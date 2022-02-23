タオ島リーガルリゾート - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

ビーチを見下ろすこのモダンなリゾートは、透き通った海と金色の砂浜で完璧な休暇の目的地を提供します。ゲスト専用のプライベートビーチがあり、太陽の下で時間を最大限に楽しむことができます。広々としたインテリア、バルコニー、現代的な装飾が特徴の客室で、自然の美しさ、自然のそよ風、心地よい涼しい雰囲気をお楽しみいただけます。宿泊施設周辺では、太陽の下でのんびりしたり、カクテルを飲んだり、ビーチサッカーの試合を楽しんだり、さまざまなウォータースポーツを楽しんだりすることができます。数多くのアクティビティがあり、家族全員がコタオリーガルリゾートでの時間を楽しむことができます。

