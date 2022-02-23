SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

涛岛富豪度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7
通过
569条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
+23 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家现代度假村直接俯瞰海滩，拥有清澈的海水和金色的沙滩，是完美的度假胜地。拥有专供客人使用的私人海滩，您可以尽情享受阳光下的时光。这些客房拥有宽敞的内部空间、阳台和现代装饰，让客人可以放松身心，享受自然美景、自然微风和宜人的凉爽氛围。酒店周围有很多活动，客人可以在阳光下闲逛、啜饮鸡尾酒、参加沙滩足球比赛或尝试各种水上运动。通过众多活动，您可以放心，全家人将在涛岛富豪度假村度过愉快的时光。

如果您是涛岛富豪度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 涛岛富豪度假村
地址/地图

7/1 Moo 2 Koh Tao, Mae Haad, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

