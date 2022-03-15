SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

海水浴酒店 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.4
通过
375条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Thalassa Hotel 建于 2013 年，无论是来涛岛出差还是休闲度假，都会确保客人有一个愉快的住宿体验。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅有数米之遥。同样特别的是，酒店可以方便地前往城市的众多景点和地标，如 Sairee 海滩俱乐部和著名的南园岛。 Thalassa Hotel酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店提供多种服务和设施，包括快速洗衣服务、Wi-Fi、保险箱、24 小时前台和吸烟区。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有很多活动可做。 Thalassa Hotel 是前往涛岛旅行者的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

便利设施/功能

  • 卫生纸
  • 毛巾
  • 枕头
  • 私人浴室
  • 洗手间
  • 免费洗浴用品
  • 吹风机（应要求提供）
  • 淋浴
  • 一瓶水
  • 迷你吧
  • 电视
  • 班车服务（从码头到酒店免费）
  • 班车服务（额外收费）
  • 指定吸烟区
  • 空调
  • 禁烟客房
地址/地图

17/100 Moo 1 Haad Sairee, Sairee Beach, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

