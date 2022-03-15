Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Thalassa Hotel 建于 2013 年，无论是来涛岛出差还是休闲度假，都会确保客人有一个愉快的住宿体验。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅有数米之遥。同样特别的是，酒店可以方便地前往城市的众多景点和地标，如 Sairee 海滩俱乐部和著名的南园岛。 Thalassa Hotel酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店提供多种服务和设施，包括快速洗衣服务、Wi-Fi、保险箱、24 小时前台和吸烟区。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有很多活动可做。 Thalassa Hotel 是前往涛岛旅行者的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。