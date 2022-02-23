Koh Tao Regal Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Directly overlooking the beach, this modern resort provides a perfect getaway destination with its crystal clear waters and golden sandy beach. With a private beach available exclusively for guest use, you can make the most of your time under the sun. Featuring spacious interiors, a balcony, and contemporary décor, these rooms allow guests to unwind and enjoy the natural beauty, natural breeze, and the pleasantly cool atmosphere. With much to do around the property, guests can spend the days lounging in the sun, sipping cocktails, taking in a game of beach soccer, or trying out the wide selection of water sports on offer. With numerous activities, you can be assured that the entire family will enjoy their time at Koh Tao Regal Resort.