Santhiya 帕岸岛度假村及水疗中心 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

8.9
通过
1288条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

这家位于帕岸岛最原始海滩之一的高档度假村将让您感觉像是完全的皇室成员。 Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa 靠近 Thong Nai Pan 海滩，享有海滩僻静区域的私人通道，专供度假村的客人使用。度假村的僻静位置使其成为豪华浪漫之旅的理想之选。从苏梅岛乘坐度假村自己的快艇 30 分钟后，您将受到敬业的工作人员团队的欢迎，他们提供清爽的迎宾饮品。令人惊叹的泰式柚木别墅享有远处大海和海滨游泳池的迷人景色。所有客房均位于迷人的山坡上，我们可应要求为度假村的所有客人提供 24 小时木车服务。

  • Santhiya's Transfer, 2 Swimming Pools, Mahkok Shop, Wooden car service, Fitness Center and Spa.
如果您是Santhiya 帕岸岛度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
22/7 Moo 5, Bantai, Thong Nai Pan Noi, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

