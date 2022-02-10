考拉克棕榈海滩度假村 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Khaolak Palm Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) 位于未受污染的安达曼海岸，距离普吉机场 50 分钟车程。这家 3.5 星级海滨度假胜地拥有华丽的园景花园、木制泰式别墅和适合全家人的活动。除了洗衣服务、旅游咨询台、汽车/摩托车出租、互联网接入和客房服务外，度假村还设有两个带按摩浴缸和儿童游泳池的室外游泳池，以及 Mookda 水疗中心，客人可以在那里享受多种按摩和身体护理。治疗。户外活动包括浮潜之旅、丛林徒步旅行、山地自行车、风帆冲浪和大象徒步旅行。餐饮和娱乐选择包括露天餐厅、大堂酒吧和池畔酒吧。当您继续在考拉克棕榈海滩度假村 (SHA Plus+) 预订时，请输入您的入住和离店日期，并请填满我们的安全的在线表格。

