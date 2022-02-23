SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

タオ島リーガルリゾート - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7

569レビューによる評価
更新日 February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ビーチを見下ろすこのモダンなリゾートは、透き通った海と金色の砂浜で完璧な休暇の目的地を提供します。ゲスト専用のプライベートビーチがあり、太陽の下で時間を最大限に楽しむことができます。広々としたインテリア、バルコニー、現代的な装飾が特徴の客室で、自然の美しさ、自然のそよ風、心地よい涼しい雰囲気をお楽しみいただけます。宿泊施設周辺では、太陽の下でのんびりしたり、カクテルを飲んだり、ビーチサッカーの試合を楽しんだり、さまざまなウォータースポーツを楽しんだりすることができます。数多くのアクティビティがあり、家族全員がコタオリーガルリゾートでの時間を楽しむことができます。

住所/地図

7/1 Moo 2 Koh Tao, Mae Haad, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

