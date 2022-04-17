PHUKET TEST & GO

凉水卡马拉酒店 - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7
通过
5条评论进行评分
更新于 April 17, 2022
The Coolwater Kamala - Image 0
The Coolwater Kamala - Image 1
The Coolwater Kamala - Image 2
The Coolwater Kamala - Image 3
The Coolwater Kamala - Image 4
The Coolwater Kamala - Image 5
+5 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Coolwater Kamala is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Coolwater 提供私人别墅，每栋别墅都有自己的起居区、厨房、私人游泳池，以及一系列带私人浴室的独立卧室套房。 The Coolwater 坐落在卡马拉的中心地带，是探索普吉岛的理想场所。凭借其便利的位置，可轻松前往必看的目的地。

为了客人的舒适和便利，The Coolwater 提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、杂货配送、私人登记入住/退房服务。部分客房提供现代舒适设施，例如液晶电视/等离子电视、额外的浴室、额外的卫生间、儿童高脚椅、清洁产品。在 The Coolwater 发现专业服务和各种功能的结合。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是凉水卡马拉酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 凉水卡马拉酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

81/10 Moo 4, Villa 1,, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

