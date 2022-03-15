Villa Padma - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

A 20-minute drive to Surin Beach, Villa Padma features a private villa with sea views and outdoor swimming pool. Free Wi-Fi is available in each air-conditioned room. Free private parking is also provided. The property is a 2-minute walk to Club Yamu Beach and a 20-minute drive to Bang Tao and Layan Beach. Fitted with a balcony offering views of the sea and garden, the spacious villa has a flat-screen cable TV, iPod docking station and seating area. It also comes with a well-equipped kitchen and dining area. Shower facilities, bathtub and free toiletries are included in an private bathroom. The villa offers BBQ facilities. Guests can lounge about the sun terrace or benefit from the cinema room. Breeze Restaurant serves a variety of Thai and Western cuisine. It can be reached within a 5-minute walk from the property.

