PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.5
通过
114条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
+40 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Khaolak Wanaburee Resort以优先方式，以及Khaolak Wanaburee Resort从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

For new reservations, we recognize the need for flexibility in your travel plans as well. Our flexible rates and special rates will now allow you to cancel up to 5 days prior to your arrival. This is valid for bookings made directly with the hotel, from our brand website (www.wanaburee.com).

A rate supplement may apply depending on the new dates. Exceptions will be taken care of on a case-by-case basis.

If you have booked a stay through a travel agent or third party, please contact them directly to learn about their cancellation policies, which may different from our own policy.

We greatly appreciate your trust and confidence in our offerings, and we look forward to welcoming you to experience our caring, warm and attentive service at Khaolak Wanaburee Resort soon.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40
฿27,150 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort sits in a small, peaceful village in the middle of preserved tropical rain forests near the Khao Lak National Park. Creatively decorated villas are spread out near the lagoon, the pool and the beach, providing privacy and relaxed comfort. There are plenty of water sport activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving, and the pool and beach provide a more relaxing alternative. For a truly unique adventure, check out the caves near the hotel. One cave is a shrine filled with Buddha imagery and intricate, natural rock formations. Many other caves are open for exploration in the area. For dining, the resort's resident chef serves fine home cooking. For tranquility and beauty, Khaolak Wanaburee Resort will be the destination of choice.

分数
4.8/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Khaolak Wanaburee Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
查看所有评论

🇫🇷Patrick Lelong

评论于 06/02/2022
到达 29/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Relaxant place
负面的
  • A bit isolâtes

Vert Nice place to stay after thé stress if thé journéy. Thé airports protocoles were tiring and stressfull.

地址/地图

26/11 Moo 7, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Phang-nga , Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

