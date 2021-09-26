PHUKET TEST & GO

乡村椰子岛海滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
通过
813条评论进行评分
更新于 March 2, 2022
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 0
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 1
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 2
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 3
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 4
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 5
+41 相片
快速反应
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Outdoor jacuzzi Suites 65
฿40,793 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

Village Coconut Island Beach Resort 度假村位于普吉岛东海岸，距普吉岛机场仅一小段车程，距普吉镇 15 分钟车程。此属性为您提供无限的放松与隐私感以及热带和豪华的住宿。该村提供私人水上出租车，可将您送往度假村。乡村椰子岛海滩度假村旨在通过提供宽敞的客房和五星级标准的设施来丰富您的住宿体验，从而为您提供舒适的住宿体验。客人还可以参加许多活动，例如帆船、小艇、皮划艇、网球、在岛上的热带雨林中骑山地自行车、排球或在海滩上玩巨型国际象棋。客人可以享受按摩和水疗放松身心，或在海滩酒吧一边享用鸡尾酒一边欣赏日落，在那里您会感到完全放松。当您想享受充满乐趣的海滩假期时，Village Coconut Island Beach Resort 是您的理想选择。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
5.0/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是乡村椰子岛海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 乡村椰子岛海滩度假村
查看所有评论

🇨🇭Beat Amacker

评论于 26/09/2021
到达 02/09/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Seaview Villa with Private Pool
正数
  • Location
  • Friendly staff
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Outdoor Pools
  • Spa

From September 2nd to 17th,I have enjoyed the most amazing holidays ever in Phuket.This absolutely beautiful placed resort, between a lush forest of trees, plants,flowers,banana trees obviously lots of coconut trees end coconuts lying on the grounds,it is just a paradise for guests who really look for quietness and tranquility.This place is garden eden.

The nicely built and in the nature integrated villas end suites and other facilities are just a dream. Everyday waking up with a magnificent view onto the see and the famous looking islands oft Phang­ Na.lts just a dream. The rooms are absolutely stunning,spacious and absolutely clean. The maids at the resort are really doing a great job,as well as all the gardeners and poolservice men.

All trash is nicely seperated end everything will be recycled. You will NOT find any rubbish somewhere in the resort or at the beach.lts just beautiful and great to live at a resort,where you as a guest know, that the management team of the resort is really paying attention on rubbish, dirtwater and recycling. They really care for the environment .I have walked alot in the resort during my stay,never ever did I see any waste lying around.Big compliment to the management team and all the statt to keep the island clean.

The F&B availabilitis are fantastic.The restaurant crew is a dedicated,young team of people from the Philippines,Myanmar and Thailand.Their hospitality is amazing.This team is absolutely attentive and friendly at all times.I always have been greeted by name,they new my preferences,all this combined made me a guest who could not ask for more.

The kitchen is led by one of Thailand' s most precious Chef s,Mr.Pongsakorn Laopakdee .He also is Phukets most decorated and reknowed Chef s.He has a team of dedicated kitchen statt who prepare meals you just can dream of. Chef Pongskorn Laopakdee offers a fantastic mix of east-meets-west dishes.They are nicely placed on the plate,decorated with love for food and presented by the Restaurant staff in a manner you never would expect. Wait until the Chef s new created dishes will be served at the Kabang Retaurant directly at the beach.

The Front Office team,led by FO Manager Mr.Linsley Medor,does provide a smooth check-in and -out procedure and is always available to the guests for questions,suggestions or just for a short chat.They are all very lovely and friendly.

And while you there,do no forget to enjoy the lush garden and forests to vist the Spa,which is in the midst of all.Tranquilty pure,with its most sacred Thai traditional Spa treatment possibilities and nice pool to cool down. Miss Bee,a wonderful young Thai Spa therapist,who speaks very well English,can guide you through all the steps of your treatment, believe me,you will be as new born after a good Spa treatment on a rainy afternoon.

This was my first trip to Phuket,after I have been there 30 years ago, for the first time. And since then, many other time.But this was the most enjoyable hoildays I had in years. Thanks again to all,and my most special gratitute goes to FO Manager Mr. Linsley Medor.Thanks for all.

I highly recommend this resort for your stay in Phuket.

Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

51/7 Moo 6. T Kohkaew A.Muang, Coconut Island, Phuket, Thailand, 83200

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

拉塔纳拉萨达酒店
8.2

152 评论
฿-1
CA酒店及住宅
8.2

944 评论
฿-1
船礁湖度假村
7.6

754 评论
฿-1
COMO Point Yamu 普吉岛
9

779 评论
฿-1
The Tide Beachfront Siray 普吉岛
8.5

74 评论
฿-1
布吉塔精品酒店
7.2

378 评论
฿-1
布鲁旅馆
8.6

146 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店
9

1059 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU