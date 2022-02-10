PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khaolak Palm Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.2
rating with
139 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Khaolak Palm Beach Resort - Image 0
Khaolak Palm Beach Resort - Image 1
Khaolak Palm Beach Resort - Image 2
Khaolak Palm Beach Resort - Image 3
Khaolak Palm Beach Resort - Image 4
Khaolak Palm Beach Resort - Image 5
+38 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Khaolak Palm Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) is situated on the unspoiled Andaman Coast, a 50-minute drive from Phuket Airport. The 3.5-star beachside resort has gorgeous landscaped gardens, wooden Thai villas, and activities for the entire family. In addition to laundry service, a tour desk, car/motorbike rentals, internet access, and room service, the resort features two outdoor swimming pools, with a Jacuzzi and children’s pool, and the Mookda Spa, where guests can enjoy numerous massage and body treatments. Outdoor activities include snorkeling trips, jungle treks, mountain biking, windsurfing, and elephant trekking. Dining and entertainment options include an open air restaurant, lobby bar, and swim-up pool bar. To continue with your reservation at Khaolak Palm Beach Resort (SHA Plus+), please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Khaolak Palm Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Khaolak Palm Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

26/14 Moo 7, Tambon Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
rating with
114 reviews
From ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only
8.8
rating with
312 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
rating with
621 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
rating with
1583 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
rating with
105 reviews
From ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands by Katathani Resort
8.5
rating with
460 reviews
From ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
rating with
365 reviews
From ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Khao Lak
9
rating with
577 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU