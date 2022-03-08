Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
游览涛岛时，您会在珊瑚景度假村感到宾至如归，这里提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。整洁的环境以及靠近鲨鱼湾、Haad Thien (Rocky Bay)、Aow Leuk 湾的位置，为这家酒店增添了特殊的魅力。在这家涛岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店提供邮政服务、出租车服务、票务服务、行李寄存和公共区域的无线网络连接。珊瑚景度假村拥有 26 间卧室。所有客房均布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供衣架、毛巾、木/镶木地板、禁烟房、空调等舒适设施。酒店提供一流的设施，包括独木舟、远足径、浮潜、私人海滩、潜水，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。珊瑚景度假村是游客到涛岛的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。