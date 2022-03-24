SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

安纳塔拉拉萨南达帕岸岛别墅 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.2
通过
333条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas 位于帕岸岛的 Thong Nai Pan Noi 海滩，为您提供宁静的海滩假期。客房采用多种当地材料精心装饰，配备现代设施，如纯平 Apple TV、高速 WiFi、JBL 蓝牙扬声器和 Nespresso 咖啡机。酒店的其他休闲和放松设施包括海滩区、室外游泳池、日光浴平台、图书馆、水疗和健康设施、健身房和非机动水上运动设施。酒店内的餐厅供应来自世界各地的美味佳肴以及价格合理的新鲜海鲜。

便利设施/功能

  • 7 nights of SHA+ Certified Anantara accommodation for 2 pax
  • Shared scheduled transfers by speedboat from/to Samui
  • Transfers related to 3rd and final RT-PCR test
  • Daily Breakfast for 2 pax
地址/地图

5/5 Moo 5, Baan Tai , Thong Nai Pan Noi, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

