8 persons depends on room category.

Round Trip Airport Transfer per stay.

Resort credit THB 1000 per stay for minimum 04 nights stay (Suite categories).

Resort credit THB 3000 per stay for minimum 07 nights stay (Suite categories).

Resort credit THB 6000 per stay for minimum 14 nights stay (Suite categories).

Resort credit THB 3000per stay for minimum 04 nights stay (Pool Villa categories).

Resort credit THB 6000 per stay for minimum 07 nights stay (Pool Villa categories).

Resort credit THB 12,000 per stay for minimum 14 nights stay (Pool Villa categories).

10% discount for Food & Beverage from a la carte menu (except alcohol drinks).

15% discount on all COMO Shambhala Spa treatments, excluding retail products.

Travel period from 1 July until 31 October 2021.

Rates are inclusive of applicable taxes.

