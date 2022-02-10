Khaolak Palm Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Khaolak Palm Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) is situated on the unspoiled Andaman Coast, a 50-minute drive from Phuket Airport. The 3.5-star beachside resort has gorgeous landscaped gardens, wooden Thai villas, and activities for the entire family. In addition to laundry service, a tour desk, car/motorbike rentals, internet access, and room service, the resort features two outdoor swimming pools, with a Jacuzzi and children’s pool, and the Mookda Spa, where guests can enjoy numerous massage and body treatments. Outdoor activities include snorkeling trips, jungle treks, mountain biking, windsurfing, and elephant trekking. Dining and entertainment options include an open air restaurant, lobby bar, and swim-up pool bar. To continue with your reservation at Khaolak Palm Beach Resort (SHA Plus+), please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

