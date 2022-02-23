SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Koh Tao Regal Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7
rating with
569 reviews
Updated on February 23, 2022
Koh Tao Regal Resort - Image 0
Koh Tao Regal Resort - Image 1
Koh Tao Regal Resort - Image 2
Koh Tao Regal Resort - Image 3
Koh Tao Regal Resort - Image 4
Koh Tao Regal Resort - Image 5
+23 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Directly overlooking the beach, this modern resort provides a perfect getaway destination with its crystal clear waters and golden sandy beach. With a private beach available exclusively for guest use, you can make the most of your time under the sun. Featuring spacious interiors, a balcony, and contemporary décor, these rooms allow guests to unwind and enjoy the natural beauty, natural breeze, and the pleasantly cool atmosphere. With much to do around the property, guests can spend the days lounging in the sun, sipping cocktails, taking in a game of beach soccer, or trying out the wide selection of water sports on offer. With numerous activities, you can be assured that the entire family will enjoy their time at Koh Tao Regal Resort.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Koh Tao Regal Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Koh Tao Regal Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

7/1 Moo 2 Koh Tao, Mae Haad, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Blue Tao Beach Hotel
8.9
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Seashell Resort
7.2
rating with
637 reviews
From ฿-1
Thalassa Hotel
8.4
rating with
375 reviews
From ฿-1
Ko Tao Resort
7.5
rating with
1060 reviews
From ฿-1
Coral View Resort
7.9
rating with
301 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
rating with
483 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas
9.2
rating with
333 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU