코타오 리갈 리조트 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

해변이 바로 내려다보이는 이 현대적인 리조트는 수정처럼 맑은 바다와 황금빛 모래 해변이 있는 완벽한 휴양지입니다. 투숙객 전용의 전용 해변에서 태양 아래서 시간을 최대한 활용할 수 있습니다. 넓은 인테리어, 발코니, 현대적인 장식이 특징인 이 객실은 자연의 아름다움, 자연 바람, 쾌적하고 시원한 분위기를 즐기며 휴식을 취하실 수 있습니다. 숙소 주변에서 할 일이 많기 때문에 손님들은 일광욕을 하거나 칵테일을 마시며 해변 축구를 하거나 다양한 수상 스포츠를 즐기며 하루를 보낼 수 있습니다. 다양한 활동을 통해 온 가족이 Koh Tao Regal Resort에서 즐거운 시간을 보낼 수 있습니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색